Brady Cook Status on Availability Report

Brady Cook is listed as questionable for Missouri's football game against South Carolina.

Mizzou released its first SEC-mandated availability report of the week on Wednesday night, and the status of its starting quarterback will remain in doubt until later in the week, as expected. However, the dubious designation indicates that he faces an uphill battle on the road to availability.

The Tigers play the Gamecocks on Saturday at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, South Carolina.

Cook is apparently dealing with an injury to the hand/wrist area of ​​his throwing hand, which he suffered against Alabama on October 26, and a high ankle sprain suffered against Auburn on October 19.

On Saturday during Missouri's game against Oklahoma, Cook stood on the sideline and did not appear to be limping noticeably, nor did he appear to be wearing a cast on his hand.

All SEC teams are required to release reports every evening in the three days leading up to a conference game and one final report 90 minutes before the game starts. The possible indications, from most likely to least likely, are: available; probably; doubtful; doubtful; out.

That means, according to the report's language, Cook is more likely to miss the game against the Gamecocks than to play. Of course, that could change as the week progresses.

Elsewhere in Missouri's availability report: Starting wide receiver Mookie Cooper was listed as questionable, and backup linebacker Brayshawn Littlejohn was listed as questionable.

Neither running back Nate Noel nor left guard Cayden Green, who have battled recent injuries, were listed in the report, meaning they are currently available and expected to play.

As announced Tuesday by MU head coach Eli Drinkwitz, starting center Connor Tollison has been added to the list of players out for the season, which includes backup QB Sam Horn, defensive players Joe Moore III and Darris Smith and linebacker Khalil Jacobs.

If Cook can't go, his backup, Drew Pyne, would be in line for a second straight start and an appearance in a fifth straight game. After tough days against both Auburn and Alabama, including a three-interception relief performance against the Crimson floodPyne had three passing touchdowns in the second half against OU to help lead the Tigers to a comeback victory.

I just can't tell you how proud I am of Drew Pyne for all the crap he pulled, Drinkwitz said after the Oklahoma game. You know, I feel like I'm here all the time and I have to defend my quarterback, which isn't great, but despite all the nonsense he does on Twitter and X, he ignores the noise to come here. it from all of you in this room, he goes out and delivers in the (important) moments in the fourth quarter, after the fans have been cheering. He just goes out there and delivers.

On Tuesday, Drinkwitz said during his weekly press conference that Missouri won't know much about Cook's status until later in the week. He added that the team would prepare for Drew to be the starter in case Cook is unable to play.

Mizzou will release its next report on Thursday around 7 p.m.