Seville, Castro lead UST breakaway from Ateneo





In a battle of last year's finalists, former Most Valuable Players John Michael Castro and Alvin Sevilla carried four-time defending champion University of Santo Tomas to a 3-2 upset of Ateneo de Manila University to remain undefeated in the UAAP Season 87 Collegiate Men Table Tennis Tournament at Hardcourt at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay on Wednesday. After the pair of Zherdel Fresco and Wrency Abad steered the Blue Eagles to a 2-1 lead, Sevilla season 85 MVP defeated Rod Garcia 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 to force the decider. Then, Season 86 MVP Castro delivered the finisher to close out Francisco de Asis 11-5, 11-9, 11-5, lifting the Tiger Paddlers to a 4-0 record. Actually, the game shows that our seniors are very, very full of heart and are really used to the battle, UST head coach Jackson Que said of his fifth-year players Sevilla and Castro. The Tiger Paddlers and Blue Eagles started their rematch in high spirits after opening the day with wins. UST dominated De La Salle University 3-0, while Ateneo did the same to University of the Philippines 3-0. The Green Paddlers, despite conceding their first defeat, bounced back in the afternoon against the Fighting Maroons with a 3-1 win, improving their standings to 3-1. Meanwhile, Far Eastern University finally secured their first win in the fourth attempt in the tournament, supported by Akari, Topscoms Marketing and Hua Ching Foundation, after a heartbreaking 2-3 loss to Adamson University in the morning session, with UE going 3-1 defeated. The Soaring Falcons completed a perfect day to improve to 2-2 after beating the Red Warriors 3-0 to send them to 0-4. In a rematch of last year's final in the women's division, reigning title winners La Salle defeated Ateneo 3-2, but it was UST and FEU who continued to steal the show. The Lady Paddlers and Lady Tamaraws both have 4-0 records, with UST beating La Salle 3-1 and Adamson 3-0, while FEU defeated UP and UE – both via sweeps. To be honest, it's a payback from last season, because last year my player Ciara Derecho died, so during the match against FEU (late in the second round) we didn't play, so we lost, so I said that this season we would come back and as much as possible, strong or not, we will not underestimate anything so that we can recover, said UST head coach Lori Wadjad. They were able to apply what we really trained, we prepared them because they have a lot of self-confidence, so they perform well. shared FEU head coach Noel Gonzalez on the team's performance. Lady Green Paddler Kyla Bernaldez denied the Blue Eagles' attempt at a reverse sweep and defeated Destine Jover 11-5, 12-10, 13-11 to lift her side to a 2-2 record. Adamson, despite the loss to UST, still has an even 2-2 record thanks to the 1-3 win over Ateneo earlier in the day. The Lady Warriors earned their first win of the tournament after a 3-1 victory over the Fighting Maroons, who slid to 0-4. The first round action continues tomorrow, still at The Hardcourt at the Ayala Malls Manila Bay.

