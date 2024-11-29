Chinese Olympic champion visits Taipei University for table tennis exchange





Taipei, Nov. 29 (CNA) Six-time Olympic table tennis champion Ma Long () visited the Chinese Culture University (CCU) in Taipei on Friday as part of an effort to promote friendship and exchanges between Taiwanese and Chinese athletes. Ma is among a group of 40 Chinese students and faculty members who arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday for a nine-day trip at the invitation of a foundation founded by former President Ma Ying-jeou (). During his CCU tour, Ma Long traded a few strokes on the paddle with Ma Ying-jeou before engaging in friendly competition with Taiwanese paddler Chen Szu-yu () and veteran table tennis player Chiang Peng-lung (), both CCU alumni. “I was very happy to have opened the competition with Mr. Ma Ying-jeou,” said the Olympian, thanking him for the invitation and revealing that he had always wanted to visit Taiwan. “It's my first time here and I'm extremely happy and grateful for this opportunity,” he added. The 36-year-old Olympic champion later praised Chen and Chiang, who had previously represented Taiwan at the Olympics, for their achievements on the world table tennis stage and for helping to stimulate passion for the sport in Taiwan. “It is probably because of them that there are people like Lin Yun-ju () and Cheng I-ching () today,” he said, referring to Taiwan's younger generation of table tennis stars. The Chinese rower also said he was aware that Taiwan had recently won the World Baseball Softball Confederation's Premier12 championship. There could be opportunities for a baseball exchange between the two sides in the future, something he is “very much looking forward to,” Ma Long added. Earlier Friday, the Chinese student group visited the Yangming campus of National Yang Ming Chiao Tung University in Taipei for a musical exchange, with two of its students from Tsinghua University in Beijing and Fujian Normal University playing the violin and hulusi, also known like a gourd flute. , for a Taiwanese audience. Li Zesen (), who played the 'Butterfly Lovers' Violin Concerto' (), said that music is a good communication bridge, and as long as people have a “favorite repertoire, artist or singer, they can make friends.” Yu Shuhan () said that hulusi is a wind instrument that originated in China's Yunnan province and is not yet played by many. He expressed hope that more Taiwanese can learn more about it. According to Ma Long, the group will visit the National Palace Museum and Sun Moon Lake, two popular tourist destinations in Taiwan, before concluding the Taiwan trip on December 5. (By Liu Kuan-ting, Huang Chiao-wen and Ko Lin) End item/cs

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://focustaiwan.tw/cross-strait/202411290023 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos