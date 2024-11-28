French Open champion Iga Swiatek BANNED from tennis after testing positive for banned substances

World No.2 Iga Swiatek has been handed a one-month ban in rock tennis' latest doping scandal.

The reigning French Open champion tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug trimetazidine in August and was provisionally suspended the following month.

Swiatek, who at the time blamed personal reasons for her absence from tournaments, has now accepted a one-month ban for violating anti-doping rules.

However, having already served a 22-day suspension, the Pole will not miss any more tennis as she will now serve the remaining eight days if there is no competition.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency accepted Swiatek's explanation that her failed drug test was caused by contamination of the non-prescription drug melatonin, which she was taking for jet lag and sleep problems.

Subsequently, the ITIA said its level of error was at the lower end of the range and there was no significant error or negligence.

French Open champion Iga Swiatek has been banned from tennis for a month

The reigning French Open champion tested positive for the performance-enhancing drug trimetazidine

Swiatek's doping case is a further blow to her sport's reputation, coming just two months after No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoided a ban despite testing positive twice for the banned steroid clostebol in March, something the World Anti-Doping Agency is now appealing gone.

In an Instagram statement, Swiatek described the past three months as the worst experience of my life and insisted she had done nothing wrong.

The five-time Grand Slam singles champion wrote: The only positive drug test of my career, which showed incredibly low levels of a banned substance I've never heard of, put everything I've worked so hard for all my life doubt. Both I and my team were dealing with enormous stress and anxiety.

Now everything has been carefully explained and I can get back to what I love most with a clean slate. I know I will be stronger than ever. I'm just relieved it's over.

Trimetazidine, also known as TMZ, is normally used as a heart medication due to its ability to improve blood flow.

It is the drug that 23 Chinese swimmers tested positive for in the run-up to the 2021 Tokyo Olympics before being cleared to compete, and was also the substance at the center of the scandal surrounding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva during the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

After Swiatek was provisionally suspended on September 12, she missed the Korea Open, the China Open and the Wuhan Open, losing her No. 1 ranking.

She then successfully appealed her ban, allowing her to play in the WTA Finals in Saudi Arabia and the Billie Jean King Cup in Malaga.

It was the substance at the center of the scandal surrounding Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva

It comes after No. 1 Jannik Sinner avoided a ban despite twice testing positive for the banned steroid clostebol

Despite now having accepted an anti-doping rule violation, she will be allowed to play again on Wednesday, although she has been fined the 125,000 she earned at the Cincinnati Open, the event that followed her positive test.

Once the source of the TMZ was identified, it became clear that this was a highly unusual instance of a contaminated product, which is a regulated drug in Poland, said ITIA CEO Karen Moorhouse.

The product does not have the same designation worldwide, and the fact that a product is a regulated drug in one country may not in itself be sufficient to prevent possible errors.

Taking into account the nature of the medication and all the circumstances, it puts this error at the lower end of the scale.