India vs Australia 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Kohli and Jaiswal Ton set the tone as IND Eye wins in Perth
2:57 PM IST
Welcome back for Australia's answer!
2:57 PM IST
FOURTH INNINGS.
2:54 PM IST
At that point, according to our estimate, we still have 20 minutes of playing time today, including the 30 minutes of extra time. After being on the field for almost five sessions without much rest, the Australian openers will be tired. Jasprit Bumrah has taken the opportunity to challenge them. 450 is Australia's highest fourth-innings total in Tests, and that gives a clear indication of the Herculean task that awaits the hosts. However, their main goal will be to get through the remaining phase of the day unscathed.
2:54 PM IST
Virat Kohli is up for a chat with Adam Gilchrist. He says Anushka, his wife, has been by his side. Adds that she knows what goes on behind the scenes. Mentions that he is very proud to play for his country and is very happy to get a ton here in front of his family.
2:48 IST
India has declared! As expected, the statement came immediately after Virat Kohli reached his century. There was a look of relief as he left the field. The innings had a steady rhythm with Sundar and Kohli at the helm, but the arrival of Nitish Kumar Reddy saw a clear shift in intentions. Kohli soon accelerated to match the pace, paving the way for the statement.
2:45 PM IST
134.3 Four!
2:45 PM IST
134.2 Flat and over leg and middle, Nitish Kumar Reddy stands tall and punches it away to long on for a single.
2:45 PM IST
134.1 With good length, outside leg, Kohli turns into the bat and with soft hands Kohli pushes him towards the square leg area for a single. Moved to 96!
2:45 PM IST
134.1 WIDE! Outside leg on length, Virat Kohlis always misses to take it off the hips. Called widely.
2:45 PM IST
133.6 Nitish Kumar Reddy doesn't have good length, turns back in and rocks back and flicks it off the back foot to the leg side, wide of the strip.
Batsman_1: Nitish Kumar Reddy 37(26)
Batsman_2: Virat Kohli 95(141)
Bowler: Nathan Lyon 2/96(39)
Above: 134
Execute: 2
Wicket: 0
Score: 480/6
2:42 PM IST
133.5 No run.
2:42 PM IST
133.4 This one lands right on the crack and turns sharply into the batter from the outside. Nitish Kumar Reddy is outwitted by the spin and wears on the body as he plays down the wrong line.
2:42 PM IST
133.3 Lyon flattens the line of the ball, lands it outside off, Kohli softens the back foot strike into the offside and takes a single.
2:42 PM IST
133.2 Oh, this one stays wonderfully low! Outside off, on a good length, Virat Kohli is undone by the lack of bounce and is hit on the back foot pad.
2:42 PM IST
133.1 Length ball, on-off and turning in, Nitish tucks it along the ground to push through for a single.
2:39 IST
132.6 Dragged length, outside leg, Nitish Kumar Reddy is already standing with an open stance and works it to deep square leg for a single.
Batsman_1: Nitish Kumar Reddy 36(22)
Batsman_2: Virat Kohli 94(139)
Bowler: Marnus Labuschagne 0/31(6)
More than: 133
Running: 11
Wicket: 0
Score: 478/6
2:39 IST
132.5 Marnus Labuschagne continues to bowl outside leg, flatter and on a fuller length, Nitish Kumar Reddy shuffles again and works it to deep mid-wicket for a few runs.
2:39 IST
132.4 SIX! POP! Beaten into the stands! Marnus bowls the ball full and flat on middle and leg, Nitish Kumar Reddy shakes the outside of his leg to create space and throws it long on for a six.
2:36 PM IST
132.3 No run.
2:36 PM IST
132.2 No run.
2:36 PM IST
132.1 Around the wicket now for Kohli. Lands it short and outside leg, turning in, Virat Kohlit pushes it off the back foot to deep back square leg for a single.
2:36 PM IST
132.1 Kohli slides down a length and fails to get the pull shot. Oh, Marnus Labuschagne has gone too far and it's called a No Ball.
2:36 PM IST
Alex Carey has gone all out for Marnus Labuschagne. The question now is whether Labuschagne will maintain his average pace or switch to some leg breaks. Yes, he switched.
2:33 am
131.6 1 time.
2:33 am
131.5 Pushed through, just off, also remains a bit low. Nitish Kumar Reddy goes back and softens the blow to the point area for a single.
2:33 am
131.4 Drags his length off, Kohli hangs back and hits it towards cover point for a single.
2:33 am
131.3 FOUR! And that will take Kohli into the 90s. He signals to the referee that the bat came off the bat immediately after the shot was played. Tossed up, full and outside off, Virat Kohlireverse sweeps it through the left side of first slip for a boundary at deep third.
2:30 PM IST
131.2 No run.
2:30 PM IST
130.5 Shot in, short and outside off, Kohli steps down to lift the ball over the offside but misses as the ball goes over his angled bat.
2:30 PM IST
131.1 Short of good length, on the outside, this is worked from the back foot to wide from mid-wicket for a single.
2:30 PM IST
130.6 Short and outside off, Kohli hangs back and cuts it into deep cover for a couple of runs.
Batsman_1: Virat Kohli 87(133)
Batsman_2: Nitish Kumar Reddy 25(15)
Bowler: Marnus Labuschagne 0/20(5)
Above: 131
Running: 11
Wicket: 0
Score: 459/6
2:27 IST
Marnus Labuschagne (4-0-10-0) returns to the attack, replacing Mitchell Marsh.
2:27 IST
130.4 Four!
2:27 IST
130.3 No run.
2:27 IST
130.2 FOUR! What a shot!
2:27 IST
130.1 Oh, what happened there? Marnus attacks with a short blow that goes over the batter's head. Nitish leaves and lets him sail over. Alex Carey tries to collect the ball neatly and Kohli sniffs a single and immediately crosses. Nitish is caught looking at the ball and as soon as he realizes that Kohli is rushing towards the other side, he sprints to reach the other side. Carey meanwhile collects and throws to the bowling side but Nitish gets home in time.
2:24 IST
129.6 Outside off, and the length is shortened now, Virat Kohli hangs back and hits it back to Lyon.
Batsman_1: Virat Kohli 77(128)
Batsman_2: Nitish Kumar Reddy 25(14)
Bowler: Nathan Lyon 2/86(37)
More than: 130
Run: 8
Wicket: 0
Score: 448/6
2:24 IST
129.5 Full and outside. Reddy leans in and does everything he can to long for a single.
2:24 IST
129.4 Tossed up, full and on middle, swept away to deep square leg for a single.
2:21 PM IST
129.3 No run.
