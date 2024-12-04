Sports
Drake's Todd Stepsis named new football coach at Northern Iowa
Northern Iowa athletic director Megan Franklin didn't have to look far to find her new football coach.
Franklin went out and hired Drake's Todd Stepsis as the Panthers' new head coach. The school announced the hiring on Tuesday, with Stepsis replacing longtime Panthers coach Mark Farley.
Stepsis, who was Drake's coach for the past six seasons, agreed to a five-year contract with the Panthers. He will be formally introduced at a press conference soon.
This is an exciting day for UNI Football players, alumni, fans and donors as we announce the hiring of head coach Todd Stepsis, Franklin said in a statement announcing the news. Todd is a mentor to men. Its winning culture is based on cultivating the very best of the team's brotherhood. Coach Stepsis has been a winner from his playing days to his position as head coach. His experience as both an offensive and defensive coordinator gives him a unique edge in the head coaching role.
Northern Iowa announced in November that Farley was retiring after the 2024 season. Farley, who coached the Panthers for 24 seasons, is the winningest coach in the history of the Northern Iowa and Missouri Valley Football Conference.
He won seven MVFC championships, two MVFC Coach of the Year awards and was named FCS National Coach of the Year in 2007.
The Panthers hope Stepsis, who brought Bulldogs football back to prominence, can do the same for Northern Iowa, which has struggled of late.
Stepsis, who spent five seasons as defensive coordinator for Drake, was named the Bulldogs' new coach in December 2018.
He turned the Bulldogs into one of the most powerful programs in the Pioneer Football League, a non-scholarship league. With Stepsis at the helm, Drake won back-to-back conference crowns.
More:Former special education teacher to coaching: How Todd Stepsis' background brought him to Drake
The Bulldogs went undefeated in 2023 league play and suffered just one loss in the PFL this season. Stepsis was named PFL Coach of the Year in 2023 and 2024.
On behalf of Angie and our family, we are deeply grateful to President (Mark) Nook and Megan for providing us with this wonderful opportunity at the University of Northern Iowa, Stepsis said in the statement. I have great appreciation for UNI Football's winning tradition, as well as the litany of respected and highly successful head coaches who have filled this role.
As someone who has lived in Iowa and recruited throughout the Midwest for the past decade, I know the stellar reputation the University of Northern Iowa has as both an academic institution and an athletic department, Stepsis continued. We will look to live up to the championship legacy and field teams that all UNI students and alumni can be proud of. Angie and I look forward to raising our family in a community like Cedar Falls. We can't wait to get there to meet the team, the support staff and the fans. We are going to have a lot of fun together in the UNI-Dome!
His new boss at Northern Iowa was one of his bosses at Drake. Franklin was senior associate athletic director of strategic initiatives and external operations/senior female administrator at Drake before coming to Northern Iowa.
Todd is the absolute right leader of the next era of men in the UNI locker room and on the coaching staff, and he will embrace our legendary alumni, Franklin added in the school's statement. Todd's vision to recruit and mentor men who lead on the field, on campus and in the community will result in winning championships and earning degrees in service to their families, professions and communities. Join me in welcoming Todd, Angie, Addison and Avery, Zander and Zoe to the UNI Panther family.”
Tommy Birch, the Register's sports business reporter, has been with the newspaper since 2008. He is the 2018, 2020 and 2023 Iowa Sportswriter of the Year. Reach him at [email protected] or 515-284-8468
|
Sources
2/ https://www.desmoinesregister.com/story/sports/college/northern-iowa/2024/12/03/todd-stepsis-drake-football-bulldogs-northern-iowa-panthers-pioneer-football-league-megan-franklin/76739995007/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Videos: From temple to house, earthquake hits Telangana
- Badenoch wins with shot at Starmer's cabinet woes – POLITICO
- UK interest rates will fall slower than expected after Budget, report claims | interest rate
- Iowa football transfer portal tracker: Who's gotten in so far
- Research shows CrossFit may reduce the need for prescription drugs
- 'Be one of the biggest heroes of Indian cricket': Prithvi Shaw gets support from Shane Watson after Kevin Pietersen | Cricket news
- Pak Police personnel absent from duty during Imran Khan party protest to face legal action – ThePrint – ANIFeed
- Death penalty for Jokowi
- The national table tennis team leaves for Finland
- Here's how people reacted to a 5.3 magnitude earthquake
- China bans exports of germanium and gallium to the United States
- Dead but not counted: hidden victims of Pakistan's latest political clash | Imran Khan