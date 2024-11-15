Sara Sharif's father denies her body was washed before the family fled to Pakistan | British news

Sara Sharif's father has denied that the little girl's battered body was stripped naked and washed in the garden before the family fled to Pakistan.

Warning: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing.

Police have released images of a cricket bat and a metal pole used by taxi driver Urfan Sharif to attack her before she died.

Sharif said he used packing tape for binding Sara and also hit her with a cell phone.

But he has denied biting her on the arm and thigh, burning her with an iron and boiling water, and putting her head in a hood while carrying out punishment for “naughty” behaviour.

Pictures of a cricket bat and post that Urfan Sharif used to attack Sara have been released





Jurors were told that Sara's soiled leggings and nappy had been thrown away in the garden at a jet wash with the tape and hoodies in the bin.

The 10-year-old was wearing clean clothes when her body was found in a bunk bed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, after Sharif called police upon arriving in Islamabad in August last year, the Old Bailey heard.

Sharif, 42, his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and his brother Faisal Malik, 29, are accused of participating in years of abuse that culminated in Sara's death.

All three fled to Pakistan before returning to Britain in September 2023, where they were detained.

(L-R) Urfan Sharif, Beinash Batool and Faisal Malik. Photos: Surrey Police





Sharif previously told this to the court he took “full responsibility” for Sara's death but has not pleaded guilty to her murder.

Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC suggested all three defendants were involved in her death, saying: “You're all in this together.”

He suggested that the evidence showed that Sara's body was moved from the top of the house and taken to the garden, stripped of her soiled leggings and diaper, and cleaned.

The house in Surrey where Sara Sharif's body was found. Photo: PA/Surrey Police





The prosecutor asked Sharif: 'She was not in the garden? Didn't you take her to the barn? You had to clean up a lot, the house was left neat and tidy and the bin was full of packing tape and various items. cut. And Sarah's body was cleaned, right?

“She wasn't wearing the clothes she died in when you left the house, so she was cleaned and washed?

'There was a jet wash in the garden with her dirty clothes and the rest of the rubbish. Those are the leggings Sara died in, wrapped in a dirty diaper, wrapped in two towels, soaking wet.”

Sharif had told jurors that he only cleaned Sara's head and did not remove her clothes.

Mr Emlyn Jones also asked whether Sharif's brother had helped dispose of Sara's body, saying: “Someone took her clothes off, someone washed her. Did he do it – Faisal?”

The defendant replied, “No sir, she has not been washed.”

Sharif denied that anything had been thrown away the night Sara died.

Sharif, Batool and Malik deny the murder and cause or allow Sara's death.

The trial was postponed until Monday.