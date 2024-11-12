Hockey loses to Harvard in Ivy League finals, earns at-large bid to NCAAs

In a closely watched match No. 13 hockey (135 overall, 70 Ivy League) fell 21 to No. 11 Harvard (153, 61) in a close match. Princeton entered the Ivy League tournament as the No. 1 seed, while Harvard was the No. 2 seed. Both teams won their respective semi-finals on Friday to earn the right to play in the final. Princeton defeated Columbia 40 and Harvard defeated Brown 10.

The Tigers previously faced the Crimson on October 19 and emerged victorious in a thrilling overtime game. The game was instrumental in leading the Tigers to a perfect Ivy League regular season and the regular season title.

The first period of the final was as tense as expected, with both sides trading periods of attacking pressure without breaking through the other's defence. Junior Beth Yeager caused problems for the Harvard defense within the first two minutes as the Ivy League Offensive Player of the Year burst into the Harvard circle a few times during the period, but the Crimson defense held firm and disrupted the passing game of Princeton.

The first big chance of the game came from the Crimsons before senior goalkeeper Robyn Thompson made a save to deny Harvard forward Sage Piekarski the first goal of the game. During the breakaway, Thompson anticipated Piekarski's movement and smothered the shot to the right of the goal.

If they had scored that, I think we would have been looking at a completely different game momentum-wise, so I'm glad I was able to keep us even, Thompson told The Daily Princetonian.

The second period turned into a battle of the defenses, with both teams struggling to break each other's back line. During the period, Princeton received two green cards, while Harvard received one, and at one point both teams played 10-on-10, highlighting the defensive intensity between the teams. Although Harvard was able to find a period of pressure, freshman midfielder Clem Houlden was able to save the ball while surrounded by Harvard players. At halftime, Princeton had two shots and a corner, compared to Harvard's lone shot and no corners.

The Tigers were the stronger team in the third period, but were unable to capitalize on their chances. The Tigers got a flurry of sustained pressure midway through the period with three straight shots, two of which were saved by Harvard goalkeeper Tessa Shahbo. Although Harvard's defense made things quite difficult, head coach Carla Tagliente explained after the game that she wished her team would collectively play with a little more intent earlier in the game.

The fourth period ended up being the most dramatic period in regulation. Harvard had the best of the first ten minutes and the Crimson won a penalty with eleven minutes left, which was their best chance to score. However, Thompson stayed on his feet and made a dramatic save to preserve the match score, much to the applause of the Princeton faithful.

Once I was in the target, all I had to do was use the knowledge I had about her tendencies and read her body language to make sure I was diving correctly, and luckily it paid off, Thompson said.

It wasn't until the final three minutes of the period that the Crimson earned their first corner of the entire game. From the ensuing corner kick, Harvard midfielder Kitty Chapple scored for Harvard with a low shot that was deflected towards the goal, giving the Tigers less than three minutes to equalize.

By putting an extra attacking player on the field and taking Thompson off, the Tigers had little time to equalize and quickly earned two corners. While senior forward Grace Schulze sent in a corner, sophomore midfielder Ella Cashman equalized in dramatic fashion with a low shot off an assist from Yeager with less than a minute remaining.

I think the most important thing was that when they scored, we believed in it and we knew we could come back, like obviously there was only three minutes left, but I think there was a belief in us. [how] We have made progress this season, Cashman told the prince.

I just knew I had to go to my space. I knew Beth would give me a good pass. And she did, and I got a tap and it went in. “We were obviously very happy,” Cashman continued.

At the start of overtime, Princeton had a chance to win the game on a penalty corner through Yeager's shot. The ball bounced off the Harvard goalkeeper and went past the goal, but no one could penetrate it. Two minutes later, Crimson midfielder Martha le Huray raced down the field on a breakaway opportunity and scored, making Harvard the Ivy League Tournament champions.

The chance was there in extra time, [we] got the corner, it was set up wide open and we just couldn't finish, Tagliente said. So they came down and I think we just didn't have any legs at that point, and we hadn't put on the gear and paid for it.

Despite the loss, the Tigers' season is not over. On Field Hockey Selection Sunday, the NCAA announced via live broadcast which teams would participate in the national tournament. Before the announcement was made, the team had gathered to watch the broadcast, and once the announcement was made, sheer excitement filled the room.

Due to their national record, rankings and results, Princeton earned one of eight at-large bids and will face No. 1 this Friday at 2:30 p.m. 8 Boston College at St. Josephs University in Philadelphia.

Regarding their upcoming national tournament, Thompson said: There are a lot of positives to take away as we head into the first round of the NCAA this weekend. I know we will continue to grow in the areas needed, and I look forward to putting in a good performance in the tournament.

Keyan Vojdani is a sports contributor for the Prince.

Send any corrections to corrections[at]dailyprincetonian.com.