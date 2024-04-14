Iran attacks Israel using drones, Xi Jinping government opens up







Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – The Chinese government has opened its voice after Iran launched drones and missiles as a retaliatory attack on Israel on Saturday night (04/13/2024). Today, Sunday (14/4/2024), the spokesperson of the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed great concern about the growing tensions in the Middle East between Israel and Iran. “China calls on the international community, especially influential countries, to play a constructive role in maintaining regional peace and stability,” a Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said in a statement reported by Reuters Sunday (04/14/2024). ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESUME CONTENT The country led by President Xi Jinping is interested in the Middle East region as it seeks to play a mediating role and obtain most of its energy imports from this region. The war between Israel and Hamas in the Gaza Strip, now in its seventh month, has increased regional tensions, spreading to the border areas of Lebanon and Syria, and triggering long-range attacks from the Yemen and Iraq against Israeli targets. A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson said the tensions were “a fallout from the conflict in Gaza” and said putting down the conflict as quickly as possible was a “top priority.” The Chinese government attempted mediation between Iran and Saudi Arabia last year, and Reuters reported that China had asked Iran to help control attacks on ships in the Red Sea by the Iran-backed Houthi group. If Iran fails to control it, it risks harming trade relations with Beijing. The Chinese embassy in Iran also advised Chinese citizens and businesses in the country to step up security measures, according to state television CCTV. China Southern Airlines canceled its flights to Iran on Sunday and Hainan Airlines said it was closely monitoring the situation and assessing whether upcoming flights to Israel could fly normally, according to Chinese business media Yicai. [Gambas:Video CNBC] Next article Video: Iran executes Mossad intelligence, here is the secret information! (For example)



