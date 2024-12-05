Fountain Valley girls tennis makes program history at CIF Individuals

Athletes at all levels often talk about leaving a legacy.

Fountain Valley High School senior Katelyn Nguyen may have played her last competitive tennis match Wednesday morning at the Biszantz Family Tennis Center.

However, the two-year team captain thus wrote history.

Barons coach Harshul Patel said Nguyen and junior partner Kendra Ly became the first doubles team in program history to advance to the round of 16 of the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament.

It was part of a big season for Fountain Valley, which also earned the highest No. 5 Open Division ranking in program history as a team.

“We definitely put Fountain Valley on the map,” said Nguyen. People used to say: Fountain Valley, who? Now they'll say, Fountain Valley, oh damn.

Nguyen and Ly dropped their Round 16 match to Lyric Wilson and Betty Chen of Sierra Canyon, 6-0, 6-4, ending their season.

Fountain Valley's doubles team of Katelyn Nguyen (left) and Kendra Ly were the Sunset League doubles champions this season. (James Carbone)

Corona del Mar junior Polina Briggs was the other local player to advance to the penultimate day of the individual season. Briggs lost 6-1, 6-2 to Sophia Dumitrascu of Yorba Linda in a 32-match singles round.

Nguyen and Ly, the Sunset League doubles champions, started slowly but battled to 3-3 in the second set against the Sierra Canyon tandem.

“We just needed to warm up, but they're obviously very good players,” Nguyen said. It was just the attitude, the mental thing [aspect] of it.

Wilson served for the match at 5-4 in the second set and the Barons earned a break, but Sierra Canyon returned Ly's serve the favor to end the match.

Nguyen said Fountain Valley moved from Division 3 to the Open Division this year in its first year, clearly a time of growth. When she was a sophomore, the Barons made it to the Division 2 title game before falling to Beverly Hills.

Most of the players who made it into Wednesday's action were certainly tournament players, but that wasn't the case with Nguyen and Ly, Patel said.

“I think when I went to high school, I definitely didn't expect this,” Ly said. Before high school tennis, I never really got into a team atmosphere, but when they came here, especially my freshman year, it was such an inviting team. We get better every year.

Polina Briggs of CdM girls tennis was the Sunset League singles champion. (Matt Szabo)

CdMs Briggs, the Sunset League singles champion, felt the same way. The Sea Kings defeated Fountain Valley twice in the league and again in the Open Division quarterfinals, reaching the semifinals before falling to eventual champion Palos Verdes.

Dumitrascu, a left-handed player, was a little too consistent for Briggs. She said it was the third time she lost to the Mustangs, the first two in junior tournaments.

She has very good volleys, Briggs said. It was kind of hard to get to the net with her just because she kept hitting it so deep, so I feel like I have to work on that. I kept it short so it was easier for her to enter.

It obviously feels good to qualify. I think I definitely could have played better, but it is what it is. Anyway, it feels good to come here and represent Corona del Mar.