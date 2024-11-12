Sports
Judge issues late-night order ordering play-in scenario for AAA football playoffs as SSAC anticipates more challenges in court
UPDATE:Mason County Circuit Judge Anita Ashley ruled late Monday night, ordering play-in games Friday night in the AAA football playoffs that match Point Pleasant vs. St. Albans and Hampshire vs. Capital.
Point Pleasant and Hampshire had made the 16-team field in the original playoff combines released last Friday evening, but they were kicked out when the SSAC reworked the rankings following an order from a Wood County judge. St. Albans and Capital made the AAA field in the new rankings.
The judge's order would essentially postpone the first round of the AAA playoffs for a week.
Meanwhile, a lawsuit seeking preliminary injunction for Westside High School was filed Monday in Wyoming County. Westside, which plays in Class AA, was one of four teams eliminated from the playoffs after last weekend's changes.
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. Four days before the statewide high school football playoffs begin, it remains to be seen whether or not that will be the case.
Wayne Ryan, Associate Executive Director of the West Virginia Secondary School Activity Commission, confirmed Monday evening that the WVSSAC expects more orders will be issued for all or some of the four teams included in the scheduled playoff field on Friday and excluded on Saturday after an order had been pronounced. awarded in Wood County to set the playoff rating system as it looked before the August reclassifications.
Today was a holiday, so the justice systems weren't working, Ryan said as a guest on Citynet Statewide Sportsline. Verbally, we certainly expect that there will be some court orders filed tomorrow morning and we will, as always, handle those appropriately and take care of those orders whether they are in person or via Zoom. There are several orders. We're not sure how many there will be. We can deal with it the way we need to, and it can shed more light on the situation.
As a result of Saturday's order to make the playoff rating system reflect how all schools were ranked prior to the August reclassifications, four schools lost at postseason berths Hampshire, Point Pleasant, Westside and Tolsia.
Hampshire and Point Pleasant were replaced by Capital and St. Albans. Westside's spot was claimed by Lincoln, while St. Marys joined the Class A field in place of Tolsia.
If, as expected, injunctions are issued for any of the four teams that were included in and subsequently excluded from the postseason, the case would likely be decided by the West Virginia Supreme Court.
We wouldn't determine it because if we did, we would be in contempt of court by one judge or the other, and we can't do that, Ryan said. At that point it has to go to a higher court. We would need a higher court to step in and decide which rating system to use, and once they made the ruling, we would go to work and have our state playoffs.
Returning to the original field after the season would not only lead to the addition of the aforementioned four schools and the removal of the other aforementioned four, it would also change a large portion of the opening round matchups.
So the fully realistic teams that practice on Monday and prepare to face one opponent can return to the field in a day or two to practice against another opponent.
They would have to make quick plans and so we can't really say what the timeline would be, Ryan said. We need to consider the competitive aspect, but also the logistics and arrangements of what can be done, what is feasible and what is not, and make the best decision we can once we have a final decision on which rating system to use.
While there is uncertainty surrounding the postseason in football, that is also the case in volleyball.
The three-day WVSSAC State Volleyball Tournament begins Tuesday at the Charleston Coliseum in Class AA, Class AAA and Class AAAA.
The Class A state tournament was scheduled to begin on Tuesday but has been suspended indefinitely pending a lawsuit. Seven of the eight quarter-final participants have been confirmed. The eighth team, from Region I, remains in dispute.
Tyler Consolidated and St. Marys were scheduled to compete in a play-in game in Charleston early Tuesday prior to the quarterfinals.
On Oct. 30, a judge ordered Tyler Consolidated moved into Class A for volleyball and cheer after competing in Class AA this season.
The section tournament had already ended when the order was received, creating a dilemma for the WVSSAC.
To comply, Tyler Consolidated and St. Marys agreed to play on November 2 for a chance to play Trinity in the regional match. Tyler won that match and St. Marys were eliminated at that point.
However, Trinity subsequently filed an injunction in Monongalia County requesting that it be allowed to play St. Marys instead of Tyler. The judge granted the request, and St. Marys went on to play Trinity in the regional and won.
Two conflicting judicial officers left Tyler without a berth in the regional tournament.
We were all disappointed not to have a Class A tournament tomorrow, Ryan said. When the whole process plays out and we know what we're doing, we'll do everything we can to put on a special Class A tournament to the best of our ability. Find a location with a good atmosphere and the necessary amenities, but it won't be the same because you won't get the other classes.
A few years ago we had to postpone wrestling for three weeks. Sometimes you're dealt a hand that no one likes and it's not ideal, but all you can do is deal with it, deal with it and make the secondary solution the very best for the children involved.
|
Sources
2/ https://wvmetronews.com/2024/11/11/waiting-game-continues-in-advance-of-high-school-football-playoffs-additional-injunctions-likely-to-come/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Court ruling sets limits on fees for Canterbury earthquake claims
- Jokowi visits market with solo municipal election candidates Respati-Astrid
- Donald Trump's family may not be involved in his second term
- Delhi becomes the most polluted city in the world | BBC News
- Response to avian influenza
- Elon Musk endorses Sen. Rick Scott for Senate GOP leader
- Xi Jinping highlights growing partnership between China and Latin America
- Richard Whittam KC will chair the new cricket discipline panel
- Ministry of Education; Trump's Attorney GeneralExBulletin
- Erdoan and the Emir of Qatar sign commercial and military cooperation agreements in Ankara
- Confident of being supported by Jokowi, Ridwan Kamil is sure to win
- A 3.6 magnitude earthquake was reported near Pleasanton on Thursday