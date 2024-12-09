Sewickley Herald notebook: Junior helps Quaker Valley hockey get off to a fast start

By means of:





Quaker Valley's Max Modrovich will play Plum on Oct. 7 at the Pittsburgh Ice Arena.



Junior forward Max Modrovich led the Quaker Valley hockey team to a first-place finish in the 2023-2024 regular season in the PIHL Varsity A Gold Division.

Modrovich, also known as 'Double M', had 19 goals and 21 assists to give the Quakers attacking pace.

QV posted a 16-3-0-1 record in the regular season, good for 33 points and one point ahead of Shaler and Indiana in the final division standings.

This season, the Quakers led the first two months of their schedule, impressively posting 10 straight wins.

“I'm very happy with our start,” Modrovich said. “I would like us to finish first in the regular season and win the Penguins Cup.”

Through ten games, QV's well-oiled attacking machine was led by Modrovich (14 goals, 16 assists), junior forwards Ben McHenry (11g, 13a) and Jace Vasbinder (14g, 9a), freshman forward Matthias Lezama (11g, 11a) and sophomore forward Charlie Pyle (5g, 9a).

The goaltending tandem of Landon Buterbaugh and Ian Lorang was also incredible.

Buterbaugh held the line at 6-0 with a 1.17 goals-against average and a .949 save percentage. He allowed just seven goals in six games.

Lorang was 4-0 with a save percentage of 0.75 GAA and .954. He only conceded three goals in four games.

“I believe we have the best goaltending situation in Single-A,” Modrovich said.

The versatile QV athlete has already played all three forward positions in his high school career.

Modrovich is also a two-year starter at the forward position for the QV boys lacrosse team.

Students attend the summit

Sewickley Academy was represented at the recent WPIAL Summit on Sportsmanship at the Heinz History Center and Western Pennsylvania Sports Museum by junior Blake Wilmot and sophomores Jake Donesec, Olivia Stefanik and Emilia Carrabba.

All four are football and lacrosse players.

“There are many hard-working athletes at Sewickley Academy. I was surprised and honored to be one of the student-athletes chosen to represent my school,” said Donesec. “I think it's great that athletes from across the region are being brought together to emphasize the importance of sportsmanship and respect. This has helped me realize that other students sometimes look up to athletes as good examples for the school and community.

“It was super cool to hear from Neil Walker. A local kid playing at the highest level in a sport inspires me to keep working hard to be the best I can be. I also enjoyed hearing from experienced coaches, media and players about their sporting experiences and the impact sport has had on their lives.”

Donesec also plays golf, but lacrosse is his main sport.

“After high school I would like to go to college,” he says. “I'm starting to visit schools to better understand where I would like to apply. My goal would be to play for a Division 1 lacrosse team.

“The summit gave me an inside perspective on the importance of a good teammate. Meeting other athletes at the WPIAL made this a great experience.”

Quaker Valley sent four seniors to the top: Andrew Vescio, Mia Modrovich, Clark LaLomia and Molly MacDonald.

Vescio and Modrovich play soccer, LaLomia does track and field and cross country, while MacDonald plays volleyball.

Vescio was grateful to be able to represent QV at the summit.

“I felt proud because people saw me as a leader in the QV sports community,” Vesco said, “and having those leadership qualities will take me very far in life. I've learned that sports are only a small part of what life really is, but that I also have to cherish every moment of it because it won't last forever.

“I thought the issues surrounding self-harm and mental health were discussed very well. I was actually hoping there would be some mention of these things in light of the recent events surrounding the WPIAL. Overall, I thought it was a very informative summit.”

Vescio and teammate Colin Benge were selected to play for Class 2A at the 2024 Western Pennsylvania Soccer Coaches Association all-star boys event in Pine-Richland.

Thiero family tree

Did you know that Almamy Thiero's full name is Almamy Seny Amadou Yattabary Thiero, and that he has nine siblings?

Thiero's daughter Mimi is a 6-5 guard on the QV girls basketball team and is considered one of the top players in the WPIAL.

A 6-9, 255-pound forward, Thiero was a member of two major college basketball programs from 2002 to 2007 during an injury-plagued career.

He graduated from Memphis with a bachelor's degree in French in '06 after only being able to compete for one full season for the Tigers under legendary coach John Calipari.

“Injuries were the highlights of my college career,” Thiero said. “I was one of the best power forwards in my 2002 class, averaging a double-double. I suffered a stress fracture in my right tibia, and that injury worsened when I arrived in Memphis. The team doctor thought surgery was the quickest way to get me back on the field. They placed a metal rod in my shin the summer of my freshman year.

“I was supposed to be back on the field in four months, but the operation was unsuccessful. Nine months later the rod was replaced and as a result of the second surgery I developed blood clots, which kept me on the sidelines for my freshman and sophomore years. When I came back I blew my right knee (ACL). You get the picture.”

Almamy Thiero, son of Amadou Thiero and Oumou Diagouraga, lived with his family in Mali, West Africa for 16 years.

As a teenager, Thiero received a coveted athletic scholarship as an exchange student in the United States.

“I was captain of the Mali U16 team that participated in a Nike tournament in France,” he said, “and that's where I got that scholarship.”

Thiero attended national power Mount Zion Christian Academy in Durham, NC, where he averaged 18 points and 12 rebounds as the team's MVP as a senior. He was also an upper class salutatorian.

MacDonald selected

Quaker Valley senior Molly MacDonald was selected to participate in the third annual We Serve First All-Star Classic on Dec. 7 at Kiski Area High School.

MacDonald, a 5-11 outside hitter and Middlebury College commit, was selected as one of the top senior girls volleyball players from 20 schools in the Alle-Kiski Valley and surrounding communities.

She was a four-year starter and two-time WPIAL Class 2A all-star. She had 384 kills this season, a hitting percentage of .319, 209 digs and 43 serving aces.

The QV girls volleyball team won the WPIAL Class 2A championship in 2024, rolling past Keystone Oaks, Ellwood City, Southmoreland and Hopewell 3-0 in the WPIAL tournament.

Panthers stand tall

The Sewickley Academy boys basketball team is stocked with height this season.

There are nine players on the team's roster who are 6-1 or taller.

The list is striking and imposing, led by 6-7 sophomore Adam Ikamba, 6-6 freshman Mamadou Kane, 6-5 freshman Rob Southhall, 6-4 senior Nolan Donnelly and 6-4 junior Lucas Grimsley.

Others on the roster include Amare Spencer, a 6-3 junior, True Robinson, a 6-3 sophomore, Justin Prunzik, a 6-2 junior, Ja'Mere Guyton, a 6-2 freshman, and Isaac Soumare, a 6-2 junior, and Isaac Soumare, a 6-2 junior. 1 freshman.

Mike Iuzzolino is in his first season as coach of the Panthers. Iuzzolino is joined by Greg Cercone and Mike Fitzgerald.

Modrovich honored

QV's Mia Modrovich has been named a 2024 Trib HSSN girls soccer all-star.

An all-WPIAL and all-state selection as a senior defenseman this season, Modrovich was the centerpiece of a WPIAL Class 2A championship-winning defense that surrendered just 11 goals in 24 games.

Modrovich is a Case Western commit.

