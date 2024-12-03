Banana appeared alongside table tennis player Shin Yu-bin at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It is because the p..





He paces around the fruit stand at the market and just passes by. Since the price of fruits has not fallen as much as that of vegetables, they only buy bananas with good cost-effectiveness. Somehow I eat bananas every day, how can I eat them properly? (Photo Unsplash) Banana, a great source of energy. Banana appeared alongside table tennis player Shin Yu-bin at the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris. It's because the player is caught on camera eating bananas every break. It is said that he usually supplements his instant physical strength with bananas. In fact, one banana contains 93 calories, which is rich in carbohydrates and sugar, providing quick energy. Furthermore, because tryptophan in bananas helps in the synthesis of serotonin and improves mood, Shin Yu-bin's choice was excellent. Bananas are also considered a diet food because they are rich in dietary fiber and have a high satiety and low fat content. Although the proportion of carbohydrates is high, it provides energy in a stable manner with complex carbohydrates that take time to absorb and break down. In addition, it is rich in antioxidants such as vitamin C, which improves blood vessel function and reduces the risk of stroke by preventing the rich potassium in bananas from releasing sodium and hardening the blood. Do not eat on an empty stomach. Be careful with drowsiness. Bananas are so delicious and nutritious, but there is a caveat. First, let's not eat on an empty stomach. The magnesium in bananas causes a potassium imbalance by increasing blood magnesium levels on an empty stomach, putting stress on the cardiovascular system. Excessive consumption of bananas can lead to headaches. Amino acids in bananas constrict the blood vessels on the surface of the brain, causing headaches when the contracted blood vessels expand again. On the other hand, magnesium and potassium in bananas relax the muscles, and vitamin B6 produces tryptophan and melatonin, making it a good sleep condition. On days when you have to stay alert or have to drive a lot, it is better not to eat much. If digestion is not smooth, do not eat milk and bananas together. Dietary fiber stays in the stomach for a long time and if you eat milk and bananas together, it will take longer to digest and you may feel tired. It is known that bananas should not be stored in the refrigerator, so the remaining bananas are peeled and put in the freezer. The frozen bananas change color and fade as they thaw, making them less beneficial. You can also keep bananas refrigerated. Slightly trim the ends of both ends, wrap them and place them in the refrigerator to keep them fresh for a week. However, it corresponds to a sufficiently ripe banana, and undercooked bananas ripen slowly when placed in the refrigerator. [Gul Song Yi-ryeong (Freelancer) Photo Unsplash] [This article is Maeil Economy City Life No. 957 (24.12.03)]

