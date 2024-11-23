2024 NJAC Football All-Conference Team Announced





Football

11/22/2024 11:00:00 AM

PITMAN, NJ — Malin Jasinski (Shamong, NJ/Seneca) and College of New Jersey senior defensive lineman Arnold Young (Mount Holly, NJ/Rancocas Valley Regional) have been named New Jersey Athletic Conference Football Offensive Players and Sam Mills Defensive Player of the Year headlines an impressive slate of award winners and honorees across all conferences. In addition, Montclair State sophomore kicker Greg Casimir (Hamilton, NJ/Steinert) was named NJAC Special Teams Player of the Year; Salisbury University freshman quarterback SyRus McGowan (Chestertown, MD/Queen Annes) is the NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Year; Rowan freshman safety AJ Ryker (Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton) earned NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Year honors; and Salisbury head coach Sherman Wood and his staff were named NJAC Coaching Staff of the Year. A total of 80 student-athletes earned all-conference recognition for the fall of 2024. The all-conference and major award selections were determined by a vote of the league's seven head coaches and were based on conference-only performance. Jasinski has had a record-setting season on the field. The three-time all-conference receiver led all NJAC players in all-conference receiving yards (105.2/game), well ahead of the second-highest receiving total in the conference of 86.8 yards per game. He totaled 53 receptions for 631 yards and three touchdowns in conference play, with a season-long TD reception of 55 yards. He currently ranks second in the nation in total receiving yards (1,378), total receptions per game (9.9) and total receiving yards per game (137.8). He graduates as TCNJ's career leader in receptions (169), single-season leader in receptions (99) and single-season leader in receiving yards (1,378), and now ranks second in program history with 2,053 career receiving yards. Jasinski also earned national honors this season as the winner of the D3football.com Team of the Week in Week 3. Young, now a two-time all-conference defensive lineman for the Red Hawks, finished the season as the NJAC leader in all-conference tackles for loss and all-conference sacks. He had 12.5 total tackles for loss, including 8.5 sacks, against NJAC opponents and caused opponents to lose a total of 67 yards. He added 25 tackles, 10 quarterback hurries and a fumble recovery. Young turned in one of his best defensive performances against nationally top-10 Salisbury, recording 3.0 sacks for 21 yards lost along with the fumble recovery. Casimir, a Week 8 NJAC Special Teams Player of the Week and a Week 8 D3football.com Team of the Week, was the backbone of Montclair States' special teams. The kicker made the most field goals (8) in NJAC play among all conference kickers, tied a program record and recorded the longest field goal in the conference this season with a 52-yarder against William Paterson. In the same game, he also kicked the NJAC's second-longest field goal with a 50-yarder. Casimir also returned 23 kickoffs for 1,178 yards for an average of 51.2 per punt and recorded three touchbacks. McGowan stepped into the starting quarterback role for the Sea Gulls midway through the season and got the ball in five of the six NJAC games, along with one non-conference game. He made an immediate impact, with the five-time NJAC Offensive Rookie of the Week ranking fourth in rushing-only in the conference (62.8 yards/game) and totaling 314 rushing yards and four touchdowns. He threw for 32 completions for 557 passing yards (111.4/game) and threw for eight touchdowns in conference play. Ryker made a quick impact on Rowan's defense in his first collegiate year on the court. The two-time NJAC Defensive Rookie of the Week ranked fifth in the NJAC in conference-only tackles for loss (6.5) and sixth in conference-only sack totals (3.5), losing opponents 47 yards. He added two pass breakups, including a 39-yard interception return. Ryker was also named to the All-Conference Second Team defense. Wood and his staff guided the Sea Gulls to a perfect 10-0 overall record in the regular season, including 6-0 in NJAC play for the outright conference title, and earned a first-round bye in the NCAA Tournament. Under their leadership, Salisbury has reached No. 1 in the NPI rankings and No. 7 in the D3football.com national poll this season. A total of 16 Seagulls were named all-conference, with seven earning first-team honors. 2024 NJAC FOOTBALL ALL-CONFERENCE OFFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Malin Jasinski, TCNJ SAM MILLS DEFENSIVE PLAYER OF THE YEAR Arnold Young, Montclair State SPECIAL TEAMS PLAYER OF THE YEAR Greg Casimir, Montclair State OFFENSIVE ROOKIE OF THE YEAR SyRus McGowan, Salisbury COACHING STAFF OF THE YEAR Salisbury

