Tour of West Indies in Bangladesh 2024 – 1st Test Match – West Indies vs Bangladesh





Here are the Fantasy Cricket predictions and betting tips for the Bangladesh Tour of West Indies, 1st Test Match – West Indies vs Bangladesh, to be played from November 22 at Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua. FIRST CLASS batting statistics 1st Test Match – West Indies vs Bangladesh (Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua) Current West Indies Test Form:

West Indies are currently ranked 8th on the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings with a rating of 77. West Indies are not in great form in Test cricket. They lost a two-match Test series against South Africa 1-0 in August this year. Before that, they had lost 3-0 to England in a 3 Match Test Series. West Indies will start as favorites for the Test series as they play domestically.

Players to watch out for: 1. Alick Athanaze – He is a very gifted top hitter who has shown signs of great form in the CG United Super 50 Cup. Athanaze is expected to be the best batsman for West Indies in the coming matches. 2. Alzarri Joseph – He is a fiery fast bowler who does not leak runs and also picks up wickets when it matters most. Current Bangladesh Test Form:



Bangladesh are currently at the 9th position in the ICC Men's Test Team Rankings with a rating of 64. Bangladesh are not in the best of form in Red Ball cricket. They recently lost a two-match Test series against South Africa 2-0. Bangladesh will start as the underdogs for the Test series. They will have to push hard to pose a significant challenge to the hosts.

Players to watch out for: 1. Mehidy Hasan Miraz – He is a valuable all-rounder for Bangladesh who is in good form at the moment. Miraz can score important runs in the middle order and also pick up wickets when it matters most to his team. 2. Najmul Hossain Shanto– Captain Shanto has been in great form with the bat lately. When his team was struggling, he still scored points against stronger opposition. Shanto is expected to be the best batsman for Bangladesh in the Test series. Wicket takers FIRST CLASS Let's take a look at the squads: West Indian team Kraigg Brathwaite (captain), Joshua Da Silva (vice-captain/wicketkeeper), Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Justin Greaves, Kavem Hodge, Tevin Imlach (wicketkeeper), Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Mikyle Louis, Anderson Phillip With Kemar Roach, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair, Jomel Warrican Bangladesh team



Najmul Hossain Shanto (captain), Shadman Islam, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Zakir Hasan (wicketkeeper), Mominul Haque Showrab, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Litton Das (wicketkeeper), Jaker Ali Anik (wicketkeeper), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (vice-captain), Taijul Islam, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Nahid Rana, Hasan Murad Cricket Betting Tips and Match Predictions* – PrePlay Who wins the toss? – West Indies Who will win?– West Indies Best hitter (runs scored) – Alick Athanaze (West Indies), Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh) Top Bowler (wickets taken) – Alzarri Joseph (West Indies), Mehidy Hasan Miraz (Bangladesh) Most Sixes – Alick Athanaze (West Indies), Najmul Hossain Shanto (Bangladesh) Player of the match– Alzarri Joseph (West Indies) Team scores batting first – West Indies 220+, Bangladesh 190+ Match handicap: West Indies Live cricket streaming Bangladesh Tour of West Indies 2024: The live cricket streaming page that allows you to watch live cricket. Geographical restrictions apply *NB these predictions are subject to change closer to the start of the match once the final starting teams have been announced and we will be using 'In-Play' features, so keep an eye out. © Cricket World 2024

