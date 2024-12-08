5A Football: Cherry Creek returns victorious with victory over legend

FORT COLLINS – Everything went wrong for Cherry Creek, until it didn't.

Although the Bruins defeated Legend 13-10 in the 5A CHSAA State Championship game, things didn't look too promising early.

The Titans were able to jump out to a quick 10-0 lead in the first half after an early first quarter field goal and a 33-yard throw from Nick Farley to Ryken Banks for six.

Things got worse for the Bruins when running back Jayden Fox went down with an ankle injury late in the second quarter.

The momentum on the Bruins sideline remained flat.

But then again, it's not always about how you start, it's about how you finish.

Credit Legend, said coach Dave Logan. I knew this was going to be a tough game, they are a really good football team. There were a few things that didn't go our way in the first half and I told the boys that we committed to playing 48 minutes and we only played 24.”

In the 25th minute of the game, Fox showed courage and sparked the Bruins attack with a 33-yard carry. While Fox finished the night with 99 yards on 11 carries, he received sparing work in the third quarter and was unable to work in the fourth quarter due to his injury.

Despite entering the dressing room at half-time in pain, sitting from that third spot was the furthest thing from his mind.

I can't let my team down, Fox said. We went so far and I just couldn't stop before the game was over.

Fox's grit and determination were an inspiration to his team. Including freshman Elijah Cromwell, who finished the game with 102 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Cromwell's effort earned him the title of National Football Foundation Player of the Game.

While certainly no one thought a freshman would be the game's most valuable player before kickoff, Cromwell had done his best. And that work paid off.

My dad and I woke up at 4 a.m. and worked on things I need to work on, Cromwell said. Going to the gym, getting stronger so I could prepare for moments like these when my name is called.

Logan has now made 12 top rankings and has led Cherry Creek to five state championships in the last seven years.

While the feeling of victory never gets old, every team he has coached has had its nuances.

What I think stands out most about this team is that this is a very close-knit team, Logan said. Maybe closer than some other teams. I think this team was resilient. We had played close games before. We were tied against Pine Creek in the fourth quarter.

We were on the road against Skyridge. We had a five-point lead and had to make a run late in the game against Highland Park to win that game. We've been in these situations before and I was just proud to see the resilience of these kids come to the fore.

Some of that family feeling with this team was reflected in the backfield on Saturday night.

“Jayden is a big brother to me,” Cromwell said. I learned a lot from him. When I see him on the field I try to incorporate what he does into my game because he runs well.

The ground attack became an anchor for a Cherry Creek ship that desperately needed to be dealt with, especially in a crazy third quarter.

After Cherry Creek's first touchdown of the game in the third quarter, the extra point was blocked. After forcing Legend to fourth down, Cherry Creek muffed a punt, giving Legend the ball back deep in his own territory.

Shortly afterwards, Banks fumbled and gave the ball right back to the Bruins. On the ensuing drive, Legends Brody Shuss sacked Brady Vodicka, forcing the Bruins to punt again. This time it was Cherry Creek that was able to turn the ball over.

Then the stakes hung in the balance. Vodicka threw a 50/50 ball to Jeremiah Hoffman, who came down with a spectacular toe-tapping grab. Nine yards later, Fox hit it in the end zone for what would end up being the final points of the game.

Both teams had big turnovers, Logan said, and I think Legend coach Monte Thelen and I probably got older. It happens that when you coach 15,16,17,18 year old men, those things happen. But two really good teams, a hard-fought game and I'm just really happy that we were able to hang in there and find a way to win this game.