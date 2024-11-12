Get ready to taste the Taste of Cricket! The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) proudly unveils the cookbookCricket flavour a delicious celebration of diversity in play, brought to life through the universal language of food.

Cricket and food are inextricably linked; it is one of the few sports where a long-awaited moment for tea is interrupted during a match. And while cricket tea was the inspiration for this cookbook, the recipes within were chosen for their ability to bring people together across a wide range of occasions, from Sunday dinners around the table with family to summer barbecues with friends.

This new cookbook is as much about cricket as it is a flavorful celebration of community, heritage and shared traditions. It represents the sheer breadth of cuisines that cricket tea encompasses and reflects the diverse cultures encountered in the game, ranging from Sri Lankan and Caribbean to Welsh, Afghani, Pakistani and beyond.

Taste of cricket front

The recipes from iconic broadcasters and cricketers, famous fans and grassroots legends celebrate both the classic and innovative match tea break in all its guises. From staples like Fruit Scones to Leek Bhajis, Jamaican Jerk Chicken and Afghan Kabuli Pulao, this collection of recipes is a journey across the culinary world, offering a tasty glimpse into our contributors' personal cricket stories and the role food has played in them.

Released in time for the festive season, it is the perfect gift for cricket and food lovers, as well as seasoned bakers and newcomers to the kitchen. It is accessibly priced, with budget-friendly recipes, some of which will be available digitally in four languages: English, Hindi, Urdu and Welsh. Best of all, each copy makes cricket more accessible, with profits supporting five charity partners: Chance to Shine, ACE (African Caribbean Engagement Program), Lords Taverners, The MCC Foundation and SACA (South Asian Cricket Academy).

A selection of star recipes and contributors includes:

Ainsley Harriott's Jamaican Beef Patties that remind him of his childhood and the great West Indian sides of the 80s and 90s

England Men's player Mark Woods Roast Turkey which simultaneously brings back memories of hot Ashes tours and the comforts of home

England Men's Player Ben Stokes Slow Cooked BBQ Chicken, a tribute to his love of summer BBQ

Isa Guhas Bengali Prawn Curry, former England cricketer and BBC sports broadcaster, inspired by years of enjoying her mother's authentic home cooking

Stephen Frys Maple and Cinnamon Buns – a tribute to his self-proclaimed mediocrity on the field, but also off the field

England Men's Player, Adil Rashid's Moroccan Tagine – a player's favorite served at Lords and enjoyed by some of the game's greats

England women's player Maia Bouchiers potato salad that her mother made to keep her and her teammates energetic during childhood cricket matches

A Jamaican classic Jerk Chicken recipe from Shepherds Bush CC that has made its way to West London from the Caribbean

A creamy Butter Chicken recipe, provided by Krimmz – a youth center that provides a sports center for women and children, mainly from South Asian backgrounds

An Afghan Kabuli Pulao from Exwick Cricket Club who is actively involved with the Devon Cricket Foundations and works with Exeter's refugee community

The ultimate Leek Bhaji, a delicious blend of Welsh and Indian dishes, on the menu at Llandaff Cricket Club in Cardiff

England Men Adil Rashid's Taste of Cricket recipe, Moroccan Chicken Tagine.

Over the summer, Taste of Cricket has seen recreational cricket clubs open their doors to their local communities to enjoy a match tea together. A huge range of cuisines were offered across 100 events and a selection of these exclusive recipes are also available in the cookbook, giving readers a glimpse into the authentic dishes loved by families and communities in the game.

Below you will find a selection of recipes from clubs that hosted our Taste of Cricket events:

Richard Thompson, President of the ECB, comments:“This cookbook takes you on a journey through cultures, stories and cherished recipes spanning generations. We are thrilled to present a collection that celebrates the unique connection between cricket and food, and we were honored to share the moving stories from the to share the childhood, community and heritage that so many have contributed. This book is a love letter to cricket, food, nostalgia and togetherness. What unites all the contributors, from different cultures, backgrounds and regions, is their deep love for the game and their commitment to making cricket an inclusive sport. Wherever you are, you can walk into a club and smell roasted chicken sizzling on the barbecue, curry bubbling in the kitchen or pies being prepared. and immediately feel at home.

For me, English summers were all about the cherished tradition of cricket tea. This included trips to Devon and Cornwall, where the much-debated topic of cream before jam on the scone often received more attention than who would win the game. I am honored that one of my mother's recipes, in my opinion, was included in the book. She made the finest teas throughout South London and Surrey for decades.

Ainsley Harriott, celebrity chef and cookbook contributor, says:This cookbook has so much variety; takes you on a journey through time and around the world, covering the much-loved, tried and tested recipes of a range of cricket and foodie VIPs and community chefs. After working at Lords Long Room, I discovered that the beauty of cricket lies in the fact that it goes on all day long. The game starts at 11am, leaving time for breakfast, lunch, tea breaks and maybe even a drink afterwards. I hope you agree that my Jamaican Beef Patties are perfect for a match tea – they remind me of my childhood and are a must-have when watching the historic rivalry between England and the West Indies.

Lauren Bell, England women's player, says:“My mother's chocolate brownies have always been a bit of a secret weapon with cricket tea, and I'm thrilled to finally share her recipe in this book. For me, cricket teas are more than just a quick snack: they're an opportunity to bring people together to take a break, connect with teammates and enjoy the spirit of the game in a different way. I have had the privilege of traveling around England, Wales and the world and its diverse communities, food and cricket cultures But nothing compares to a piece of my mother's brownies. The smell always takes me back to my childhood club in Berkshire.”

The Taste of Cricket Cookbook is available for €12.99 from the ECB store (https://shop.ecb.co.uk) from November 12, 2024.