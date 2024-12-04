Drake's Todd Stepsis named new football coach at Northern Iowa

Northern Iowa athletic director Megan Franklin didn't have to look far to find her new football coach.

Franklin went out and hired Drake's Todd Stepsis as the Panthers' new head coach. The school announced the hiring on Tuesday, with Stepsis replacing longtime Panthers coach Mark Farley.

Stepsis, who was Drake's coach for the past six seasons, agreed to a five-year contract with the Panthers. He will be formally introduced at a press conference soon.

This is an exciting day for UNI Football players, alumni, fans and donors as we announce the hiring of head coach Todd Stepsis, Franklin said in a statement announcing the news. Todd is a mentor to men. Its winning culture is based on cultivating the very best of the team's brotherhood. Coach Stepsis has been a winner from his playing days to his position as head coach. His experience as both an offensive and defensive coordinator gives him a unique edge in the head coaching role.

Northern Iowa announced in November that Farley was retiring after the 2024 season. Farley, who coached the Panthers for 24 seasons, is the winningest coach in the history of the Northern Iowa and Missouri Valley Football Conference.

He won seven MVFC championships, two MVFC Coach of the Year awards and was named FCS National Coach of the Year in 2007.

The Panthers hope Stepsis, who brought Bulldogs football back to prominence, can do the same for Northern Iowa, which has struggled of late.

Stepsis, who spent five seasons as defensive coordinator for Drake, was named the Bulldogs' new coach in December 2018.

He turned the Bulldogs into one of the most powerful programs in the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship league. With Stepsis at the helm, Drake won back-to-back conference crowns.

The Bulldogs went undefeated in 2023 league play and suffered just one loss in the PFL this season. Stepsis was named PFL Coach of the Year in 2023 and 2024.

On behalf of Angie and our family, we are deeply grateful to President (Mark) Nook and Megan for providing us with this wonderful opportunity at the University of Northern Iowa, Stepsis said in the statement. I have great appreciation for UNI Football's winning tradition, as well as the litany of respected and highly successful head coaches who have filled this role.

As someone who has lived in Iowa and recruited throughout the Midwest for the past decade, I know the stellar reputation the University of Northern Iowa has as both an academic institution and an athletic department, Stepsis continued. We will look to live up to the championship legacy and field teams that all UNI students and alumni can be proud of. Angie and I look forward to raising our family in a community like Cedar Falls. We can't wait to get there to meet the team, the support staff and the fans. We are going to have a lot of fun together in the UNI-Dome!

His new boss at Northern Iowa was one of his bosses at Drake. Franklin was senior associate athletic director of strategic initiatives and external operations/senior female administrator at Drake before coming to Northern Iowa.

Todd is the absolute right leader of the next era of men in the UNI locker room and on the coaching staff, and he will embrace our legendary alumni, Franklin added in the school's statement. Todd's vision to recruit and mentor men who lead on the field, on campus and in the community will result in winning championships and earning degrees in service to their families, professions and communities. Join me in welcoming Todd, Angie, Addison and Avery, Zander and Zoe to the UNI Panther family.”

Tommy Birch, the Register's sports business reporter, has been with the newspaper since 2008. He is the 2018, 2020 and 2023 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468