Retail Technology Week by the Numbers — Retail Technology Innovation Hub





Collaborative Robotics (also known as Cobot) has raised $100 million in Series B funding led by General Catalyst with participation from Bison Ventures, Industry Ventures, and Lux ​​Capital.

Existing investors Sequoia Capital, Khosla Ventures, Mayo Clinic, Neo, 1984 Ventures, MVP Ventures, and Calibrate Ventures also participated, bringing total funding to more than $140 million in less than two years.

Founded in 2022 by former Amazon VP of Robotics and renowned engineer Brad Porter, the Cobots team includes robotics and AI experts from Amazon, Apple, Meta, Google, Microsoft, NASA, and Waymo. Masu.

The new funding will be used to further expand the team and advance commercial expansion. General Catalyst Managing Director Paul Kwan will join Sequoia Capital's Alfred Lin on his Collaborative Robotics board of directors.

“Bringing our first robot into the field earlier this year, combined with today's investment, marks a major milestone in bringing collaborative robots with human-level capabilities to today's industry.” says Porter. We are seeing a virtuous cycle where increased robots in the field lead to improved AI and a more cost-effective supply chain. This funding will help accelerate the introduction of more robots into the real world. ”

1 billion yuan Chinese e-commerce giant JD.com announced it will invest 1 billion yuan in cash incentives aimed at attracting more video content creators and organizations to its platform.

The move confirms the company's commitment to leveraging short videos and live streams in revolutionizing users' online shopping journeys and providing new avenues of growth for branded sellers, the company said. There is.

The platform offers cash grants to individual content creators across more than 20 product categories, including electronics, consumer electronics, fashion, and health.

Creators who meet the platform's inclusion criteria will receive a weekly bonus of up to 30,000 yuan, in addition to additional incentives such as video playback subsidies and sales commissions.

In terms of institutional aspects, JD has established a separate 5 million yuan incentive program. Institutions that successfully recruit a large number of influencers will receive a monthly cash grant.

JDs also provide one-on-one guidance and support.

1 Patagonia opens its first Dutch store in Amsterdam. The store is designed to serve as both a retail store and a space for the local activist and sports community.

We offer technical products specialized for outdoor sports such as mountain climbing, snow sports, and trail running. Community events such as repair workshops, film screenings, and public lectures are held regularly.

Founded in 1973 in Ventura, California by Yvon Chouinard, the environmentally conscious outdoor apparel retailer has 12 stores and is stocked at specialty outdoor dealers throughout Europe.

The Amsterdam store is located on the site of the RoXY club, which played a central role in 1990s city house and techno culture and was known for its extravagant, interdisciplinary performances.

The finalists for the 10Retail Technology Show Innovation Awards have been announced.

The Retail Technology Show 2024 will be held at London Olympia on April 24th and 25th.

Here are 10 pioneering solutions that are poised to lead retail innovation, advance your business, and increase your competitive advantage.

flip

scale flex

shopopop

teamwork commerce

pricer

Search and order

Orquest

professional gloves

reach five

Solink

The winner will be announced at the BIG Retail Party on Day 1 of RTS 2024 at 4:30pm at the Champagne Bar.

