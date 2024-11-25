'Fight for Brownie #72' | High school hockey player seriously injured after random shooting on St. Louis freeway

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Homicide Unit directly at 314-444-5371.

ST. LOUIS As hockey teams competed Sunday afternoon in south St. Louis County, the absence of one family was felt at the Kennedy Recreation Center.

Colin Brown, a 16-year-old hockey player for CBC High School and the Affton Americans, should have been on the ice.

Gary Miller, the president of the Seckman Jaguars Ice Hockey Club, said Colin is a great kid.

“He's a great player and our prayers go out to the family. I really hope he makes a good recovery,” he said.

Seckman and CBC were scheduled to play Sunday evening, but the game was canceled. Saturday around 10:30 am St. Louis police said a shooting had occurred on Interstate 55 near Bates Street.

According to police, the driver said someone shot into his car and a bullet struck his 16-year-old son.

In a letter to families, the principal and president of CBC High School said Colin, a member of the class of 2026, was the victim of a random shooting that occurred as he and his father, Calvin, were traveling home from the Affton. Ice rink after participating in the CBC varsity hockey game.

Calvin Brown continued to Broadway and Walnut Street in downtown St. Louis to receive help from police and paramedics.

Police said a scene took place in the southbound lanes of Interstate 55 near Loughborough (Avenue). A ministry spokesman said police had found evidence, but he could not provide details.

The CBC letter offered counselors for students and said the school was holding an optional prayer service Monday morning.

“We ask for prayers for Colin, his family and for the medical team overseeing his care and recovery,” the statement said.

Late Sunday evening, the school released an additional statement:

“When faced with challenges, we as a Lasallian community draw our strength from each other. We will unite and support Colin and his family during this difficult time. Men for tomorrow. Brothers for life.”

Concerned about the crime, Dr. Marty Casey with the UnGun Institutean organization that focuses on reducing violence. She is sad to hear that the 16-year-old is seriously injured. “Enough is enough, we keep hearing these unfortunate stories over and over again and it's gotten to the point where we're actually dismissing these things,” Casey said. “We can no longer just be innocent bystanders, we must stand up. We have to stand up, that is the only way we will see change.” Casey works to raise awareness and Miller works to raise money.

The teen isn't on Miller's team, but he said the hockey community is close-knit. Although they support different teams, this moment brings them together as one to fight for recovery.

“Sports is competitive, you get a little caught up in it, hockey especially is very intense, but when something like that happens it really throws you into reality, like what's important. So obviously I think a lot of parents are going to hug their kids tonight tighter,” Miller said.

Seckman Jaguars Ice Hockey Club and Fox Warriors Hockey are holding fundraisers:









Affton Americans Ice Hockey shared a Facebook post asking for support by placing a hockey stick outside.

Hundreds of photos flooded the comments section:

Affton Hockey is asking all families to raise a stick in support of a seriously injured player. We invite you to a… Posted by Afton American ice hockey onSunday November 24, 2024

Additionally, Affton native and Chicago Blackhawks player Pat Maroon posted an encouraging message on his Instagram Story.





The Brown family shared this statement on Facebook:

First, we would like to express our gratitude to the SLMPD and the Illinois State Police, as well as the broader public safety community, for their continued efforts to arrest the perpetrator(s) of this senseless crime against our beloved son Colin.

As a family and as a former law enforcement officer with over 28 years of experience, we believe that greater efforts are needed in the city of St. Louis and the surrounding region to support law enforcement and equip them with the necessary tools to combat such senseless crimes to combat. , violent gun crimes.

Additionally, we would like to thank the hockey communities of St. Louis and Chicago for their overwhelming support during this difficult time. We especially appreciate the hockey communities of Affton, Affton Central States, CBC, O'Fallon Ice Hockey Club, the Southern Illinois Ice Hawks, the Central State Developmental Hockey League, Mid States Hockey and MVCHA.

Please continue to pray for our son and his medical team. Fight for Brownie #72.

St. Louis police said that due to the 16-year-old's condition, the homicide unit has taken over the ongoing investigation.

A suspect or suspects remain at large.