ANLCA prioritises members' health status as annual table tennis tournament gains momentum

—Woos NIMASA, NPA, MWUN and others are participating in the grand prize of N10 Million

By DAPO OLAWUNI

The Association of Nigerian Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA) is prioritizing the health and well-being of its members through a newly initiated annual table tennis tournament.

The event, which has already attracted interest from several maritime and customs stakeholders, aims to promote fitness, camaraderie and relaxation at the end of a busy year 2024.

Speaking at a pre-event press conference held at the Not Bad Sports Arena in Egbeda Lagos on Tuesday, the National Vice President of ANLCA, Prince Segun Oduntan, stressed the importance of welfare among customs brokers while extending invitations to organizations such as the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA) Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA), the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) and other stakeholders to participate in the tournament with a price tag of N10 million.

He said the various branches of ANLCA in the Western Zone and the various commands of the Nigeria Customs Service have already been involved in the tournament.

As certified customs brokers, they were leaders in the customs brokerage industry in Nigeria.

Here in the West Zone of ANLCA we felt it necessary to keep our members fit, not only because we were constantly dealing with work stress, we decided to set an example.

Fitness is essential and everyone should make time for exercise, Prince Oduntan said

The ANLCA vice-president said the association expects a large turnout, with participation limited to two representatives per organization to manage logistics.

Oduntan noted that interest was high, with more than fifteen organizations showing interest. About 30 participants will participate in this two-day tournament, a total of about 60 players. The matches will be supervised by the Nigerian Table Tennis Federation (NTTF) as referees so that standards are maintained.

He assured that the tournament will promote an atmosphere of friendly competition, with prizes for the top three winners.

According to him, the association's West Zone has chosen to focus on table tennis this year as a way to unite members and provide a platform for relaxation outside the usual hectic business environment.

The timing of the tournament, December 6 and 7 according to Oduntan, is ideal as it coincides with the close of the 2024 financial year.

He explained: We chose the end of the year, when everyone is busy wrapping up. This timing allows us to bring everyone together, stakeholders, fellow professionals and colleagues, in a relaxed, enjoyable environment.

Sports has a unique way of bringing people together, allowing us to relax and build camaraderie.

Oduntan says this table tennis initiative is a potential stepping stone to a broader, national event in the coming years.

This is just a starting point for the association and may expand nationally in the coming years. ANLCA has a presence across the country, but pioneered here to set an example. If others see the value, they can join in because it would be one big family, he added.

He emphasized that obtaining forms for the tournament is free even as invitation letters have been sent to various organizations and media houses.

Also speaking at the conference, Alhaji Femi Anifowoshe, ANLCA's Western Zone Coordinator, echoed Oduntan's sentiments, emphasizing the focus of the events on health and social bonding.

Why are we holding this tournament? It's about coming together. After months of work, this gives us a chance to relax, bond and build friendships, he said.

As the number of cargo practitioners at Nigerian ports continues to increase due to health concerns, Anifowoshe underscored the importance of exercise in early detection and addressing of potential health issues.

Health is a big problem now. Many people don't realize the health problems they may have, but regular exercise can make us more aware of our well-being. That is why we are organizing this tournament to encourage people to take care of their health, he explained.

He added that this tournament, the first of its kind, should become an annual tradition.

This initiative goes beyond just our courts or the game. It is about the welfare of Nigerians in general. Even those who exercise regularly may have underlying health conditions that they are unaware of. Through this event we encourage people to take time for themselves, relax and exercise for a healthier life. We aim to make this tournament an annual tradition to promote community and health in the future, he said.

The owner of the tournament location; Not Bad Sports Arena, Deputy Comptroller of the Nigeria Customs Service, Mike Ohadike (Rtd), welcomed the choice of ANLCA for its facility for the tournament.

I would like to thank the management of ANLCA for choosing our facilities for this opening match. Having just played a match myself, I must say I am impressed that ANLCA found our facility suitable for this event, he said, praising table tennis for its health benefits.

Table tennis is a fantastic sport to stay healthy. Research shows that racket sports, such as table tennis, can even extend your life by several years. Choosing this sport is in line with ANLCA's commitment to health, Ohadike added.

According to him, the Not Bad Sports Arena offers a range of amenities including a dedicated table tennis hall, gym, sauna and steam rooms, allowing participants to enjoy a comfortable and conducive environment.

To ensure a seamless experience, ANLCA said it has made arrangements for accommodation, with a nearby hotel providing accommodation for participants and spectators.

In addition, medical staff, including doctors and nurses, will also be present for health checks, making this a comprehensive event.