



Has anyone found Bono at Google headquarters? All Aboard

Don't want to embed Google's AI search features into your search pages? Too bad.

According to Search Engine Land, Google is extending its AI-powered Search Generative Experience (SGE) product, which was previously only available to users on an opt-in basis, to the browsers of users who have not opted in to Google's services. It has started to be implemented. AI search experiment.

Google has defended its unilateral SGE platform, saying it has so far only automatically included SGE in a “subset of queries” that make up a “small portion of U.S. search traffic.” In addition, the rollout will allow us to collect feedback from users who also did not choose the generative AI search service.

But regardless of how limited its efforts are, the fact that Google is tentatively starting to test SGE in the public domain means the search giant's vision for an AI-infused gateway to the internet remains at full speed. It feels like a sign that we are making progress.

complex queries

For the uninitiated, SGE is a chatbot that uses a large language model to sit at the top of Google's results page and read through web results to provide organized, paraphrased answers to various queries. To summarize. We usually link to a source, but that source is often flawed. For example, less authoritative user-generated content from sites like Reddit and Medium may be compiled into answers.

Today, when I tested the query “Summary of today's news”, SGE did indeed provide a bulleted list of news, but instead of a link to the exact article that might provide the content, it was a paraphrase. were only linked to the homepages of various news sites to support the compiled summaries. More useful information for Google users.

SGE has also been found to be disseminating a lot of misinformation and deeply problematic views, and was recently found to be sourcing information from and linking to. Spam containing malware. And, broadly speaking, SGE is even in a position to change how the entire current internet and media landscape works. If Google's AI is usefully paraphrasing his web-published content, what incentive is there for users to actually click on the blue links in his AI feed?

In a statement to Futurism, a Google spokesperson said that some of the AI ​​errors in question, particularly the recent spam incident, “occur only for unusual queries” and that “SGE users manually downloaded AI summaries.” It only happened if we chose to generate it.” Google also added that it uses “core anti-spam capabilities to protect SGE from low-quality content for the majority of queries.”

According to Search Engine Land, Google will first identify whether summaries rephrased by AI are particularly helpful or helpful to users, such as queries that are “more complex” or “contain questions that may be helpful in obtaining information.” We are testing SGE with search queries that are considered to be . From various web pages. ”

You could argue that complex questions are the ones Google is doing its best to weed out AI at this point, but I digress here. For now, don't be too surprised if you see AI-generated search responses in your browser in the near future.

Updated with statement from Google.

More on Google SGE: Google's AI search found to be prompting users to download malware

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://futurism.com/the-byte/google-pushing-search-ai The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos