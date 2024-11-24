2024 college football rankings: Notre Dame, ASU make big jump; Alabama, Ole Miss fall

RJ Young FOX Sports National College Football Analyst

Ohio State proved its dominance with a resounding victory against an undefeated team on the Shoe. The only problem for the Buckeyes is that the team was Indiana, a program that has never been 10-0 and was ranked in the top five for the first time ever in the College Football Playoff era. With a win next week against Michigan, Ohio State would clinch a spot in the Big Ten Championship Game before a rematch with the Oregon Ducks at a neutral site.

Regardless of the outcome, the Big Ten title contenders should each be assured of a spot in the 12-team playoffs. But if Ohio State dispatches Michigan on Saturday and the Hoosiers beat Purdue, Indiana's CFP chances are still alive.

It's hard to imagine a scenario in which the Hoosiers aren't one of the 12 teams playing in the playoffs. Indiana's only loss this season came against an Ohio State team that has two top-five wins to its name, and one loss happened to be to the No. 1 team in the country. Indiana has shown enough that it deserves a chance to play in the playoffs, but Saturday was all about the Buckeyes, who look like a team that can win it all.

1. Oregon (11-0)

Result week 13: Inactive

2. State of Ohio (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Indiana, 38-15

In their biggest game of the season, the Buckeyes dominated the Hoosiers 38-15 after trailing 7-0 at the end of the first quarter. The Buckeye defense finally saw its pass rush come alive with five sacks.

3. Texas (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Kentucky, 31-14

The Longhorns put together a complete game as Quinn Ewers threw for 191 yards and two touchdowns, Quintrevion Wisner ran for 158 yards and a score, and Texas held Kentucky to just 232 yards of total offense.

4. Our Lady (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Army, 49-14

Jeremiyah Love couldn't be stopped as the Fighting Irish ran the gauntlet, ending the Black Knights' 13-game winning streak. Love ran for 130 yards and scored three total touchdowns, tying a program record with his 11th straight game with a rushing TD.

5. Penn State (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Minnesota, 26-25

It wasn't always pretty, but Drew Allar and the Nittany Lions escaped Minnesota with a narrow one-point victory to keep their College Football Playoff hopes alive and looking good. Allar passed for 244 yards and a touchdown, rushed for a score and completed a fourth-down pass to Tyler Warren with 26 seconds left to secure the win.

6. Indiana (10-1)

Result week 13: Lost to Ohio State, 38-15

Kurtis Rourke had a miserable performance at the Shoe, completing only 8 of 18 passes for 68 yards. Indiana's offense looked completely helpless against Jim Knowles' defense. The Hoosiers had just 151 yards of total offense and were held scoreless after their opening touchdown until they were able to score with just under two minutes remaining.

No. 5 Indiana Hoosiers vs. No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes Highlights

7. Georgia (9-2)

Result week 13: Defeated UMass, 59-21

In keeping with the grand SEC tradition of demolishing a delicious assortment of cupcakes, Georgia defeated the Minutemen as if they had fired their coach last week. Because they did. The Bulldogs then return to their regular schedule with Georgia Tech before what they hope will be a trip to the CFP for the sixth time in seven years.

8. SMU (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Virginia, 33-7

The Mustangs remain undefeated in ACC play and earned a spot in the ACC Championship as a member in Year 1. And they don't even get paid a revenue share for overrunning the Atlantic Coast.

9. Miami (Fla.) (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Wake Forest, 42-14

The Hurricanes bounced back from their loss to Georgia Tech with a breakout performance from running back Jordan Lyle, who rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Hurricanes totaled 508 yards of offense and held the Demon Deacons to just 193.

10. Tennessee (9-2)

Result week 13: Defeated UTEP, 56-0

The Vols left no doubt about their victory against the Miners, scoring 49 points in the first three quarters of their final non-conference game this season. Nico Iamaleava threw for 209 yards and four touchdowns in the win.

11. State of Arizona (9-2)

Result week 13: Defeated BYU, 28-23

The Sun Devils have quietly become one of the best turnaround stories in the country. After a 3-9 season and a roster plundered for players, Kenny Dillingham has ASU in position to play for the Big 12 title with a win against Arizona next week and complete a 10-win season.

The Sun Devils are trying to become the first Power Conference program to play in a national title game after winning four or fewer games the year before since Auburn 2013.

