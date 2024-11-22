Michigan State football vs. Purdue: Scouting Report and Prediction

Free Press sportswriter Chris Solari looks ahead to Michigan State football's visit of Purdue on Friday night.

Fast facts

Matchup: Michigan State (4-6, 2-5 Big Ten) vs. Purdue (1-9, 0-7).

Kick-off: 8 p.m. Friday; Spartan Stadium, East Lansing.

TV/radio: Fox, WJR-AM (760).

Line: Spartans by 13.

Michigan State Football vs. Availability Report Purdue

MSU: Out: CB Charles Brantley (left lower leg), S Malik Spencer (undisclosed), CB Chance Rucker (right arm), DB Dillon Tatum (lower body), LS Kaden Schickel (left leg, season), DE Avery Dunn (season, undisclosed), TE Michael Masunas (shoulder, season), OL Kristian Phillips (left leg, season), OL Gavin Broscious (left lower leg, season), DB Khalil Majeed (lower body, season). Questionable: DB Caleb Gash (right leg). Doubtful: DB Armorion Smith (undisclosed), DT Jalen Satchell (undisclosed), LB Wayne Matthews III (undisclosed), WR Jaron Glover (undisclosed).

Purdue: Doubtful: DL Damarjhe Lewis (undisclosed), WR Jayden Dixon-Veal (undisclosed), TE George Burhenn (undisclosed).

Scouting report

When MSU has the ball: Aidan Chiles has faced a constant barrage of pressure behind the Spartans' leaky offensive line all season, with Illinois sacking the second-year quarterback five times in Saturday's 38-16 loss in Champaign. MSU has allowed 32 sacks this season, which is tied for 13th in the Football Bowl Subdivision, and 29 against among Big Ten opponents. That includes 26 sacks over the past six games. Still, Chiles managed to produce one of his most efficient games of the season against the Illini, going 23 of 40 for 256 yards and two touchdowns through the air while running seven times for 71 yards before the 31 yards were lost on to fail. He was responsible for nearly every facet of the MSU offense in the loss, which saw running backs Nate Carter and Kayron Lynch-Adams again shut down (14 carries and 45 yards combined) as the offensive line failed to provide breathing room on handoffs . Chiles used Carter out of the backfield in the passing game for five catches, including a touchdown, while spreading the ball between young receivers Nick Marsh and Aziah Johnson and veteran Montorie Foster, with Jaron Glover again limited due to injury. The Spartans will try to solve the problems against a Boilermakers defense that ranks 121st out of 133 FBS teams in total defense (455.7 yards allowed) and has been outscored 94-10 by Ohio State and Penn State over the past two games. It's your poison to beat Purdue, which ranks 119th against the run (203.3 yards) and through the air is 108th in passing yards allowed (252.4) and 132nd in passing efficiency defense . The Boilermakers rank 130th in points allowed per game (38.9), and are 130th in third down conversions converted (48.8%) and rank last in fourth down conversions. defense (69.2%).

When Purdue has the ball: The Spartans' inability to pressure opposing quarterbacks remains a major problem. MSU went without a sack for the sixth straight game at Illinois and failed to generate turnovers for the third straight game after creating nine total and at least one per game through the first seven. Since shutout against Prairie View A&M on September 14, MSU has given up an average of 27.6 points while losing six of its last seven games. As much of a problem as the lack of pass rush remains, the number of injuries in the secondary also poses risks for the final two games, with a number of younger and inexperienced players filling key roles without the season starting with the starting cornerbacks Charles Brantley and Chance Rucker. starting safety Malik Spencer and versatile Dillon Tatum the biggest losses among them. If there is any reprieve for a short week, it will go against a Purdue offense that is one of the nation's worst this season. The Boilermakers rank 128th in scoring (17.2 points per game), 122nd in total offense (318.6 yards) and 128th in first downs (151). Purdue also ranks 118th in third-down conversions (33.6) while not being overly penalized (84th in fewest penalty yards with 55.5 and tied for 56th in fewest flags per game with 5, 7).

Know the enemy

Card house: Quarterback Hudson Card has been the main man for a Boilermaker offense that also rotates backup Ryan Browne at times. Card, who transferred to Purdue from Texas in 2023, is completing 59.7% of his passes and averaging 158.0 yards per game with eight touchdowns and five interceptions. Browne, a redshirt freshman who was born in Clarkston, has played in seven games and completed 40 of 68 passes for 513 yards with four touchdowns and an interception, while also running 43 times for 165 yards. Card went 11-for-20 for 151 yards with no interceptions or TDs in a 49-10 loss to Penn State on Saturday, while Browne threw a TD pass in the fourth quarter.

Some rides: The Boilermakers have done their best work on the field, averaging 137.5 yards per game on the field, ranking them 92nd nationally. In addition to Browne being a threat, running backs Devin Mockobee and Reggie Love III have combined to average 102.2 yards on the 194 carries between them, with five rushing TDs.

Pressure points: Purdue has generated just 18 sacks on defense, although Wisconsin and Penn State are the only teams to keep the Boilermakers from getting at least one sack. Senior linebacker Kydran Jenkins leads with 5 sacks, while sophomore defensive back Will Heldt has five, and both are homegrown Purdue products. The Boilermakers have allowed just two sacks on defense in their last three games, while their offensive line has given up 12 of their 27 sacks in the last four games.

Chris Solari's two cents

Ticking clock: Despite being fairly solid all season, MSU's defense has struggled to generate sacks and turnovers. The Spartans have gone 377 minutes and 51 seconds without a sack since the defense. Anthony Jones got the last one in the third quarter at Boston College on September 21. MSU has not forced a turnover since Nikai Martinez's interception against Iowa on September 21. October 19, a 190:52 span on the field. And the Spartans have managed just one forced fumble recovery all season, with Wayne Matthews III pouncing on the ball in the first quarter at BC and a 410:11 game since expiration without another.

Another night: The Spartans will play their record game for the seventh night of the season. With next week's regular season finale a 3:30 PM home kickoff against Rutgers, it also marks the first time in MSU history that the Spartans have started all of their games after 2 PM. That is, barring the Spartans making a bowl game and getting one, though their trajectory lends itself to another night game in mid-December if they win their last two to clinch a berth.

Prediction

Chiles and his receivers have a big day through the air against the porous Purdue secondary. That also opens the doors for Carter and Lynch-Adams to pick up a crucial second-half victory and set up a win-or-stay-home game against Rutgers in eight days. The choice: MSU 28, Purdue 13.

