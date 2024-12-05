Student attacked by golfers before attacking hockey player?

An Arizona State student says he was beaten several times on the job by the same group of men whose actions have drawn national attention.

PHOENIX When six men visiting from out of state went to a Scottsdale restaurant on Nov. 24, they probably had no idea a former NHL player was inside, eating himself. When the group of men allegedly decided to harass the wait staff, it didn't take long for former Arizona Coyote Paul Bissonnette to take action.

This gentleman in a lime green golf shirt, who is kind of an antagonist, starts sticking his finger in the manager's face and backs him up against the back of the bar,” Bissonnette said on his Barstool Sports podcast, Spittin' Chiclets.

Bissonnette stepped in to help the manager and it turned into a six-on-one fight that spilled from the inside of Houston's restaurant in Scottsdale to the parking lot and lasted several minutes before Scottsdale police arrived on the scene. They arrested the group of men: Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker, John Carroll, Edward Jennings, William Carroll and Sean Daley.

Daley is the only person charged with aggravated assault. The other five were all charged with assault and disorderly conduct, which are being prosecuted in Scottsdale City Court, not County Court.

When Carter, a sophomore at ASU, saw the photos of these six men covered by multiple news outlets, he made the connection with something that had happened to him a few days earlier.

While working at Raven Golf Club in south Phoenix, a group of men refused to leave the clubhouse, even after several respectful requests to leave around closing time.

Seemingly unprovoked, a man in a lime green golf polo punches Carter in the side of the head several times. The clubhouse surveillance video captured the entire series of events.

“During that whole interaction, I didn't think he was actually going to hit me. So it's definitely very surprising,” Carter said.

He knew immediately that the man in the green polo was Danny Bradley.

Phoenix police say they responded to Raven Golf Club after the fight occurred, but all potential suspects were gone when they arrived. 12News asked if these two attacks were committed by the same group of men. They issued the following statement:

Investigators have spoken with the victim in this case and are aware of the similarities to the incident that occurred at Houston's in Scottsdale. We have spoken to the case officer in that incident and are working to resolve our incident, while mindful of our responsibility to do so in a manner that is consistent with the rights of both the victim and the suspect.

12News has learned that the Scottsdale City Court cases against three of Bissonnette's attackers have been dismissed by the city attorney. A spokesperson for the city of Scottsdale says this is because misdemeanor charges against Danny Bradley, Henry Mesker and John Carroll are being referred to the Maricopa County Attorney's Office.

The Maricopa County Prosecutor's Office says they have not yet received these submitted documents, but are expected to review them once they are sent.

Carter hopes these men are held accountable for their actions, and only return to Arizona to face justice, and not harass and assault the people who live in the Valley.

I hope they are fully prosecuted. I don't want this to happen to anyone else,” Carter said.