12. Alabama (8-3)

Result week 13: Lost to Oklahoma, 24-3

It was a day to forget for Jalen Milroe and the Crimson Tide. Alabama's dual-threat QB had his worst game of the season, completing just 11 of 26 passes for 164 yards with three interceptions. The Tide only managed to lose 234 yards.

13. Boise State (10-1)

Result week 13: Defeated Wyoming, 17-13

Ashton Jeanty continues to put up stunning numbers, rushing for 169 yards and a score in Boise State's close win over Wyoming. The Broncos clinched a spot in the Mountain West title game with the win.

14. Army (9-1)

Result week 13: Lost to Notre Dame, 49-14

Army entered this game leading the nation with 334.9 rushing yards per game. The Black Knights were limited to just 207 rushing yards, and 145 of those came from QB Bryson Daily. The army has now lost sixteen directly to the Irish.

15. The state of Iowa (9-2)

Result week 13: Defeated Utah, 31-28

The Cyclones' Big 12 title game hopes are still alive after their second straight win. Matt Campbell's team held the Utes to just 224 yards of offense in the win.

Carson Hansen punches in a touchdown to give Iowa State a late lead over Utah

16. Clemson (9-2)

Result week 13: The Citadel defeated, 51-14

The Tigers scored 35 points in the first half and didn't allow a goal until the third quarter in a cakewalk through an FCS cupcake.

17. Ole ma'am (8-3)

Result week 13: Lost to Florida, 24-17

With the loss, the Rebels' chances of making the College Football Playoff as an overall team are all but gone. The return of Tre Harris didn't help an Ole Miss offense that has struggled to score against a Florida team that has found its form for the first time this season with back-to-back wins against ranked opponents.

18. South Carolina (8-3)

Result week 13: Defeated Wofford, 56-12

LaNorris Sellers completed 23 of 27 passes for 307 yards with three touchdowns and a pick. Dalevon Campbell recorded five catches for 120 receiving yards for the Gamecocks, who scored 35 points in the second half.

19. BYU (9-2)

Result week 13: Lost to Arizona State, 28-23

Oh, how the mighty have fallen. After starting the year 9-0, the Cougars have lost two in a row and now find themselves in a four-way tie at the top of the Big 12 standings. Jake Retzlaff threw for 297 yards and a touchdown, but also had two costly interceptions in the loss.

20. Texas A&M (8-3)

Result week 13: Lost to Auburn, 43-41

The Aggies rallied from a 21–0 deficit to force overtime, but Marcel Reed's pass fell incomplete into the end zone in the fourth overtime as Auburn came out on top. Texas A&M is still alive for a bid in the SEC Championship Game, but an upcoming matchup against in-state rival Texas will be a challenging task.

21. Colorado (8-3)

Result week 13: Lost to Kansas, 37-21

Coach Prime said it best: the Buffs controlled their own destiny and they “messed with it.” Travis Hunter was great, racking up eight catches for 125 yards and two scores, but CU couldn't stop Kansas' rushing attack as Devin Neal rumbled for 207 yards and three touchdowns. The Buffs need to beat Oklahoma State next week and get some help to play for the Big 12 championship.

No. 16 Colorado Buffaloes vs. Kansas Jayhawks Highlights

22. Tulan (9-2)

Result week 13: Inactive

23. Missouri (8-3)

Result week 13: Defeated Mississippi State, 39-20

Daylan Carnell returned a fumble 67 yards for a touchdown midway through the first quarter, and it was all Tigers after that. Brady Cook threw for 268 yards and a touchdown, while Marcus Carroll added three rushing scores as Missouri won its eighth game of the season.

24. Illinois (8-3)

Result week 13: Inactive

Luke Altmyer and the Fighting Illini earned an improbable victory against Rutgers. Trailing by one point in the final seconds, Altmyer hit Pat Bryant for a 40-yard touchdown pass to seal the victory. Altmyer finished the game with 249 passing yards and two touchdowns.

25. UNLV (9-2)

Result week 13: Defeated San Jose, 27-16

With the win over San Jose State, the Rebels matched their win total from last year in two fewer games and kept their hopes of competing for the Mountain West title alive. Jai'Den Thomas rushed for 135 yards to kick off the victory.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of “The Number One College Football Show” podcast. Follow him up @RJ_Young .

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

TO FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College football