Sports
Undefeated FBS college football teams follow in the 2024 season
As the 2024 college football season continues into November, we're following all the teams still in contention for a perfect season.
Only four FBS teams remain undefeated as Georgia Tech upset No. 4 Miami (Fla.) on Nov. 9. The Big Ten leads the way with two undefeated teams, followed by the Big 12 and the American with one. The SEC lost its last undefeated team after Georgia defeated Texas in Week 8.
The rankings feature teams ranked by College Football Playoff rankings.
No. 1 Oregon
File: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Last game: Defeated Maryland, 39-18
Last undefeated season: 1916 (7-0-1, won Rose Bowl)
The Ducks continued their dominant season with a win over Maryland in Week 11. Dillon Gabriel continued his impressive season with three touchdown passes against the Terps. Dan Lanning's team now has a game against Wisconsin and a home game against Washington between them, and a perfect regular season.
CFP EXPANSION: How the new 12-team College Football Playoff works
No. 8 Indiana
File: 10-0 (7-0 Big Ten)
Last game: Defeated Michigan 20-15
Last undefeated season: [1945(9-0-1)[1945(9-0-1)
Indiana picked up a blowout win against Michigan in Week 11, and Curt Cignetti's squad is heading into a bye week. The Hoosiers will have a week to prepare for a Week 13 matchup with Ohio State in Columbus. Indiana has never beaten Ohio State in football, and if it walks away with a win, the Hoosiers will be in a prime spot to compete for the Big Ten championship.
No. 9 BYU
File: 9-0 (6-0 Big 12)
Last game: Defeated Utah, 22-21
Last undefeated season: 1984 (13-0, won national championship)
After a tough first season in the Big 12, the Cougars have already surpassed their 2023 conference win total. They have two classification victories to their credit at Kansas State and SMU, and Kalani Sitake's squad was able to win a thriller against Oklahoma State in Week 8. The Cougars defended their perfect record at UCF for a win in Week 9 and won a tough road test against their rival, Utah, in Week 11. The Cougs will do so against Kansas in Week 12.
STRIKE A POSE: The top three finishers of the Heisman Trophy vote each year
No. 25 army
File: 9-0 (7-0 American)
Last game: Defeated North Texas, 14-3
Last undefeated season: 1958 (8-0-1)
Army has the longest winning streak in FBS football at 13 years old. The Black Knights will have a bye week to prepare for their biggest game of the season against Notre Dame. The Irish have proven to be beatable, and if the Black Knights succeed, we could be talking about Army in the 12-team playoffs at the end of November.
|
