SMCC, Flat Rock and Carlson bring home district titles

St. Mary Catholic Central, Gibraltar Carlson and Flat Rock made winning the football district championship look easy Friday night.

All three teams are romping to the championships. The closest of the smallest winning margins in the three games was 18 points and none were as close as the final scores indicated.

More:Monroe County Region Football Scoreboard for Week 2 of the Playoffs

And next week, all three teams will play again on their home courts in regional title games.

Ida's season came to an end with a loss to the state's No. 1 team.

DIVISION 2

Gibraltar Carlson 35, Livonia Franklin 7

GIBRALTAR The Marauders took a 21-0 lead in the first half and rode from there.

“They got the ball first when we deferred, and the defense came up with a three-and-out and set the tone right away,” Carlson coach Jason Gendron said. “We had phenomenal play from our defense all night, the kids up front on the defensive line did great and we had special linebacker play tonight.

Carlson linebackers Cam Kalbfleisch and Teegan Nagy finished with six tackles and a sack, and five tackles and a sack, respectively, to lead a defense that finished with five total sacks and many more quarterback pressures.

“They have a slick quarterback, a baseball player and a phenomenal athlete,” Gendron said. “And we put pressure on him.”

Offensively, the Marauders were led by quarterback Joe Krolak and running back Izaiah Wright.

Krolak connected with Trent Ison on a 27-yard touchdown pass to put Carlson on the board in the first quarter, and Wright then scored on 1- and 2-yard rushes to make it 21-0. Wright's first score of the night came on a fake punt pass deep in the Marauders' own territory.

“Offensively, we were hanging a little bit, so we called for the fake punt deep in our own territory,” Gendron said. “[Krolak] is our backup, and he got the green light from me and made the right decision based on what [Franklin] was aligned.”

Franklin responded with a touchdown in the second quarter, but Krolak answered outside halftime with a touchdown on a 67-yard quarterback keeper. He scored Carlson's final touchdown of the night on a 9-yard run in the fourth.

“Joe and Izaiah complemented each other very well,” Gendron said. “Again, another fast start came out of the half, the things we talked about all week. I'm super proud of the way our guys responded all night. It was great, man, a great performance.”

The Marauders (9-1) host Orchard Lake St. Mary's next week.

DIVISION 5

Flat Rock 56, Detroit Voyageur 38

FLAT ROCK Flat Rock flexed its offensive prowess for its third consecutive Division 5 district championship.

It feels great, junior receiver Evan Szalay said. I don't even know what to say.

Flat Rock kept the pressure on the guests by recovering two onside kicks and pinning the Cougars inside their own 20 twice on kickoff.

They have some dangerous guys, Flat Rock coach Buck Reaume said. Our special teams were really good. We stole two possessions with onside kicks.

Braylen Crump and Caleb Rollins recovered Mitchell Smith's onside kicks. Rollins and Evan Szalay had interceptions in the fourth quarter to kill Voyageur drives.

The Szalay brothers and quarterback Graham Junge put on a show for Flat Rock in the first half.

Junge threw three touchdown passes before the break, one to Adam Szalay (8 yards) and two to his brother Evan (50 and 16 yards).

Junge also ran for a score.

RJ Percha and Blake Recor added two points on a safety for the Rams by tackling the Voyageur quarterback in the end zone.

Junge ran for another score in the third quarter, throwing a 16-yard score to Evan Szalay.

Jacob Hagan ran 8 and 14 yards for Flat Rock TDs in the 4th quarter.

The Rams (9-2) stay home next week for the regional final, where they host Ann Arbor Gabriel Richard.

DIVISION 7

SMCC 51, Clinton 30

St. Mary Catholic Central got revenge on the team that eliminated it in the state playoffs last season.

The match was not as close as the final score indicated, as the Falcons were in complete control of the match with leads of 21-0, 37-6, 44-6 and 51-14.

Losing to Clinton in the Division 7 playoffs provided additional motivation for the 11-0 Falcons this week.

“They knocked us out last year,” Falcon senior quarterback Ian Foster said. “They took our season away from us. It feels like every week there's something that pops up, people doubting us or hovering over us. We always play with a chip on our shoulder. Every game we just come out and want we do that.” make a statement.”

The statement was loud and clear.

Drew Harris scored SMCC's first offensive play with a 68-yard dash in which he was at least 10 yards past everyone else on the field. On SMCC's next offensive play, Foster hit a wide-open Harris on a 40-yard touchdown pass.

“Drew had a great run on the first play,” Foster said. “We had great blocking up front. The coaches saw what they did on the first play and came back with the passing play on the second. It was just a great execution.”

Clinton's offense moved the ball to midfield on their third possession but was forced to punt. They pinned SMCC inside the 10-yard line, then the Falcons were penalized and returned the ball to the 2-yard line.

They went on a 98-yard drive and finished with a 62-yard pass from Foster to Cole Reinhardt to make it 21-0.

Clinton scored to take the lead, but a 50-yard run by Lukas Linzell, a safety when the snap sailed over the Clinton punter's head and out of the back of the end zone, a great catch by Brock Cousino in the end zone and a 15-yard touchdown by Harris put SMCC up 37-6.

SMCC got a 44-yard run by Brady Hines in the third quarter to lead 51-14 and force a running clock.

Clinton scored on two pass plays in the 4th quarter.

“I was a little nervous,” SMCC coach Adam Kipf said. “They gave us a great game in Week 1. Our kids came out and played well.

Foster finished with 131 yards passing. Harris rushed for 97 yards.

DIVISION 6

Jackson Lumen Christi 49, Ida 28

JACKSON Ida came back from a 21-7 halftime deficit to make perennial powerhouse Jackson Lumen Christi sweat.

“That's a tough team to play against in the district finals,” Ida coach Jeff Potter said. “That's a really good football team we faced tonight.”

Ida ran for 368 yards on Friday, led by Dean Thomas, who finished with 126 yards and 2 touchdowns on 16 touches.

Gavin Albring rushed for 99 yards on 14 carries, Wyatt Dirkmaat toted the rock 9 times for 78 yards, and Jeremiah Hoffman finished with 65 yards and a TD on 6 touches.

Owen Snyder completed 3 of 4 passes for 84 yards, most of which came on a 57-yard touchdown pass to Jacob Towne.