No. 18 men's hockey trips to No. 7 Cornell, Colgate





Game 11: #18 Quinnipiac at #7 Cornell

Friday November 22, 2024 | 7:00 PM

Lynah Rink | Ithaca, NY

Watch: ESPN+|Live stats:Click here Game 12: #18 Quinnipiac at Colgate

Saturday November 23, 2024| 7:00 PM

Class of Arena from 1965 | Hamilton, NY

Watch: ESPN+|Live stats:Click here HAMDEN, Conn. The No. 18 Quinnipiac University men's ice hockey program heads to New York's Southern Tier for its final games before Thanksgiving, taking on No. 7 Cornell and league foe Colgate for a pair of ECAC games. Both matchups are scheduled for 7:00 PM and can be seen live on ESPN+. FANTASTIC FIRST YEARS The first-year forward tandem of Tyler Borgula And Aaron Schwartz has gotten off to a good start for the Bobcats, each scoring five goals in the first ten games of their collegiate careers.

And has gotten off to a good start for the Bobcats, each scoring five goals in the first ten games of their collegiate careers. Schwartz scored in both games this weekend, joining his classmate as the only freshman tandem in the country to score five goals each. They are three behind fellow ECAC skater Ben Muthersbaugh for the national lead among first-year players. CAPTAIN TRAV Graduate and captain Travis Treloar has started its league campaign strong, recording five points in four ECAC games to start its final conference season. He had a hot weekend, capping it off with a career-best three assists against Yale on November 16.

has started its league campaign strong, recording five points in four ECAC games to start its final conference season. He had a hot weekend, capping it off with a career-best three assists against Yale on November 16. He was the first Bobcat this season to record three assists in a game, beating his previous college high of two, which he recorded five times during his time in Hamden and at Ohio State. Mr. 1100 was November 2 Rand Pecknold 's 1,100th game behind the bench for the Bobcats as they take on Holy Cross. In his 31st season with the team, he has amassed 644 wins, the most of any active Division I coach in the country.

's 1,100th game behind the bench for the Bobcats as they take on Holy Cross. In his 31st season with the team, he has amassed 644 wins, the most of any active Division I coach in the country. He will be one of four active coaches, joining Rick Gotkin, Frank Serratore and Bob Daniels, and one of fourteen coaches all-time to achieve the mark. E.G. MONEY Freshman defenseman and Boston Bruins draft pick Elliott Groenewold has flashed his 60-yard game to start his collegiate career, leading the team in both blocks and game-winning goals through the first 10 games.

has flashed his 60-yard game to start his collegiate career, leading the team in both blocks and game-winning goals through the first 10 games. He has blocked a team-best 17 shots while also delivering a pair of game-deciding shots, scoring winners at Holy Cross on Nov. 2 and, most recently, at Brown on Nov. 15. WHERE THERE IS A WILL… THERE'S A WAY Jeremy Wilmer began his Bobcat career with a multi-goal performance against Penn State, scoring the first and third goals of the night in a 3–2 win on October 12.

began his Bobcat career with a multi-goal performance against Penn State, scoring the first and third goals of the night in a 3–2 win on October 12. He also ranks as one of the nation's most productive passers, averaging 0.72 assists per game over his 82 games played. That mark ranks fourth nationally among all active Division I players. BY THE RICKETS Degree student Jack Ricketts brings plenty of goal-scoring talent to the Bobcats for his final year of college hockey, currently with nine game-winning goals to his name.

brings plenty of goal-scoring talent to the Bobcats for his final year of college hockey, currently with nine game-winning goals to his name. He also entered the year as Division I's leading active goal scorer, currently with 49. —

For an inside look at the Quinnipiac men's ice hockey program, follow on social media @QU_MIH or visit gobobcats.com/mih.

