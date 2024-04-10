Google Cloud and Mercedes-Benz deepen partnership to power new customer experiences with AI





Google Cloud AI technology powers customer-facing use cases across e-commerce, customer service, and marketing

LAS VEGAS, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ — Cloud Next '24, Las Vegas Google Cloud today announced an expansion of its strategic partnership with Mercedes-Benz to help automakers leverage AI and generative AI (Gen AI). We helped transform key customer experiences. Technology on Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform.

Mercedes infuses its online storefront with cutting-edge e-commerce capabilities, including a Gen AI-powered smart sales assistant and new Google-quality search and recommendation capabilities. The company also plans to expand its use of Google Cloud AI to make the call center experience more seamless and helpful, leveraging AI tools like Vertex AI and Google's Gemini model and gen AI tools to improve marketing campaigns. We plan to make it more personalized and relevant to our customers. Customers all over the world.

“Partnering with the best companies in their fields is a key part of our software strategy. Google is a perfect example. Mercedes-Benz uses Google Cloud to deliver the most intelligent vehicles to our customers. “We're building a new way to deliver personalized vehicles to customers in an intuitive experience,” said Ola Krenius, CEO of Mercedes-Benz.

As the car buying process increasingly involves online research and shopping, Google Cloud's AI technology will transform Mercedes-Benz's e-commerce approach, making the online storefront a natural extension of the showroom floor. Helpful. In his 2024, Mercedes plans to introduce a new smart sales assistant to its website using Google's Gemini model. The Mercedes-Benz Virtual Assistant (MVA) can now communicate in natural language to help shoppers find the right vehicle for their needs, book a test drive, or start a purchase. Automakers will also explore Google Cloud's Vertex AI Search service to embed Google-quality search and recommendation capabilities directly into their websites, making it even easier for consumers to search and shop.

Improved e-commerce capabilities allow consumers to use both the smart sales assistant and the search bar on Mercedes' website to search for relevant products through broad or nuanced queries such as “latest 5-seater EV model” You can now easily find car models and products. or “Red Wagon of 2024.” Mercedes-Benz Virtual Assistant (MVA) is currently being introduced in European markets, including the UK and Germany. Deployment of the Smart Sales Assistant to websites is planned for Europe and abroad in 2024.

“Mercedes-Benz has a long history of leveraging technology to deliver great experiences for our customers,” said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. “We're excited to apply Google's advanced AI to help you engage with your customers in new ways, from improving customer service to optimizing your website experience. We'll see even more from this collaboration in the future. will come true.”

Over the past six months, Mercedes has also deployed Google Cloud's conversational AI technology, Dialogflow, to its U.S. call centers. Automated agents, which have answered more than 1 million calls since launch, effectively help Mercedes customers more easily obtain lease information, make payments, and initiate upgrades in more than 30 languages. We have provided support to Building on the success seen in the US, Mercedes plans to expand its use in further markets. The move to incorporate conversational AI into the call center experience will also allow Mercedes service agents to spend more time assisting customers with complex requests that require human interaction.

Finally, Mercedes-Benz is also leveraging Google Cloud's Vertex AI platform to maximize the value of customer data managed in BigQuery, Google Cloud's data warehousing platform. Automakers have been using AI to enhance their website experience in the U.S. with personalized content through better audience segmentation.

Mercedes-Benz is also leveraging Google Cloud technology to build the next generation of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS). Mercedes' next-generation in-house development and test platform for autonomous driving uses Google Cloud as its backbone, helping Mercedes' product development become even more efficient and flexible. Google Cloud's ability to process large amounts of data and scale AI workloads also helps make vehicles more intelligent and AI-driven.

Today's announcement marks a new phase in the strategic partnership between Google and Mercedes-Benz, which will begin in February 2023 when Mercedes-Benz selects the Google Maps Platform as the foundation for its branded navigation experience. started. More than 3 million customers now have access to trusted location details from Google on their Mercedes vehicles. The partnership also includes YouTube as part of Mercedes' infotainment experience, with the automaker leveraging a number of his AI, data and open infrastructure solutions from Google Cloud.

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud is a new way to the cloud, offering AI, infrastructure, developer, data, security, and collaboration tools built for today and tomorrow. Google Cloud provides a powerful, fully integrated, and optimized AI stack with unique global infrastructure, custom-built chips, generative AI models and development platforms, and AI-powered applications to transform your organization. We support. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories rely on Google Cloud as their trusted technology partner.

Overview of Mercedes-Benz AG

Mercedes Benz AG is part of Mercedes Benz Group AG, which has approximately 166,000 employees worldwide and is responsible for the global Mercedes Benz Cars and Mercedes Benz Vans businesses. Ola Krenius is Chairman of the Board of Management of Mercedes-Benz AG. The company focuses on the development, production and sales of passenger cars, vans and vehicle-related services. Furthermore, the company aims to become a leader in the field of electric mobility and vehicle software. The product portfolio consists of products from the Mercedes-Benz brand, including all-electric models of Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach and G-Class, as well as products from the Smart brand. The Mercedes me brand provides access to Mercedes Benz's digital services. Mercedes Benz AG is one of the world's largest luxury passenger car manufacturers. In 2023, it sold approximately 2 million passenger cars and 447,800 vans. With more than 30 production sites on four continents, Mercedes-Benz AG is continuously expanding its global production network, gearing up to meet the requirements of electric mobility in two business segments. . At the same time, the company is building and expanding its global battery production network on three continents. Sustainability is a principle that guides Mercedes-Benz's strategy and the company itself, as this means creating lasting value for all stakeholders: customers, employees, investors, business partners and society at large. means. The basis for this is the Mercedes-Benz Group's sustainable business strategy. The company therefore takes responsibility for the economic, environmental and social impact of its business activities and looks across the entire value chain.

Source Google Cloud

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/google-cloud-and-mercedes-benz-deepen-partnership-to-power-new-customer-experiences-with-ai-302111123.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