(Sherman Wood, Robb Disbennett, Ryan Fleetwood, Doug Fleetwood, Kevin Colliton, Sean Grande, Connor Lugo, Noah Chin, Rahsaan Ellis, Casey Counts) FIRST TEAM ROBBERY Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Connor Barry Christopher Nieuwpoort SO QB Vienna, VA/James Madison Dario Belizaire^ Salisbury SO RB Hurlock, MD/Cambridge Shooter White^% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR RB Virginia Beach, VA/Tallwood Ronald Clark Salisbury SR FB Baltimore, MD/Archbishop Curley Johannes Scibilia~ Rowan SR FB Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton Colin Hart*% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR WR Ashburn, VA/Stone Bridge Trey Hayes% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR WR Sterling, VA/Dominion Malin Jasinski^$ TCNJ 5th WR Shamong, NJ/Seneca Thomas Burke*% TCNJ 5th THE Tysons Corner, VA/George C. Marshall Andrew Belford Christopher Nieuwpoort JR OEL Chesapeake, VA/Atlantic Coast Christian Tony Mason*~ Salisbury SR OEL New castle, DE/St. Georges Credit Miller+% Christopher Nieuwpoort GR OEL Richmond, VA/Manchester Tre Price% Salisbury GR OEL Westminster, MD/Westminster Garrett Terlizzi~ TCNJ GR OEL Brielle, NJ/Manasquan FIRST TEAM DEFENSE Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Ahmad Gantt* Rowan SR DL Cinnaminson, NJ/Cinnaminson Frank Giannetti% Salisbury GR DL Toms River, NJ/Toms River East More Pittman*~ Kean 5th DL Burlington City, NJ/Burlington City Arnold Young$ Montclair stands SR DL Mount Holly, NJ/Rancocas Valley Chris Amos Kean JR L.B East Orange, NJ/STEM Academy Nicholas Burgess*% Montclair stands SR L.B Hackensack, NJ/Cardinal Hayes (NY) Dave Giulian TCNJ JR L.B Stone Harbor, NJ/Middle Township Samod Wingo^% William Paterson SR L.B North Brunswick, NJ/North Brunswick Andrew Worsham Christopher Nieuwpoort SR L.B Glen Allen, VA/Glen Allen Malachi Baker Salisbury SO C.B Seat Pleasant, MD/Archbishop Carroll Eric Bryant% Rowan SR C.B Somerville, NJ/Somerville Jalil Terrell^~ Montclair stands SR C.B Phillipsburg, NJ/Phillipsburg Jason Blanks~ Rowan SR S Hoboken, NJ/Hoboken Noah Martin Christopher Nieuwpoort SO S Spotsylvania, VA/Fredericksburg Christian FIRST TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Dominic Passero TCNJ FR P Hawthorne, NJ/Hawthorne Greg Casimir Montclair stands SO K Hamilton, NJ/Steinert Dario Belizaire^ Salisbury SO RET Hurlock, MD/Cambridge Trey Hayes% Christopher Nieuwpoort JR RET Sterling, VA/Dominion Keyshawn Dixon Montclair stands SR ST Woodbridge, NJ/John F. Kennedy (Iselin) SECOND TEAM OFFENSE Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Trevor Bopp~ TCNJ 5th QB Paramus, NJ/Paramus Jordan Lennon Christopher Nieuwpoort SO RB Yorktown, VA/York Jayson Schmidt ~ TCNJ SR RB Mountainside, NJ/Governor Livingston Justin Leigh Kean JR FB Carteret, NJ/Carteret Micah Brubaker Salisbury JR WR Mechanicsburg, PA/Mechanicsburg area Daniel Clark