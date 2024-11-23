Sports
Lleyton Hewitt's truth bomb after Australia vs Italy result, score, highlights
Lleyton Hewitt gave tennis officials a parting shot as Australia were knocked out of the Davis Cup on Sunday morning.
World number one Jannik Sinner wrapped up a 2-0 win for Italy as Alex de Minaur was powerless to stop the red-hot two-time Grand Slam champion.
The two-time winners face the Netherlands in the showpiece on Monday morning, after the Netherlands ousted Germany 2-0, as they look to reach the final for the first time in 104 years.
To look Australia punched well above its weightHewitt lamented what could have happened for his team and shared his concerns about the advantages European teams have at the team tournament, which is hosted in Malaga, Spain.
Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis summed it up after being defeated 6-7 (6/8), 6-3, 7-5 by Matteo Berrettini in the first singles rubber.
Berrettini was cheered on by thousands of Italian fans who made the short trip to Spain.
I felt like I was playing an away game. It was tough for Australia that we were playing in Spain, but I thought we were in Italy, Kokkinakis said, echoing previous Australian complaints about the revamped Davis Cup format.
Once again we were a long way from Australia, weren't we? said Captain Hewitt.
It will be nice if they take our bid seriously to host the final, Australia will host a damn good event.
Hewitt said last week that it was frustrating always having to travel for the final.
Malaga has hosted the finals for the past three years.
The last sixteen finals have all been played in Europe, seven of which were in Spain.
Australia, who have beaten the finalists each of the past two years, are the second most successful team in tournament history with 28 titles, but last won them in 2003.
Australia has not hosted the event since 2003.
“I think a number of mistakes have been made in recent years,” the two-time Davis Cup winner said.
We would also like to organize the final. We would like to have the opportunity to bid to host the final in Australia next year. I think we deserve that. I have worked extremely hard with the Federation to give us that opportunity.
It's frustrating for these guys to have to come all the way to Europe every year to play in the final. I know how special it was for me to win the Davis Cup final in Australia. I think we all know how well our country has had a good tradition in this competition for more than a hundred years. Well, see where that ends up.
These comments will not make it easier for the Australian team to swallow the defeat.
De Minaur looked lost when trying to fight Sinner and was never in the match, losing 6-3 6-4.
De Minaur's head-to-head record with Sinner is 0-9.
Finals is a huge privilege to be part of Sunday's final and I am very happy to be here in this position, said Sinner.
Winning would mean so much to us, not only for the victory, but also because it would mean we were defending our title.
If we don't, it's still a great achievement. Last year we showed that it wasn't luck, we were here because we are a great team.
Australian Open, US Open and ATP Finals winner Sinner is having a fantastic year and can end it with another Davis Cup victory.
The 23-year-old is still awaiting the outcome of the World Anti-Doping Agency's appeal against his initial exemption for testing positive twice for traces of the steroid clostebol in March.
However, he was not distracted and despite De Minaur, who was in ninth place, fighting hard, he claimed the first set without much stress.
The players traded breaks in the second and third games before Sinner broke decisively for a 4-2 lead with a delicious drop shot, and he served it out.
The Italian scored the first break points of the second set in the ninth game. De Minaur saved two, but Sinner converted the third with a passing shot to serve for the match.
Sinner claimed victory when De Minaur returned poorly wide and mangled his racket in sheer frustration.
He hasn't won a million games this year, for no reason that it was tough, De Minaur admitted.
It's like trying to solve a puzzle that not many people have been able to solve.
His ball speed, his consistency, it feels like the focus isn't really reduced throughout the game.
Berrettini was superb in the doubles decider as Italy defeated Argentina in the quarter-finals and captain Filippo Volandri rewarded him with selection in the opening match in place of Lorenzo Musetti.
Berrettini watched as Italy won the Davis Cup for the first time in 47 years in 2023. He was not part of the squad, but cheered from the sidelines as he recovered from an ankle injury.
This year he was able to play an important role in Italy's battle towards the final.
After losing the first set, it wasn't easy to digest, but when I fought for my country with this crowd… I kept fighting, Berrettini said.
with AFP
