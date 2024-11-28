We hope you are satisfied with your purchase from Rhino. If for any reason you are not satisfied, you can return your item(s) within 30 days of delivery through our yield guide below:

1. To process your return request, please Visit Rhino Return via the button below:

2. Once your return request has been approved, you can return the item to us using your preferred shipping method. Please ensure you include the order form so that we can identify your order. You can also write your order number on the outside of the return package. Send all returns to the following address: Rhino returns

Rhino House

Ipswich Road 13

Penylaan

Cardiff

CF23 9AQ 3.Make sure all items areyieldwithin 28 days of purchase, for a full refund to the original payment method. 4.We kindly request that you keep the proof of postage for your shipment as we cannot accept responsibility for packages lost or damaged in transit to our facility.

page for our contact details, or email us directly at [email protected]. If you need further assistance or clarification, please visit our contact pagepage for our contact details, or email us directly at Please remember to include your order reference number or other proof of purchase in your email correspondence.





Important information: – All articles must be so yield in a resaleable condition, unused and in the original packaging. All articles must be soin a resaleable condition, unused and in the original packaging. – Refunds will be credited to the original payment method once we receive your return. It may take up to 14 days for your bank to process the refund. Please note that we are not liable for any bank charges you incur during the process. Refunds can only be made to the original payment method. – If you try on clothes or shoes, make sure the items remain in the same condition. If your item has an exchange ticket, please ensure it remains intact. Failure to take reasonable care of an item you decide to doyieldmay result in deductions from your refund. – Like oneyieldIf the item does not meet these requirements, we cannot accept your orderyield.

Defect/defect: – If a product develops a defect within the first 3 months of purchase, please complete the returns form and mark it as defective. We kindly ask you to provide a description and image of the defect. If a product develops a defect within the first 3 months of purchase, please complete the returns form and mark it as defective. We kindly ask you to provide a description and image of the defect. – We will contact you shortly afterwards to arrange your return free of charge. If the fault is determined to be a manufacturing defect, we will refund the full amount or replace if necessary.

Teamwear for club/university/school:

–Custom orders are non-refundable due to the custom nature of these items unless they are defective or damaged. Custom orders are non-refundableunless they are defective or damaged. – Please ensure you order the correct size(s) as personalized items cannot be refunded or exchanged. Please note: Any item with your university logo on it, regardless of whether it has any additional initials or numbers, is considered custom made. –These types of orders may take 4-8 weeks to arrive due to customization. Please refer to our size chart or contact our customer service team for assistance.

Legal rights:Nothing in our Yield The policy affects all legal rights you have as a customer. Nothing in ourThe policy affects all legal rights you have as a customer. We strive to provide the highest level of customer service. If you have any questions or need further assistance, please contact us at[email protected]. Please see our full returns policy for more information.

Q. Will Rhino cover the costs of my return shipping?

A. You are responsible for arranging and paying the cost of your return shipping unless your item is defective.

Rhino wants to encourage our customers to be confident in their purchasing choices. Thoughtful purchases help reduce returns, which in turn reduces carbon emissions and reduces environmental impact. As part of our commitment to sustainability, Rhino is committed to continually exploring ways to minimize our carbon footprint and become a more environmentally conscious brand.

Q. What should I do if my item is defective?

A. If your item is defective, we will cover the cost of your return shipping by sending you a pre-paid return label.

and mark your return as defective. A member of our Rhino team will contact you to resolve this for you. Please send us an email directly to [email protected] , or use our Return form and mark your return as defective. A member of our Rhino team will contact you to resolve this for you.

Q. When will I receive my refund?

A. After you have sent your return back to us, it may take up to 5 days for your return to reach us. Once we receive and inspect your item, we will process your refund immediately. In some cases it may take up to 14 days for your bank to process the refund.

Please note that we are not liable for any bank charges you incur during the process. Refunds can only be made to the original payment method.

Q. Can I exchange my item?