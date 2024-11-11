Sports
Indiana football makes history and believes after beating Michigan
(This story has been updated because an earlier version contained an inaccuracy.)
BLOOMINGTON Here, in the crisp autumn, their demons finally died.
All those years of fear and frustration. All near misses. So close. Maybe next time. If only.
Not anymore.
No. No. 8 Indiana defeated Michigan 20-15 on Saturday night to reach 10 wins for the first time ever. They have been playing football in Bloomington for about 140 years, since an 0-1 season in 1887 when the Hoosiers' only opponent was Franklin, their only game played on the ground where Methodist Hospital now stands.
IU vs. Michigan grades:Hoosiers hold their nerve and pass their biggest test yet
Go to one side of the game itself, even if just for a moment. If Curt Cignetti gives his players 24 hours to savor a victory, his fans can certainly spend a few minutes reflecting on the magnitude of these achievements.
We're talking about territory Indiana football has never entered before, and a team completely unencumbered by the nervous past of its fan base is slowly learning to leave behind.
Regardless of age, Michigan has embodied this program's uphill struggle like no other opponent. Under traditional Big Ten opponents, only Ohio State has held the whip over Indiana more than the Wolverines.
The Anthony Carter game in 1979. The Denard Robinson game in 2010. Or 2019, when IU looked so impressive and so confident and so dangerous and the Wolverines came in with a swagger and walked out with a punishing 39-14 reminder that even back then, Indiana still had a ceiling.
Not on this evening.
And not for lack of trying. Michigan hardly resembles the national championship of a season ago. The Wolverines have quarterback problems, offensive problems and coaching problems, and they had best beat Northwestern in two weeks or they won't be bowling in Sherrone Moore's first season in charge.
But they still have the pride and prestige of a program that beats teams like Indiana on instinct, and after rallying defensively at halftime Saturday, that's what they looked like.
It's a good win. There aren't many style points there. There won't be many people beating the drum saying Indiana should be rated higher in the BCS and all that good stuff, but the Indiana Hoosiers are 10-0, IU coach Curt Cignetti said after the game. It tells you a lot about the resilience of this team, the competitive nature of it.
Cignetti was not so forgiving in his more microscopic assessments. He pointed to turnovers and mistakes, and an offense that managed to build a rhythm that gained 228 yards and scored 17 points in the first half, only to lose it all in the second half.
He did hand out bouquets (his word) for his defense, which pushed Michigan from bad long-distance positions and delivered it through that offense time and time again, and his special teams, which converted key field goals and a crucial punt in the fourth quarter. yield. But he was in no mood to cover up the cracks in his team's overall performance.
When asked how important Saturday was for his program, Cignetti switched back to the demanding coach.
Here's how I'm going to answer that question honestly: I'm glad we won. “I don't like the way we played,” he said. I'm not happy with the way we played, especially on offense in the second half, so we'll have to watch the film on Monday and see what happens.
Indiana (10-0, 7-0) was sure to be pushed that way at some point.
Michigan hasn't been very good this season, but the Wolverines (5-5, 3-4) still have NFL talent on their defense. Here are the best four Indianas we've seen this season, and may see again between now and wherever the postseason goes. Kurtis Rourke (17 of 28, 206 yards, two touchdowns, one interception) lost his rhythm and so did IU's offense. The game crashed. The stronger team wins.
The stronger team won. A defense that has unfairly lived in the shadow of its offense all season stepped into the spotlight, harassing Davis Warren and smothering Michigan to the tune of two yards per carry. And special teams outfits that were mostly just asked not to do anything foolish through the first nine games turned winning plays when they were needed most, including most notably KeShawn Williams' punt return in the fourth quarter and Nico Radicic's field goal that followed to put it to strengthen cement. the final score.
Punt return was a huge play, Cignetti said.
Every road to 10-0 is accompanied by speed bumps. The teams that don't lose the sidewalk when they hit it are the ones that create an opportunity to do something special. Ask Miami what the other side of that road feels like.
Indiana knows all too well what failure feels like. It might have sneaked in at 17-15, but tonight IU football was pushed back.
Tonight, IU football was tougher. Tonight, IU football was better. Tonight, IU football expelled the demons from its painful history and replaced it with something new: faith.
It is plentiful here in Bloomington in November, and for good reason. Every step from here is history, and the Hoosiers are still moving forward.
