Sharath Kamal has partnered with MAHE Manipal to establish a high-performance center for table tennis in India.





Manipal, November 19, 2024: Indian table tennis legend Achanta Sharath Kamal, recipient of the Arjuna Award, Khel Ratna and Padma Shri, has partnered with the Manipal Academy of Higher Education (MAHE) to transform the future of table tennis in India. This ground-breaking collaboration aims to establish a High-Performance Center for Table Tennis in Manipal, which will provide a world-class training environment and nurture grassroots talent while driving innovation in sports science and athlete development. The partnership was officially announced at a ceremony where Sharath Kamal, along with MAHE leadership, highlighted their shared vision of promoting excellence in sports. The proposed center will have state-of-the-art infrastructure, elite coaching and access to integrated support systems including sports science, nutrition and psychological services. Sharath Kamal, who has consistently brought Indian table tennis to the world stage, will play a hands-on role as a mentor, guiding young athletes to success. Speaking about this initiative, Sharath Kamal described it as a personal milestone. This collaboration is the realization of a lifelong dream. Having experienced the challenges faced by young athletes in India, I am determined to bridge the gaps in infrastructure and guidance. This High Performance Center is not just about producing champions; it's about fostering a culture of excellence where players can thrive as athletes and individuals. Together we want to take Indian table tennis to unparalleled heights. Dr. HS Ballal, Pro-Chancellor of MAHE, highlighted the institution's commitment to integrating academic and athletic excellence. At MAHE we have always prioritized the development of young talent by combining academic rigor with sporting excellence. This partnership with Sharath Kamal underlines our mission to create opportunities for athletes across the country. We are confident that this centre, under the leadership of Sharath Kamal, will become a cornerstone for nurturing world-class talent in Indian table tennis. Dr. Sharath Rao, Pro Vice Chancellor of Health Sciences, also highlighted the crucial role of health and wellness in sports. Athletic performance is closely linked to health. With MAHE's advanced facilities in sports medicine, physiotherapy and mental health, this center will provide athletes with comprehensive care and support, allowing them to fully concentrate on their game. This ecosystem will be critical in shaping a healthier and more competitive generation of athletes. The MoU signing ceremony brought together prominent figures from sports and academia, including international basketball player Jugan Sukavaneshwar, and senior MAHE officials Dr. Narayana Sabhahit, Dr. Raviraja N.S., Dr. Vinod Nayak, Dr. Anand Venugopal, Dr. Avinash Shetty and Dr. Sandeep Shenoy. Dr. Arun G Maiya, Mr Ren Trevor Dias. Their presence underlined the importance of this initiative and its potential to reshape the table tennis landscape in India. This partnership marks a pivotal moment for Indian sports and sets the stage for a transformative era in athlete development. The High-Performance Center for Table Tennis will serve as a beacon of excellence and provide a platform for young players to compete on the world stage while promoting a culture of holistic athlete growth. About the author Related Continue reading

