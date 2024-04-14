We tested Google Pixel's long exposure photo mode – another reason to keep your professional mirrorless camera at home





Google's long exposure photo mode is actually decent. So I said, As a photographer myself, thanks to another smartphone's Computational Photography mode (which recently got its own tab in Google's revamped camera app), I have no idea why I use a “proper” camera. He is strangling himself, saying that there has been one less. And my camera is the best mirrorless camera according to TechRadar, no less.

I was recently on a short beach vacation with my family, and I decided to wake up early to sneak in some alone time at dawn in a nearby secluded cove. It's me, the gently lapping waves, and hopefully a little color in the sky. Of course I'll bring my camera too.

A travel flask of hot tea, a banana, a notepad and pen, a mirrorless camera, two professional lenses covering focal lengths from 24 to 200mm, an ND filter and a tripod, and you're all set. Oh, and the Google Pixel 6 was in my pocket.

Image 1/3

Fully unedited standard version of the headline image (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) Long Exposure photo mode applied, but unedited. That horizon needs to be straightened! (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) Edited version in original 4:3 aspect ratio, but headline image cropped in 16:9. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

A steep descent through the woodland reveals a sheltered east-facing cove. I learned the importance of enjoying nature first before pulling the camera out of my bag, especially given my screen-intensive daily job.

After settling into the peaceful, unhurried pace of a quiet sunrise, I began moving around the beach, searching for compositions that caught my eye and photos that reminded me of how I felt when I was there.

Sunrise was amazing. It didn't win any awards, but it added color. As the tide receded, the beach gradually became clearer. Small waves crashed against the clay red sand slopes, climbed slightly up the sand, and retreated around small rocks, creating interesting patterns.

Get the hottest deals available in your inbox, plus news, reviews, opinions, analysis, and more from the TechRadar team.

I've taken several long exposure photos of seascapes over the years, and I especially love this technique, which emphasizes the movement of water as it recedes around rocks. After taking a quick snapshot of the scene on my Pixel 6, I realized that I still hadn't properly used the long exposure photo mode. This mode is now prominent in the camera app with its own tab.

Image 1/2

Most of my favorite photos this morning were taken in portrait format. I made some cool, atmospheric edits to this photo using the Google Pixel 6's camera app editor (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) A standard, unedited version of the same image. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Long exposure photo mode blurs motion while keeping stationary objects sharp. This creative technique can be used in many different ways, but blurring moving water is popular. After observing the water marks, I lined up the pictures and took a snap.

This is a bit similar to night view mode. You need to keep your phone as steady as possible while shooting long exposures. That way, stationary objects (in this case rocks, cliff faces, and pristine sand) remain sharp. This computational photography mode is like an enhanced in-body image stabilization feature on a professional mirrorless camera.

The phone stores both regular photos and images with long exposure effects (I've included both versions of all images for comparison). I have to say that the effect of this scenario is convincing (see above). This is similar to what I would expect from my mirrorless camera left in my bag on the beach 50 meters away.

No matter what camera you use for long exposure photography (mirrorless or camera phone), you'll have to keep experimenting to get the shot in this situation that emphasizes the receding seawater. Timing is very difficult.

Your best bet is to start capturing from the moment the waves on the beach reach their peak and the water just starts to recede. In doing so, the natural path back to the sea, whether straight or meandering around rocks, is emphasized and tidal energy is expressed.

Image 1/2

Not all scenes merit using long exposure photo mode. The water is too far away in this composition, so I skipped the highlights. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman) I prefer a standard photo for this scene. It also softens a bit when you use the long exposure photo mode to get a closer look at the details in the image. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)

Google Pixel's long exposure mode isn't perfect – details are usually softer than in the standard version – but it's very good and convincing enough that you can use it with your mirrorless camera, tripod, or There was no need to bring an ND filter. If you own an OM System OM-1 II (or OM-1), you can use that camera's live ND calculation photo mode instead and leave behind the tripod and ND filter.

I haven't lost faith in my “proper” camera. As our time on the beach drew to a close, and we were still alone, a playful seal reared its head like a floating rock. I left the beach back in my bag, grabbed my camera with a 70-200mm lens, and took a few photos that were way beyond what I could hope to get with my Pixel 6. However, some of today's best camera phones can also take some of the best photos. A decent job.

I also continue to use a “proper” camera with a tripod and ND filter for long exposure photography. But now you might be thinking twice about whether it's worth lugging around all that gear for creative effects when you have computing mode in your pocket device.

Sammy shot from quite a distance with a professional mirrorless camera that I still use today. (Image credit: Future | Tim Coleman)Also recommended

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.techradar.com/cameras/photography/i-tested-the-google-pixels-long-exposure-photo-mode-and-its-another-reason-to-leave-my-pro-mirrorless-camera-at-home The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos