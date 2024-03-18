Women in Technology: On the Frontline of Innovation – Key Takeaways from Nancy Gleason, New York University Abu Dhabi





We're excited to launch our new Women in Tech series, where we hear interesting stories from inspirational people who are leading the way on the front lines of innovation.

In Episode 2, we hear from disruption expert Nancy Gleason, director of the Hilary Barron Center for Teaching and Learning and professor of the practice of political science at New York University Abu Dhabi.

Interviewed in Dubai by intellectual property partner Melissa Murray, Nancy talks about the future of work and skills in corporate and academic environments, particularly in light of the introduction of AI.

Listen to the podcast here and read the key takeaways from the podcast below. These takeaways highlight the evolving nature of work, the importance of adaptability, and the need for continuous learning in the face of technological advances.

Opportunities and challenges of the automation economy: Different cultures respond differently to the automation economy based on infrastructure, access to technology, and cultural norms. Automation brings increased productivity and efficiency, but it also creates inequalities and poses challenges, especially for underrepresented groups such as women. The future of work: The future of work will undergo significant changes due to advances in technology, especially AI and robotics. Tasks that can be learned through observation, such as making coffee, can be automated, leading to changes in job roles and responsibilities. Adapting to change: Organizations and individuals must be willing to adapt to the changes brought about by technology. Embracing lifelong learning, being curious, and networking are critical to staying relevant in an evolving job market. Impact on specific professions: Professions such as teaching may also be transformed by AI, with tasks such as grading essays potentially becoming automated. However, human intervention and critical thinking skills are still essential to ensure accuracy and ethical decision-making. Advice for your future career: Nancy advises aspiring professionals, especially women, to take a nontraditional trajectory, be curious, and continually learn new skills. Networking and exposure to diverse perspectives are also important for future success. Emphasis on critical thinking: Critical thinking skills are paramount in professions that increasingly utilize AI, such as law. Humans provide value through their ability to identify inaccuracies, challenge assumptions, and ensure ethical outcomes. The value of human judgment: Despite advances in AI, human judgment remains essential for identifying inaccuracies and making ethical decisions. Professionals must develop critical thinking skills to complement technological advances. Career Journey: Nancy's career has been shaped by her expertise in dealing with disruption, evolved through a variety of professional experiences including international aid recruitment, graduate school, and teaching. She emphasizes the importance of reflection and adaptability in navigating her career path. Education and her mission in AI: Nancy's mission includes contributing to NYU Abu Dhabi's goal of developing globally recognized leaders, while also addressing the potential dangers of manipulation by artificial intelligence. This includes: She aims to equip individuals with lifelong learning skills to reduce the negative impacts of AI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.twobirds.com/en/insights/2024/global/women-in-tech-key-takeaways-from-nancy-gleason-new-york-university-abu-dhabi

