2024 NJAC Football All-Conference Team Announced

Football

PITMAN, NJ — Malin Jasinski (Shamong, NJ/Seneca) and College of New Jersey senior defensive lineman Arnold Young (Mount Holly, NJ/Rancocas Valley Regional) have been named New Jersey Athletic Conference Football Offensive Players and Sam Mills Defensive Player of the Year headlines an impressive slate of award winners and honorees across all conferences.

In addition, Montclair State sophomore kicker Greg Casimir (Hamilton, NJ/Steinert) was named NJAC Special Teams Player of the Year; Salisbury University freshman quarterback SyRus McGowan (Chestertown, MD/Queen Annes) is the NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year; Rowan freshman safety AJ Ryker (Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton) earned NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors; and Salisbury head coach Sherman Wood and his staff were named NJAC Coaching Staff of the Year.

A total of 80 student-athletes earned all-conference recognition for the fall of 2024. The all-conference and major award selections were determined by a vote of the league's seven head coaches and were based on conference-only performance.

Jasinski has had a record-setting season on the field. The three-time all-conference receiver led all NJAC players in all-conference receiving yards (105.2/game), well ahead of the second-highest receiving total in the conference of 86.8 yards per game. He totaled 53 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns in conference play, with a season-long TD reception of 55 yards. He currently ranks second in the nation in total receiving yards (1,378), total receptions per game (9.9) and total receiving yards per game (137.8). He graduates as TCNJ's career leader in receptions (169), single-season leader in receptions (99) and single-season leader in receiving yards (1,378), and now ranks second in program history with 2,053 career receiving yards. Jasinski also earned national honors this season as the winner of the D3football.com Team of the Week in Week 3.

Young, now a two-time all-conference defensive lineman for the Red Hawks, finished the season as the NJAC leader in all-conference tackles for loss and all-conference sacks. He had 12.5 total tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, against NJAC opponents and caused opponents to lose a total of 67 yards. He added 25 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Young turned in one of his best defensive performances against nationally top-10 Salisbury, recording 3.0 sacks for 21 yards lost along with the fumble recovery.

Casimir, a Week 8 NJAC Special Teams Player of the Week and a Week 8 D3football.com Team of the Week, was the backbone of Montclair States' special teams. The kicker made the most field goals (8) in NJAC play among all conference kickers, tied a program record and recorded the longest field goal in the conference this season with a 52-yarder against William Paterson. In the same game, he also kicked the NJAC's second-longest field goal with a 50-yarder. Casimir also returned 23 kickoffs for 1,178 yards for an average of 51.2 per punt and recorded three touchbacks.

McGowan stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Sea Gulls midway through the season and got the ball in five of the six NJAC games, along with one non-conference game. He made an immediate impact, with the five-time NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Week ranking fourth in rushing-only in the conference (62.8 yards/game) and totaling 314 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 32 completions for 557 passing yards (111.4/game) and threw for eight touchdowns in conference play.

Ryker made a quick impact on Rowan's defense in his first collegiate year on the court. The two-time NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week ranked fifth in the NJAC in conference-only tackles for loss (6.5) and sixth in conference-only sack totals (3.5), losing opponents 47 yards. He added two pass breakups, including a 39-yard interception return. Ryker was also named to the All-Conference Second Team defense.

Wood and his staff guided the Sea Gulls to a perfect 10-0 overall record in the regular season, including 6-0 in NJAC play for the outright conference title, and earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament. Under their leadership, Salisbury has reached No. 1 in the NPI rankings and No. 7 in the D3football.com national poll this season. A total of 16 Seagulls were named all-conference, with seven earning first-team honors.

2024 NJAC FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE

OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Malin Jasinski, TCNJ

SAM MILLS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Arnold Young, Montclair State

SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR

Greg Casimir, Montclair State

OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR

SyRus McGowan, Salisbury

COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR

Salisbury
(Sherman Wood, Robb Disbennett, Ryan Fleetwood, Doug Fleetwood, Kevin Colliton, Sean Grande, Connor Lugo, Noah Chin, Rahsaan Ellis, Casey Counts)

