Sports
Sara Sharif's father denies her body was washed before the family fled to Pakistan | British news
Sara Sharif's father has denied that the little girl's battered body was stripped naked and washed in the garden before the family fled to Pakistan.
Warning: This story contains details that readers may find disturbing.
Police have released images of a cricket bat and a metal pole used by taxi driver Urfan Sharif to attack her before she died.
Sharif said he used packing tape for binding Sara and also hit her with a cell phone.
But he has denied biting her on the arm and thigh, burning her with an iron and boiling water, and putting her head in a hood while carrying out punishment for “naughty” behaviour.
Jurors were told that Sara's soiled leggings and nappy had been thrown away in the garden at a jet wash with the tape and hoodies in the bin.
The 10-year-old was wearing clean clothes when her body was found in a bunk bed at the family home in Woking, Surrey, after Sharif called police upon arriving in Islamabad in August last year, the Old Bailey heard.
Sharif, 42, his wife Beinash Batool, 30, and his brother Faisal Malik, 29, are accused of participating in years of abuse that culminated in Sara's death.
All three fled to Pakistan before returning to Britain in September 2023, where they were detained.
Sharif previously told this to the court he took “full responsibility” for Sara's death but has not pleaded guilty to her murder.
Prosecutor William Emlyn Jones KC suggested all three defendants were involved in her death, saying: “You're all in this together.”
He suggested that the evidence showed that Sara's body was moved from the top of the house and taken to the garden, stripped of her soiled leggings and diaper, and cleaned.
The prosecutor asked Sharif: 'She was not in the garden? Didn't you take her to the barn? You had to clean up a lot, the house was left neat and tidy and the bin was full of packing tape and various items. cut. And Sarah's body was cleaned, right?
“She wasn't wearing the clothes she died in when you left the house, so she was cleaned and washed?
'There was a jet wash in the garden with her dirty clothes and the rest of the rubbish. Those are the leggings Sara died in, wrapped in a dirty diaper, wrapped in two towels, soaking wet.”
Sharif had told jurors that he only cleaned Sara's head and did not remove her clothes.
Mr Emlyn Jones also asked whether Sharif's brother had helped dispose of Sara's body, saying: “Someone took her clothes off, someone washed her. Did he do it – Faisal?”
The defendant replied, “No sir, she has not been washed.”
Read more from Sky News:
Five people guilty of murdering two boys in a machete attack
Teenager gets jail time for ramming police officer off motorcycle
Stay up to date with the latest news from the UK and around the world by following Sky News
Sharif denied that anything had been thrown away the night Sara died.
Sharif, Batool and Malik deny the murder and cause or allow Sara's death.
The trial was postponed until Monday.
|
Sources
2/ https://news.sky.com/story/sara-sharif-images-released-of-cricket-bat-and-pole-which-girls-dad-admits-he-used-to-attack-her-before-she-died-13254787
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- How to watch MSU vs. Illinois football, live stream and betting line
- UK economy: new figures show stagnant growth
- Starting his trip to Latin America, Xi Jinping opens a huge port in Peru financed by China
- “Pray” for Davina and “280 bill hikes”
- Inside India's first (open) training session of the Australian tour
- 'Anxiety and fear': Former US attorney describes what people inside the DOJ are saying about the Gaetz selection
- Scholz and Putin hold first call since 2022: German government source
- The fastest growing sport in the US will have a new place to play in Westlake Village
- Joining Ahmad Luthfi's campaign in Central Java, Jokowi: We are old familiar friends
- VUMC doctors say there is a sharp increase in patients with whooping cough and walking pneumonia.
- Carlos Alcaraz, tennis star, leaves the ATP Tour Finals knowing how he can improve
- To see: Christopher Luxon meets Chinese Xi Jinping