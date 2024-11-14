How to watch cricket matches online in USA





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. With year-round action all over the world, cricket fans have plenty to enjoy. However, if you live in the US, figuring out how to watch cricket online can be tricky. At a Glance: How to Watch Cricket Online in the US Here we've outlined some of the best ways to live stream cricket online in the US, including options that give you access to Indian Premiere League matches, Big Bash League games and other top T20 action. How to watch cricket online in USA In the US, Willow broadcasts cricket matches from: IPL, Big Bash League, Men's T20 World Cup, Cricket World Cup, Pakistan, South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, England, Sri Lanka, Pakistan Super League, Major League Cricket, Bangladesh Premier League, Caribbean Premier League and U19 Cricket World Cup. ESPN+ shows many of the same league and country matches. Below are some of the best streaming services fans can use to watch cricket in the US, including free trial and pricing information. Garland Our favorite streaming service for watching cricket online in the US is Sling. The service offers two packages with Willow: the Dashkin Flex Pack and the Desi Binge Plus subscription. The Dashkin Flex Pack offers access to 15 Indian TV channels – including Willow – and costs $10 per month. The upgraded Desi Binge Plus plan has the same live channels, but you also get on-demand content. The Desi plan costs $15 per month. DirectTV stream Cricket fans can also watch the sport in the US with DirecTV Stream. The live TV streamer includes Willow in the Sports Pack add-on, as well as other premium sports channels like NFL Network and CBS Sports Network. DirecTV subscriptions start at $79.99 per month, and the Sports Pack costs an additional $14.99 per month. All plans start with a five-day free trial. Fubo Fubo also has Willow, but you need the Sports Plus add-on in addition to a basic subscription. Fubo packages start at $79.99 per month and the Sports Plus add-on costs an additional $6.99 per month. However, before you pay, you get a seven-day free trial. Cricket fans can also get coverage through ESPN+, which is much cheaper than the above services. Subscriptions cost $11.99 per month or $119.99 per year if you pay annually. Stream cricket in the US with a VPN One of the best ways to watch cricket in the US is to leave the country digitally. Because cricket is so international (and doesn't have a large following in the United States), many streaming services that offer the sport are not available outside their home countries. The solution to this is a VPN (virtual private network). VPNs allow you to securely connect to servers in other parts of the world, essentially moving your streaming device to that region. This way you can access all the content that is normally geo-blocked here in the US. For example, you can watch cricket matches on India's Disney+ Hotstar, England's BBC iPlayer or Australia's 9Now. If you don't have a VPN and want to try this option, we recommend ExpressVPN or NordVPN. Both are very popular and offer fast connectivity, great security and hundreds of servers to choose from. Both also start around $13 per month, unless you want to save by paying for several months in advance.

