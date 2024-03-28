Tap the infrared end





Heng Wang, assistant professor of materials science and engineering at the Illinois Institute of Technology, has awarded a National Science Foundation grant to explore ways to improve infrared sensor technology by looking at ways to potentially exploit a phenomenon known as the photothermoelectric effect. received.

Mr. Wang will receive $578,809 over five years from NSF's CAREER program. The Faculty Early Career Development (CAREER) program supports early career faculty members who have the potential to serve as academic role models in research and teaching and lead the advancement of the mission of their departments and institutions.

Infrared sensor technology is used in a wide range of industries, from government public safety and security efforts, from night vision to missile guidance technology, to heavy industry, medical, and agricultural uses.

Wang says it is useful for factory processing and temperature measurement in all areas.

The sensitivity of such sensors is limited by the inherent noise from the active material, where the absorption of infrared light causes a current to flow through the semiconductor material. In general, detection or imaging of objects at temperatures close to ambient temperature decreases in sensitivity as the wavelength increases.

We want to investigate the photothermoelectric effect and find ways to exploit it, Wang says. If we can exploit this phenomenon, we can design detectors that collect more information than current detectors.

To build the sensor, Dr. Wang plans to investigate the underlying physics of the phenomenon, as well as the effects of the materials used. Such materials may include single crystal films and nanomaterials.

Mr. Wang will also work on training modules and accelerated certification programs, and will consider curriculum reforms related to research. Undergraduate students from the Illinois Institute of Technology will participate in the research, and Wang will work to support students from kindergarten through high school on semiconductor technology.

Disclaimer: Research reported in this publication was supported by the National Science Foundation under award number 2340728. This content is solely the responsibility of the authors and does not necessarily represent the official views of the National Science Foundation.

Heng Wang, Bio: Understanding Photothermoelectric Phenomena in Bulk and Nanomaterials for Better Optical Sensing, National Science Foundation. Award number 2340728.

