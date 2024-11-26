Sports
Chargers vs. Ravens odds, spread, prediction, time: Monday Night Football picks from NFL model on 8/20 roll
The Los Angeles Chargers (7-3) will host the Baltimore Ravens (7-4) on Monday Night Football as brothers and head coaches John Harbaugh and Jim Harbaugh face off for the first time since Super Bowl 47. The Chargers, coached by Jim Harbaugh, are red hot heading into MNF, winning four straight games. Last week, Los Angeles defeated the Cincinnati Bengals 34-27. The Ravens, coached by John Harbaugh, had their two-game win streak halted. In Week 11, the Pittsburgh Steelers topped the Ravens, 18-16. Chargers receiver Ladd McConkey is officially active despite being limited in practice with a shoulder injury.
Kickoff from SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles is at 8:15 PM ET. Baltimore is a three-point favorite in the latest Chargers vs. Ravens odds from SportsLine Consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is 51, up four from the opener. The Ravens are -161 moneyline favorites (risk $161 to win $100), while the Chargers are +135 underdogs (risk $100 to win $135). Make sure you do this before watching a Ravens vs. Chargers pick records view NFL predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine projection model.
The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up more than $7,000 since inception for $100 players on the top-rated NFL picks. The model enters Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season on an incredible 20-8betting hot streak on the top-ratedNFL picksthis year. Longer term, it's on a 200-136 roll on top-rated NFL picks dating back to the 2017 season, and a 54-29 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of 2022.
The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch based on direct NFL picks four of the last six years, beating over 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who follows sports books and apps has seen strong returns.
Now the model has been simulated Chargers vs Ravens 10,000 times and just unveiled the coveted NFL picks and betting predictions for Week 12. That's possible head over to SportsLine now to see the model's picks. Here are several NFL Odds andNFL betting odds for Ravens vs. Chargers:
- Spread Ravens vs. Chargers: Baltimore -3
- Ravens vs. Chargers over/under: 51 points
- Moneyline Ravens vs. Chargers: Baltimore -161, Los Angeles +135
- LAC: Chargers are 7-3 against the spread this season
- BALL: Ravens are 5-5-1 against the spread this season
- Ravens vs. Chargers choices: Check out the picks at SportsLine
- Streaming of Ravens vs. Chargers: FuboTV (Try for free)
Why the Ravens can cover
Quarterback Lamar Jackson is one of the top players in the league because of his dynamic playmaking ability. This season, he is second in the NFL in passing yards (2,876) and passing touchdowns (25). He also has 584 rushing yards and two rushing scores. Jackson has six games with at least two passing touchdowns.
Running back Derrick Henry ranks first in the NFL in rushing yards (1,185) and rushing touchdowns (13). The 30-year-old has recorded at least 60 rushing yards in 10 consecutive games. Additionally, he rushed for a touchdown in four straight games.See who you can support at SportsLine.
Why the chargers can provide coverage
Quarterback Justin Herbert runs the offense at a high level. The Oregon product has thrown for 2,186 yards, 13 passing touchdowns and has been picked off just once this season. He also rushed for at least 30 rushing yards in three of his last four games.
Receiver Ladd McConkey has made a mark on the offense. McConkey has safe hands and runs sharp routes for the Chargers. The Georgia product leads the team in receptions (43) and receiving yards (615) with four scores. He finished with at least 100 receiving yards in two of his last four games. In his last outing, McConkey had six receptions for 123 yards.See who you can support at SportsLine.
How to compare Chargers vs. Makes Ravens picks
SportsLine's model leans under the total, projecting 49 combined points. The model also says that one side of the spread takes more than 50% of the time. You can head over to SportsLine to check out the model choices.
So who wins Ravens vs. Chargers on Monday Night Football, and which side of the spread wins over 50% of simulations? Visit SportsLine now to see which side of the Ravens vs. Chargers spreading to the back, all from the model that returned over $7,000 on top-rated NFL picksand find out.
|
