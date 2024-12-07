Executives remain at odds over the plight of women's cricket in Afghanistan

Women's cricket in Afghanistan has effectively stopped since the Taliban (Photo by AREF … [+] KARIMI/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Cricket's thorniest issue continues to divide the sport's powers that be.

Since the Taliban's bloody takeover of Afghanistan in 2021, which effectively ended the fledgling development of women's cricket in the war-torn country, the board of the International Cricket Council, where power lies, has polarized.

An ICC working group was established at the end of 2021 with the task of investigating the situation in Afghanistan. But, as I reported in July, an attempt to set aside a percentage of Afghanistan's revenues to fund women's cricket failed, in part because of the high costs of keeping the men's team afloat.

With the Taliban unlikely to relax their hardline stance, cricket administrators find themselves in a major dilemma. There has been some public and internal pressure to sanction Afghanistan's government-interfered cricket board and effectively ban the men's team from playing.

But few feel like holding back cricket's ultimate feel-good story, a national team offering hope and inspiration to such a defeated country. There was even a rare public euphoria on the streets across Afghanistan after they reached the semi-finals of the recent T20 World Cup.

Afghan fans celebrate Afghanistan's victory against Bangladesh during the T20 Cricket World Cup (Photo by … [+] -/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

It also gets political as ICC rules require members to support the men's and women's national teams. When Afghanistan received this in 2017, including support from Australia and England, who are now taking firm stands, an exemption was sought on the condition that they take active measures to develop women's cricket.

Before the Taliban takeover, the ACB had announced central contracts for a pool of women cricketers. Sentiment varies, although the majority of the administration, especially those from all-powerful India, is against sanctioning Afghanistan.

“It's not the fault of the Afghan board. They used to have women's cricket. I think our approach has been the right one,” recently departed ICC chairman Greg Barclay said in an interview with Britain's The Telegraph.

“It would be easy to kick Afghanistan out, but their administration has done nothing wrong. They only work under a decree and a set of laws that say this is what you have to do. I don't think this would be the case. make a big difference for the ruling party there to kick them out.

“Maybe I'm a little naive, but I think cricket is such a good force there, and it brings a lot of joy to a lot of people. It's better to leave it there and hope that it can promote a little bit of change.”

Afghanistan have reached the semi-finals of the T20 World Cup (Photo by Darrian Traynor-ICC/ICC via Getty … [+] Images) ICC via Getty Images

Following advice from then Prime Minister Scott Morrison's government, Australia has become an outspoken critic in recent years and has taken matters into its own hands by refusing to play bilateral series against them. But they do play Afghanistan in the World Cup.

“If you really want to make a political statement, don't play them at a World Cup,” Barclay said. “Sure, it might cost you a place in the semi-finals, but principles are principles. It's not about having half a principle.”

Barclay's parting shot was met with a response from Australian chairman Mike Baird. “I had not heard these views before in any forum,” he said. “We have taken a stand and proudly stand where we think we should.”

Australia has strengthened its position after it was recently announced that an Afghan women's team made up of refugees who have moved to Australia will play a match in Melbourne in January. It will be the first time since 2021 that an Afghan women's cricket team will take the field.

Others on the board have echoed Barclay's comments and believe there are “more pressing issues” that need to be addressed. The issue is still at a stalemate and lingers uncomfortably in the background.