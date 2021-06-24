Realme Narzo 30A, iPhone 11, iPhone 12, Poco X3 and more deals-Technology News, Firstpost





tech2 News Staff June 24, 2021 10:08:24 AM IS

Flipkart is currently hosting a Mobiles Bonanza sale ending June 24th. During the four-day sale, the e-commerce platform offered HDFC Bank’s credit cards and EMI at a 10% discount. Smartphones available for on-sale offers and discounts include the Realme Narzo 30A, Poco X3, Redmi 9 Power, LG Wing, iPhone 11, and Asus ROG Phone 3.

Smartphone Deals Available During Flipkart Mobiles Bonanza Sale Apple iPhone 11

The iPhone 11 (review) is currently down 54,900 rupees with a starting price of 49,999 rupees. Therefore, smartphones are sold at a discounted price of almost Rs5,000.

Asus ROG Phone 3

The Asus ROG Phone 3 (review) is available with a starting price of Rs 49,999. This basic variant is available in Flipkart for Rs 41,999.

Realme Narzo 30A

The Realme Narzo 30A (review) is currently available for a starting price of Rs 8,999 to Rs 8,249.

Moto G10 Power

The Moto G10 Power was launched in India at a price of Rs 9,999. It is currently selling for 9,499 rupees, down 500 rupees.

iPhone XR

The iPhone XR (review) is available with a starting price of Rs 45,499 to Rs 41,999.

iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 was launched in India for Rs 79,990 (64 GB). The price for this variant is Rs 77,900 on Flipkart, with a Rs 6,000 discount on HDFC Bank credit and debit cards.

Little X3

Poco X3 (review) is now available with a starting price of Rs 16,999 to Rs 14,999.

