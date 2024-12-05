Sports
Australian cricket hypocrisy condemned by outgoing ICC chairman.
The whole Afghan cricket-Australia issue started last night when the outgoing chairman of the International Cricket Council essentially accused Australia of virtue and hypocrisy.
At the same time, a group of Afghan cricketers have taken a stand against a government decision banning female education in that devastated place.
Whether or not to play in Afghanistan is an issue that gives me a headache. I believe you should do it something for the women of that country, but acutely aware of how Western countries have failed the entire population and how much cricket means to the people of Afghanistan.
In South Africa during apartheid, there was a slogan that accompanied the international sports ban: no normal sport in an abnormal society. There are imperfect parallels between the two situations, but parallels nonetheless.
Australia has refused to play bilateral series against Afghanistan in protest at the Taliban's treatment of women and in accordance with a government directive, but has played them at ICC events.
I really want to know what Cricket et al readers are thinking about this (does anyone know how that chat function works?)
Greg Barclay, the outgoing ICC chief, threw some haymakers at Cricket Australia overnight.
In an interview with The Telegraph', he said: 'If you want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup. Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle, he told Nick Hoult.
It is not the fault of the Afghan authorities. They used to have women's cricket. I think our approach has been the right one. It would be easy to kick Afghanistan out, but their administration has done nothing wrong.
“They're just working under a decree and a set of laws that say this is what you have to do. I don't think it would make a big difference for the ruling party there to kick them out.
Maybe I'm a bit naive, but I think cricket has such a positive influence there, and it brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. Better to leave it there and hope it can bring about a little change.
Barclays' point has some validity, but is half a principle better than no principle at all?
I have been influenced by reports of the Afghan people being uplifted by the success of their party, and I would not want this to be denied to them. Maybe the half-pregnant approach is okay – a bet both ways. (Yes, ha)
On Boxing Day, the Afghan women who fled to this country will play a Cricket Without Borders XI in Melbourne in January, a event organized by Cricket Australia and supporters of these impressive young women.
That's a wonderful development, but it's one game of cricket. And their first. It's a feel-good moment and this is rare for those brave women.
The Afghan men base themselves outside that troubled place. This week, Rashid Khan and Mohammad Nabi both made pleas to the Taliban to make some changes.
“Education occupies a central place in Islamic teachings, emphasizing the pursuit of knowledge for both men and women,” Rashid wrote in an Instagram story. “The Quran emphasizes the importance of learning and recognizes the equal spiritual worth of both sexes.
“It is with deep sadness and disappointment that I reflect on the recent closures of educational and medical institutions for the sisters and mothers of Afghanistan. This decision has had a profound impact not only on their future, but also on the broader fabric of our society. The pain and grief they express through social media serves as a poignant reminder of the struggles they face.
“Afghanistan, our beloved homeland, is at a critical juncture. The country is in dire need of professionals in every field, especially in the medical sector. The acute shortage of female doctors and nurses is of particular concern as it has a direct impact on women's health care and dignity. It is essential that our sisters and mothers have access to care from medical professionals who truly understand their needs.
“I sincerely appeal for this decision to be reconsidered so that Afghan girls can regain their right to education and contribute to the country's development. Providing education to all is not just a social responsibility, but a moral obligation deeply rooted in our faith and values.”
Nabi wrote this:
“The Taliban's decision to ban girls from studying medicine is not only heartbreaking but also deeply unjust. Islam has always emphasized the importance of education for all, and history is full of inspiring examples of Muslim women who have made vital contributions to many generations through knowledge.
“I urge the Taliban to reflect on these values. Denying girls the opportunity to learn and serve their people is a betrayal of both their dreams and the future of our country. Let our daughters study, grow and build a better Afghanistan for all. their right, and it is our duty to protect it.”
I look to you, dear readers, for clarity of thought. Like I said, I'm not sure what the right course of action is when it comes to playing Afghanistan.
The Telegraph spun the Barclays comments as a claim that Australia was virtue signaling, but that catchphrase so beloved of culture war attempts bothers me. If you accuse someone of opposing views on virtue signaling, what does that say about the signal you're sending?
Sometimes the tone of the debate reminds me of Norm MacDonald's comment about Bill Cosby: when another comedian suggested that it was Cosby's hypocrisy that really irritated them, Norm said he couldn't agree because it it was the rape that really irritated him.
(If you want hypocrisy, try this on for size: the Brereton Report found Australians responsible for the unlawful killing of 39 Afghan civilians, but the only person to face any real consequences is the whistleblower, David McBride, who sent to prison for almost six years.
So the Australian government telling cricket not to get involved in Afghanistan is also the one jailing the person who exposes the involvement of Australian forces in the murder of innocent civilians from that country, but not those responsible for the killings .
|
