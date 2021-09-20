Last Week’s Most Popular Retail Technology Articles — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





These are articles on the RTIH retail system that captured your favorites last week, including Glovo, Buyk, Ahold Delhaize, and wilko / StreetDrone.

These companies are leading the way in delivering customer experiences that leverage innovative retail systems such as Shop.com, Majid Al Futtaim, Asda, Amazon, Glovo and wilko.

Startup Interview: Buyk Co-Founder and CEO Slava Bocharov

RTIH gets details of Buyk, a new service that promises grocery delivery from dark stores to the front door within 15 minutes. The venture has just been soft-launched in Manhattan and has the ambition to expand in the United States and abroad.

Glovo boosts Q-commerce with grocery acquisition

Glovo, a Spanish on-demand delivery venture, has agreed to acquire grocery companies Lola Market and Mercado.

Lola Market operates in Spain, but Mercado is exclusively for Portugal. Between them, there is a portfolio of over 30 partners in two countries.

Glovo said the acquisition will complement its growth strategy and strengthen its Q-commerce division, following the acquisition of the Delivery Heros business in Eastern Europe and a 100 million partnership with Swiss-based real estate firm Stoneweg. increase.

Will Ahold Delhaize Buy Grocery Delivery Startup Buyk?

Ahold Delhaize needs to evaluate the potential acquisition of Buyk, a fast-growing startup, says supply chain consultant and former Amazon executive Brittain Ladd.

Last week’s biggest retail technology replays

RTIH brings together last week’s outstanding retail system transactions, deployments and pilots. Featuring Asda, Giant Eagle, McDonalds and Majid Al Futtaim.

wilko invests 3m in autonomous delivery venture Street Drone

Wilko, a UK high street chain that sells household and household items, has announced 3 million investments in the UK’s autonomous shipping company, Street Drone.

This investment, which is part of a wider multi-million pound pre-series A round, will allow Street Drone to accelerate the development of delivery vehicles and systems.

The plan is to bring autonomous delivery to Wilco consumers by the end of 2023.

Former Ripple and Visa executives announce pingNpay micropayment startup

pingNpay plans to enable a blockchain-based retail micropayment network next year.

London-based startups have stepped out of stealth mode and are initially launching in the UK with pound-backed digital coins.

Oh Polly targets digital natives with InPost Instant Returns service

Fashion brand Oh Polly has signed up for an InPosts QR codebase instant return service. This started earlier this year.

Online shoppers do not have to print labels at home when returning goods or at drop-off points. Instead, scan the QR code with the InPost locker and hand over the parcel.

Missguided, New Look and schuh have also added instant returns to their online services.

AiFi Strengthens Autonomous Shopping at US Music Festivals

AiFi is available in the United States such as BottleRock (September 3-5, Napa Valley), Sea.Hear.Now (September 18-19, Asbury Park), Governors Ball (September 24-25, New York). Enables autonomous retailing at music festivals in New York.

Amazon and Robot Keys for Co-op to Drive E-Commerce Strategy

Co-op announced a new partnership with Amazon and accelerated robot delivery with Starship Technologies.

The move is part of a plan for UK retailers to more than double their online sales from 70 million to 200 million by the end of the year.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://retailtechinnovationhub.com/home/2021/9/19/top-10-last-weeks-most-popular-retail-technology-articles The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos