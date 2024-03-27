Mark Zuckerberg tries to poach Google's AI researchers for meta





Meta Inc. CEO Mark Zuckerberg testifies before the Senate Judiciary Committee at the Dirksen Senate Building in Washington, DC, on January 31, 2024. Photo: Alex Wong (Getty Images)

Meta has already spent billions on chips to boost its AI efforts against competitors. Now, the company's chief executive is reportedly spending his time acquiring AI talent from rival companies.

Mark Zuckerberg wrote personal emails to researchers at Google's DeepMind, persuading them to work with him at Meta, people who saw the messages told The Information. Meta has also reportedly reversed its policy of offering jobs to candidates without interviews and not offering higher salaries to those who have received offers from competitors.

Neither Meta nor Google immediately responded to requests for comment.

AI goals

Earlier this month, Meta executives said part of the company's technology roadmap from now until 2026 is focused on developing AI models that power the platform's video and user feed recommendations.

We're working on a project to not just power Reels, but to power the entire video ecosystem with this single model, and then ask if we could add a feed recommendation product that comes with this model. Tom Allison spoke at the Morgan Lecture. Stanley Technology Conference. If we get this right, we believe that not only will recommendations be more engaging and relevant, but they will also be more responsive.

Allison said Meta has been using a variety of AI models to power recommendations for each of its products, including Reels, Groups and Feeds. But last year, the company began experimenting with large-scale language models (LLM) and generative AI to power recommendations on the platform within one unified architecture. Allison said Meta is also working on other generative AI products, such as improved digital assistants and chat tools.

Meta is one of the biggest customers for Nvidias H100 chips, spending $4.5 billion on the coveted hardware in 2023. But now that the newly released Blackwell (or B200) chip is on the market, even Nvidia's best buyers are vying for it. supply. Meta doesn't expect to ship Nvidias Blackwell chips until 2025, a company spokesperson said in mid-March.

