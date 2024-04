Faced with paying news fees, Google excludes some California sites

But opponents, including Google, Meta and some independent newsrooms, say the bill would primarily benefit out-of-state newspaper chains and hedge funds and further decimate local news organizations. claims. Richard Gingras, Google's vice president for news, also told state lawmakers at a hearing last December that Google already does a lot to support local journalism and plans to join the tech giant in 2023. He said he pointed to financial grants and training for nearly 1,000 local publications. program.

Loading

Gingras said Google's search engine should be considered the biggest newsstand on the planet, helping connect users to news websites more than 24 billion times a month. Google's search engine holds an estimated 90% share of the market.

This traffic helps publishers make money by showing ads and attracting new subscribers, he said, adding that one click on a link from Google costs 50% to a news website. It is estimated to be worth ~7.

Google's decision to temporarily remove links to news websites is not a new tactic used by tech giants to push back on unwanted legislation. When Canada and Australia passed similar laws promoting journalism, Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram, responded by blocking content from Canadian publishers on its sites in Canada. The company made similar threats to the U.S. Congress and California lawmakers last year. Google had threatened to do the same in Canada. But in November, Google agreed to pay C$100 million ($114 million) to the news industry.

If Google completely blocks content from search, news publishers will suffer and could potentially lay off even more journalists, but experts say that without news content, Google will also suffer financially. It says that it will be.

Loading

Antitrust attorney Brandon Cresin, who represents the News Media Alliance and other news publishers, said at a hearing in December that if Google decides to stop using newspaper content, it could cost his company a lot. He said it would cause damage. They would cut off their noses to spite their faces.

Political disputes over Google's dominant search engine, which could limit access to various news sources, come amid legal troubles that weaken the company's internet empire. This may lead to a decision to

U.S. Justice Department lawyers will file a federal lawsuit next month after presenting evidence supporting their claims that Google is abusing its power to stifle competition and innovation in the largest antitrust case in a quarter century. Closing arguments will be presented to the judge. A decision is expected to be made later this year.

Following a separate antitrust case concluded in December, a federal jury found that Google turned its smartphone app store, which runs on Android software, into an illegal monopoly, limiting consumer choice while restricting in-app purchases. It concluded that the company had enriched itself by charging unreasonably high fees. A hearing on the changes Google must make based on the ruling is also scheduled to be held next month.

California supports local journalism through a variety of initiatives, including a $25 million, multi-year, state-funded program that partners with the University of California, Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism to place 40 young journalists a year in local newsrooms. We have been working to revitalize the area. Congress is also considering another proposal this year that would expand tax credits for local news organizations.

AP

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.smh.com.au/world/north-america/faced-with-paying-for-news-google-omits-california-sites-for-some-20240413-p5fjjj.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos