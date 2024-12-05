Sports
Student attacked by golfers before attacking hockey player?
An Arizona State student says he was beaten several times on the job by the same group of men whose actions have drawn national attention.
PHOENIX When six men visiting from out of state went to a Scottsdale restaurant on Nov. 24, they probably had no idea a former NHL player was inside, eating himself. When the group of men allegedly decided to harass the wait staff, it didn't take long for former Arizona Coyote Paul Bissonnette to take action.
This gentleman in a lime green golf shirt, who is kind of an antagonist, starts sticking his finger in the manager's face and backs him up against the back of the bar,” Bissonnette said on his Barstool Sports podcast, Spittin' Chiclets.
Bissonnette stepped in to help the manager and it turned into a six-on-one fight that spilled from the inside of Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale to the parking lot and lasted several minutes before Scottsdale police arrived on the scene. They arrested the group of men: Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker, John Carroll, Edward Jennings, William Carroll and Sean Daley.
Daley is the only person charged with aggravated assault. The other five were all charged with assault and disorderly conduct, which are being prosecuted in Scottsdale City Court, not County Court.
When Carter, a sophomore at ASU, saw the photos of these six men covered by multiple news outlets, he made the connection with something that had happened to him a few days earlier.
While working at Raven Golf Club in south Phoenix, a group of men refused to leave the clubhouse, even after several respectful requests to leave around closing time.
Seemingly unprovoked, a man in a lime green golf polo punches Carter in the side of the head several times. The clubhouse surveillance video captured the entire series of events.
“During that whole interaction, I didn't think he was actually going to hit me. So it's definitely very surprising,” Carter said.
He knew immediately that the man in the green polo was Danny Bradley.
Phoenix police say they responded to Raven Golf Club after the fight occurred, but all potential suspects were gone when they arrived. 12News asked if these two attacks were committed by the same group of men. They issued the following statement:
Investigators have spoken with the victim in this case and are aware of the similarities to the incident that occurred at Houston's in Scottsdale. We have spoken to the case officer in that incident and are working to resolve our incident, while mindful of our responsibility to do so in a manner that is consistent with the rights of both the victim and the suspect.
12News has learned that the Scottsdale City Court cases against three of Bissonnette's attackers have been dismissed by the city attorney. A spokesperson for the city of Scottsdale says this is because misdemeanor charges against Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker and John Carroll are being referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.
The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office says they have not yet received these submitted documents, but are expected to review them once they are sent.
Carter hopes these men are held accountable for their actions, and only return to Arizona to face justice, and not harass and assault the people who live in the Valley.
I hope they are fully prosecuted. I don't want this to happen to anyone else,” Carter said.
Watch 12News+ for free
You can now watch 12News content anytime, anywhere thanks to the 12News+ app!
The free 12News+ The 12News app allows users to stream live events, including daily newscasts such as “Today in AZ” and “12 News” and our daily lifestyle program “Arizona Midday” on Year And Amazon FireTV.
12News+ shows live video all day long for breaking news, local news, weather and even the occasional moment of Zen with breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
Users can also watch on-demand videos covering top stories, local politics, I-Team investigations, Arizona specifics and vintage videos from the 12News archives.
Year: Add the channel from the Roku store or by searching for “12 News KPNX.”
Amazon FireTV: Search for “12 News KPNX” to find the free one 12News+ app to add to your accountor have the 12News+ app delivered directly to your Amazon Fire TV via Amazon.com or the Amazon app.
More ways to receive 12News
On your phone: Download the 12News app for the latest local breaking news straight to your phone.
On your streaming device: Download 12News+ to your streaming device
12News' free 12News+ app allows users to stream live events, including daily newscasts such as “Today in AZ” and “12 News” and our daily lifestyle program “Arizona Midday” on Roku and Amazon Fire TV.
12News+ shows live video all day long for breaking news, local news, weather and even the occasional Zen moment with breathtaking sights from across Arizona.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.12news.com/article/news/crime/were-the-same-men-responsible-for-assaulting-a-former-coyotes-player-involved-in-a-fight-at-a-phoenix-golf-club/75-7d02fb88-8a17-4ccd-9a56-1d7be6479ece
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Imran Khan warns government against 'civil disobedience', demands judicial probe into PTI crackdown
- Strong NorCal earthquake followed by several moderate aftershocks – NBC Bay Area
- It is important to continue to leverage the role of China-US economic cooperation as an anchor and stabilizer_Embassy of the People's Republic of China to the United States of America
- Significant milestone reached in construction of UK's newest nuclear power plant
- Norwood Babcock Gove obituary – The Oak Ridger
- WATCH: Secret Service director says agency is 'reorganizing' during House hearing on Trump assassination attempt
- Prime Minister Modi and the King of Bhutan decide to strengthen their exemplary partnership | News from India
- Pakistani Imran Khan charged with inciting attacks against army
- Yolodi+Maria Architects
- Student attacked by golfers before attacking hockey player?
- Words found on bullets linked to gun in shooting of health care CEO
- The French government has a vote of no confidence BBC News