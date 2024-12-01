New South Wales state selector and former Australia fast bowler Stuart Clark said they should pick Adam Zampa; Test cricket; Gavaskar Border; Sri Lanka cricket

Frankly, I don't understand Cricket Australia's comment because we didn't have to have a robust debate about his selection. His selection was a foregone conclusion that he was on the team.

Clark said the matter would be escalated to Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon.

I'm going to ask Lee Germon from Cricket NSW to clarify this by perhaps writing to Cricket Australia and putting on my managerial hat because we don't understand this, he said. What we were told to do, and what appears in the press, is exactly the opposite. They make no sense. Or are we, as selectors, wrong, have we misunderstood? But I'm pretty clear because I've been getting messages saying that Adam Zampa should be in the team and there's no point in discussing his selection.

Cricket NSW head of cricket Greg Mail and Australia's chief selector George Bailey spoke before the Sheffield Shield match about Zampa's inclusion. CNSW has been informed that Zampa is eligible for selection for the Sri Lanka tour.

Had Zampa not been picked to play Tasmania, he would have been selected for the Prime Minister's XI to face India in Canberra. The first day of play took place at Manuka Oval on Saturday and the teams will play a one-day match on Sunday.