FIRST TEAM ROBBERY
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Connor Barry Christopher Nieuwpoort SO QB Vienna, VA/James Madison
Dario Belizaire^ Salisbury SO RB Hurlock, MD/Cambridge
Shooter White^% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR RB Virginia Beach, VA/Tallwood
Ronald Clark Salisbury SR FB Baltimore, MD/Archbishop Curley
Johannes Scibilia~ Rowan SR FB Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton
Colin Hart*% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR WR Ashburn, VA/Stone Bridge
Trey Hayes% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR WR Sterling, VA/Dominion
Malin Jasinski^$ TCNJ 5th WR Shamong, NJ/Seneca
Thomas Burke*% TCNJ 5th THE Tysons Corner, VA/George C. Marshall
Andrew Belford Christopher Nieuwpoort JR OEL Chesapeake, VA/Atlantic Coast Christian
Tony Mason*~ Salisbury SR OEL New castle, DE/St. Georges
Credit Miller+% Christopher Nieuwpoort GR OEL Richmond, VA/Manchester
Tre Price% Salisbury GR OEL Westminster, MD/Westminster
Garrett Terlizzi~ TCNJ GR OEL Brielle, NJ/Manasquan
FIRST TEAM DEFENSE
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Ahmad Gantt* Rowan SR DL Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson
Frank Giannetti% Salisbury GR DL Toms River, NJ/Toms River East
More Pittman*~ Kean 5th DL Burlington City, NJ/Burlington City
Arnold Young$ Montclair stands SR DL Mount Holly, NJ/Rancocas Valley
Chris Amos Kean JR L.B East Orange, NJ/STEM Academy
Nicholas Burgess*% Montclair stands SR L.B Hackensack, NJ/Cardinal Hayes (NY)
Dave Giulian TCNJ JR L.B Stone Harbor, NJ/Middle Township
Samod Wingo^% William Paterson SR L.B North Brunswick, NJ/North Brunswick
Andrew Worsham Christopher Nieuwpoort SR L.B Glen Allen, VA/Glen Allen
Malachi Baker Salisbury SO C.B Seat Pleasant, MD/Archbishop Carroll
Eric Bryant% Rowan SR C.B Somerville, NJ/Somerville
Jalil Terrell^~ Montclair stands SR C.B Phillipsburg, NJ/Phillipsburg
Jason Blanks~ Rowan SR S Hoboken, NJ/Hoboken
Noah Martin Christopher Nieuwpoort SO S Spotsylvania, VA/Fredericksburg Christian
FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Dominic Passero TCNJ FR P Hawthorne, NJ/Hawthorne
Greg Casimir Montclair stands SO K Hamilton, NJ/Steinert
Dario Belizaire^ Salisbury SO RET Hurlock, MD/Cambridge
Trey Hayes% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR RET Sterling, VA/Dominion
Keyshawn Dixon Montclair stands SR ST Woodbridge, NJ/John F. Kennedy (Iselin)
SECOND TEAM OFFENSE
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Trevor Bopp~ TCNJ 5th QB Paramus, NJ/Paramus
Jordan Lennon Christopher Nieuwpoort SO RB Yorktown, VA/York
Jayson Schmidt ~ TCNJ SR RB Mountainside, NJ/Governor Livingston
Justin Leigh Kean JR FB Carteret, NJ/Carteret
Micah Brubaker Salisbury JR WR Mechanicsburg, PA/Mechanicsburg area
Daniel Clark Salisbury JR WR District Heights, MD/Suitland
Ryan Gill TCNJ JR WR Kearny, NJ/Kearny
Antonius Roige~ Montclair stands JR WR Sewaren, NJ/St. Jozefs (Metuchen)
Jayson Friday~ Christopher Nieuwpoort SO THE Ashburn, VA/Broad Run
Jack Centrelli TCNJ SR OEL Mahwah, NJ/Saint Joseph Regional
Matt Chinchillo Rowan FR OEL Sewell, NJ/Clearview Regional
Dusty Krotee Salisbury SR OEL Monkton, MD/Hereford
Joe Matone~ TCNJ JR OEL Manalapan, NJ/Bergen Catholic
Aiden Samila Montclair stands SR OEL Kenilworth, NJ/David Brearley
SECOND TEAM DEFENSE
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Brandon Kiss TCNJ SR DL Property, NJ/own municipality
Chase Lomax Salisbury JR DL Washington Twp., NJ/St. Josephs (Hammonton)
Save Olfus$ Salisbury SR DL District Heights, MD/Suitland
Jameson Sessa$ TCNJ JR DL Staten Island, NY/Monsignor Farrell
Jimmy Celentano* Salisbury JR L.B Jackson, NJ/Jackson Liberty
Chris Rodgers Rowan SR L.B Jersey City, NJ/Jersey City
Pat Sullivan Christopher Nieuwpoort SR L.B Stafford, VA/Brooke Point
Nick Sura Kean GR L.B Bayville, NJ/Central Regional
Knasir Alston William Paterson JR C.B Asbury Park, NJ/Academy Charter
That is to say: Sherfield Christopher Nieuwpoort JR C.B Woodbridge, VA/King George
Amir Vick TCNJ SR C.B Somers Point, NJ/Regional Mainland
Justin Kurc TCNJ JR S Brick, NJ/Brick Township
Adonis May Montclair stands JR S West Orange, NJ/West Orange
Ryker too Rowan SO S Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton
SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
George Chrissafis+ Kean SR P Hamilton, NJ/Notre Dame
Kollin Samaha% Salisbury JR K Lovettsville, VA/Woodgrove
Nolan Eps William Paterson SR RET Bay Shore, NY/Bay Shore
Jady Thomas Salisbury JR RET Waldorf, MD/Thomas Stone
Nick Medina Kean JR ST Toms River, NJ/Toms River East
HONORABLE MENTION
Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school
Tyshawn Boekman Rowan SO RB Woodbury, NJ/West Deptford
Jaden Davis Salisbury SR RB Millsboro, DE/Cape Henlopen
Tyler Palmer Christopher Nieuwpoort GR OEL Chesapeake, VA/Grassfield
Piet Sodano TCNJ SR OEL Florham Park, NJ/Hanover Park
Mohammed Abedrabo Montclair stands SR DL Clifton, NJ/Clifton
Josh Ortiz% Rowan SR DL Blackwood, NJ/Highland Regional
Quamire Green William Paterson JR L.B Brick, NJ/Donovan Catholic
Sean Mena Kean SR L.B Haskell, NJ/Lakeland Regional
Bill Westerby TCNJ JR L.B Marlton, NJ/Cherokee
Robbie Nungesser^ Kean 5th C.B Ocean Township, NJ/Ocean Township
Logan Baker~ Christopher Nieuwpoort GR S Roanoke, VA/William Byrd
Jojo Kirby$! William Paterson SR S Lewes, DE/Cape Henlopen
Kilo Mack Salisbury JR S Belcamp, MD/John Carroll
Michael Fitzpatrick^~ Montclair stands SR P Marlton, NJ/Cherokee

KEY:

% – 2023 First Team All-Conference
~ – 2023 Second Team All-Conference
$ – Honorable Mention 2023
* – 2022 First Team All-Conference
^ – 2022 Second Team All-Conference
+ – Honorable mention 2022
! – Honorable mention 2021

