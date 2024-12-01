Sports
New South Wales state selector and former Australia fast bowler Stuart Clark said they should pick Adam Zampa; Test cricket; Gavaskar Border; Sri Lanka cricket
Frankly, I don't understand Cricket Australia's comment because we didn't have to have a robust debate about his selection. His selection was a foregone conclusion that he was on the team.
Clark said the matter would be escalated to Cricket NSW CEO Lee Germon.
I'm going to ask Lee Germon from Cricket NSW to clarify this by perhaps writing to Cricket Australia and putting on my managerial hat because we don't understand this, he said. What we were told to do, and what appears in the press, is exactly the opposite. They make no sense. Or are we, as selectors, wrong, have we misunderstood? But I'm pretty clear because I've been getting messages saying that Adam Zampa should be in the team and there's no point in discussing his selection.
Cricket NSW head of cricket Greg Mail and Australia's chief selector George Bailey spoke before the Sheffield Shield match about Zampa's inclusion. CNSW has been informed that Zampa is eligible for selection for the Sri Lanka tour.
Had Zampa not been picked to play Tasmania, he would have been selected for the Prime Minister's XI to face India in Canberra. The first day of play took place at Manuka Oval on Saturday and the teams will play a one-day match on Sunday.
Zampa, who has played in just six first-class games since late 2017, is no guarantee he will play another red-ball game for NSW this season. A decision will be made early next week after consultation between Zampa, CNSW and CA.
If he wants to be part of the four-day format, he'll probably have to be in the area and come and train and play a bit of cricket and things like that, Clark said. He is a quality bowler and there is no reason why he cannot be successful.
NSW board member and former Test opener Ed Cowan said this week he did not like the selection, while Brad Haddin and Alyssa Healy were uncomfortable with it.
It's difficult to answer. I may understand why they went down that path, but you're kind of taking the piss [out of] of the wide blue, Healy said on the Willow Talk podcast.
Haddin added: I'm a fan of Adam Zampa, but I don't think he should be playing this Shield game. He's not coming to training, he's not part of the NSW system. I just think it sends a really bad message to our younger players in the squad.
The week before he came out and said, I'm not training at NSW. Part of being on a team is that you help develop everyone around you, and he's a senior player. I think NSW has really let their standards drop there.
Taylor was also criticized for the decision.
I just think this selection is clearly a very bad one [Zampa] doesn't really want to play first-class cricket, Taylor said.
