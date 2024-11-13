NSWIS athletes announced as finalists for the 2024 AIS Sport Performance Awards





The incredible achievements of the Paris 2024 Olympic and Paralympic Games dominate the list of finalists for this year's Australian Institute of Sport (AIS) Sport Performance Awards (ASPAs). The ASPAs are the only annual national awards that celebrate the outstanding achievements of athletes, teams, coaches, volunteers and leaders in both Able and Para-Australian elite sport. A total of 13 awards will be presented at the gala event on Wednesday, December 4 in Melbourne, with finalists judged not only on their success on the sporting arena, but also on how they demonstrate the collective commitment of Australian sport achieve: we win well to inspire Australians to live. The 50 finalists, nominated by sport, represent 19 different sports, with female athletes, coaches and administrators making up more than half of the candidates vying for top honors in 2024. The battle for Performance of the Year will be extremely fierce, with the six finalists responsible for some of the most memorable moments of the 2024 Games. Swimmers Ariarne Titus and Kaylee McKeown are both featured after winning four and five medals respectively in Paris, as is NSWIS athlete I am Sakakibara after her heartwarming gold medal win in BMX racing. They will face stiff competition from the other three finalists; NSWIS athlete Lauren Parker and her history of winning double golds in cycling and triathlon, cyclist Grace Brown, who started the Paris celebrations with Australia's first gold medal, and Nikki Ayers and Jed Altschwager who won Australia's first ever Paralympic rowing gold in the PR3 Mixed Double Team. Australian Sports Commission CEO Kieren Perkins OAM said the 2024 ASPA finalists showed there was plenty to celebrate in Australian sport. 2024 has been a resounding success in sports no matter how you measure it, Mr. Perkins said. Australian elite sport has never been more united by our commitment to the Win Well Strategy and the results of the past twelve months show we are on the right track with our home games in Brisbane now just eight years away. While it's no surprise that our Paris Olympians and Paralympians have dominated this year's list, it's pleasing to also see our winter and Commonwealth Games sports represented in the build-up to the 2026 top events. Congratulations to all our finalists. I look forward to celebrating what has been achieved next month. For the third consecutive year, the ASPAs will also include the prestigious Volunteer of the Year Award, in recognition of the vital role volunteers play in Australian sport. For more information about the ASPAs and the 2024 finalists, visit www.ais.gov.au/events/aspas Finalists of the AIS Sport Performance Awards 2024 Performance of the year Ariarne Titmus, Swimming Australia Australian PR3 mixed doubles team, rowing Australia Grace Brown, AusCycling Kaylee McKeown, Swimming Australia Lauren Parker, NSWIS, AusCycling and AusTriathlon I'm Sakakibara, NSWIS AusCycling Female Skilled Athlete of the Year Ariarne Titmus, Swimming Australia Jakara Anthony, NSWIS, Australian Olympic Winter Institute Jessica Fox, NSWIS, Paddle Australia Kaylee McKeown, Swimming Australia Female Para-Athlete of the Year Alexa Leary, Swimming Australia Lauren Parker, NSWIS, AusCycling and AusTriathlon Qian Yang, Table Tennis Australia Vanessa Low, Athletics Australia Male Skilled Athlete of the Year Cameron McEvoy, Swimming Australia Keegan Palmer, Skate Australia Matt Wearn, Australian Sailing Male Para-Athlete of the Year James Turner, Australia Athletics Thomas Gallagher, Swimming Australia Timothy Hodge, NSWIS, Swimming Australia Coach of the Year Christine MacLaren, Rowing Australia Dean Boxall, Swimming Australia Myriam Fox, NSWIS, Paddle Australia Peter McNiel, NSWIS, Australian Olympic Winter Institute Emerging Athlete of the Year Arisa Trew, Skate Australia Callum Simpson, Swimming Australia Grae Morris, NSWIS, Australian Sailing Korey Boddington, AusCycling High Performance program of the year Athletics Australia High Performance Unit Dolphins, Swimming Australia Paddle Australia Surfing in Australia Team of the Year 4x100m Women's Freestyle Relay Team, Swimming Australia Aussie Stingers, Water Polo Australia Men's K4 500, Paddle Australia Men's team pursuit, AusCycling PR3 Mixed Double Sculls, Rowing Australia Win the Well Prize Athletics Australia High Performance Program Bowls Australia CombatAUS Gymnastics Australia High Performance Team Sports Volunteer of the Year Award Brendon Oliver-Ewen, Hobart OUT Tennis / Tennis Australia Cristelle Mulvogue, Collingwood Park Power AFC/AFL David Conran, Centenary Archers Club / Archery Australia Julie Keillor, Shepparton Canoe Club /Paddle Australia Community Engagement Award Felicity Turner, Skate Australia Nikki Ayers, Rowing Australia Rhydian Cowley, Athletics Australia Serena Bonnell, Bowls Australia Services to sports (NB: winner will be announced on Wednesday December 4, 2024)