Salisbury JR WR District Heights, MD/Suitland Ryan Gill TCNJ JR WR Kearny, NJ/Kearny Antonius Roige~ Montclair stands JR WR Sewaren, NJ/St. Jozefs (Metuchen) Jayson Friday~ Christopher Nieuwpoort SO THE Ashburn, VA/Broad Run Jack Centrelli TCNJ SR OEL Mahwah, NJ/Saint Joseph Regional Matt Chinchillo Rowan FR OEL Sewell, NJ/Clearview Regional Dusty Krotee Salisbury SR OEL Monkton, MD/Hereford Joe Matone~ TCNJ JR OEL Manalapan, NJ/Bergen Catholic Aiden Samila Montclair stands SR OEL Kenilworth, NJ/David Brearley SECOND TEAM DEFENSE Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Brandon Kiss TCNJ SR DL Property, NJ/own municipality Chase Lomax Salisbury JR DL Washington Twp., NJ/St. Josephs (Hammonton) Save Olfus$ Salisbury SR DL District Heights, MD/Suitland Jameson Sessa$ TCNJ JR DL Staten Island, NY/Monsignor Farrell Jimmy Celentano* Salisbury JR L.B Jackson, NJ/Jackson Liberty Chris Rodgers Rowan SR L.B Jersey City, NJ/Jersey City Pat Sullivan Christopher Nieuwpoort SR L.B Stafford, VA/Brooke Point Nick Sura Kean GR L.B Bayville, NJ/Central Regional Knasir Alston William Paterson JR C.B Asbury Park, NJ/Academy Charter That is to say: Sherfield Christopher Nieuwpoort JR C.B Woodbridge, VA/King George Amir Vick TCNJ SR C.B Somers Point, NJ/Regional Mainland Justin Kurc TCNJ JR S Brick, NJ/Brick Township Adonis May Montclair stands JR S West Orange, NJ/West Orange Ryker too Rowan SO S Hammonton, NJ/Hammonton SECOND TEAM SPECIAL TEAMS Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school George Chrissafis+ Kean SR P Hamilton, NJ/Notre Dame Kollin Samaha% Salisbury JR K Lovettsville, VA/Woodgrove Nolan Eps William Paterson SR RET Bay Shore, NY/Bay Shore Jady Thomas Salisbury JR RET Waldorf, MD/Thomas Stone Nick Medina Kean JR ST Toms River, NJ/Toms River East HONORABLE MENTION Name School Year Pos. Residence/high school Tyshawn Boekman Rowan SO RB Woodbury, NJ/West Deptford Jaden Davis Salisbury SR RB Millsboro, DE/Cape Henlopen Tyler Palmer Christopher Nieuwpoort GR OEL Chesapeake, VA/Grassfield Piet Sodano TCNJ SR OEL Florham Park, NJ/Hanover Park Mohammed Abedrabo Montclair stands SR DL Clifton, NJ/Clifton Josh Ortiz% Rowan SR DL Blackwood, NJ/Highland Regional Quamire Green William Paterson JR L.B Brick, NJ/Donovan Catholic Sean Mena Kean SR L.B Haskell, NJ/Lakeland Regional Bill Westerby TCNJ JR L.B Marlton, NJ/Cherokee Robbie Nungesser^ Kean 5th C.B Ocean Township, NJ/Ocean Township Logan Baker~ Christopher Nieuwpoort GR S Roanoke, VA/William Byrd Jojo Kirby$! William Paterson SR S Lewes, DE/Cape Henlopen Kilo Mack Salisbury JR S Belcamp, MD/John Carroll Michael Fitzpatrick^~ Montclair stands SR P Marlton, NJ/Cherokee KEY: % – 2023 First Team All-Conference

~ – 2023 Second Team All-Conference

$ – Honorable Mention 2023

* – 2022 First Team All-Conference

^ – 2022 Second Team All-Conference

+ – Honorable mention 2022

! – Honorable mention 2021

