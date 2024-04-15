Apple's iPhone shipments decline as Chinese challenger emerges in Q1: IDC





TOPSHOT – Apple iPhone 15 series is on display for sale at The Grove Apple retail store in Los Angeles, California on launch day September 22, 2023. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon/AFP) (Photo by: PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Patrick T. Fallon | AFP | Getty Images

Apple's iPhone shipments fell nearly 10% globally in the first quarter of 2024, weighed down by double-digit shipment increases from Chinese competitors Xiaomi and Transsion, according to a report from International Data Corporation.

According to the IDC report, Apple shipped 50.1 million devices in the first quarter, down 9.6% from 55.4 million devices shipped in the same period last year. Among the top five smartphone brands in the report, Apple recorded the steepest year-over-year decline.

After losing the crown to Apple last year, Samsung regained the top spot in the first quarter, gaining a 20.8% market share and shipping 60.1 million units, about the same as last year. Its market share in the first quarter of 2023 was 22.5%.

Apple, which overtook Samsung to become the largest smartphone maker in 2023, saw its market share fall to 17.3% from 20.7% in the same period last year.

“IDC expects these two companies to maintain their positions in the high-end market, but with Huawei's resurgence in China and notable gains from Xiaomi, Transsion, OPPO/OnePlus, and vivo, both OEMs will “We'll probably be looking to expand and diversify,” said Ryan Reith, group vice president, IDC Worldwide Mobility and Consumer Device Trackers.

In the first quarter, Xiaomi's shipments increased by 33.8% to 40.8 million units, while Transsion's shipments increased by 84.9% to 28.5 million units.

Shenzhen-based smartphone maker Transsion, which owns the Tecno, Itel, and Infinix brands, has quietly become the world's fifth-largest smartphone maker, according to multiple reports.

According to the IDC report, Xiaomi (14.1%), Transsion (9.9%), and OPPO (8.7%) ranked third, fourth, and fifth, respectively, in terms of market share based on shipments in the first quarter.

Nabila Popal, research director of IDC's Worldwide Tracker team, said: “Xiaomi is recovering strongly from the significant downturn experienced over the past two years, and Transsion has a stable presence in the top five due to its aggressive growth in international markets. It is becoming,” he said.

However, shipments of Chinese smartphone giant OPPO in the first quarter decreased by 8.5% to 25.2 million units.

Technology giant Huawei and its spinoff Honor did not make the top five list. According to Counterpoint Research, these were the best-performing smartphone brands in his first six weeks of 2024.

Apple faces pressure in China, particularly from Huawei, whose consumer business is recovering after the launch of its Mate 60 smartphone.

According to IDC, global smartphone shipments in the first quarter totaled 289.4 million units, an increase of 7.8% year-on-year, marking the third consecutive quarter of increase in shipments.

This is a “strong indicator that the recovery is on track” despite macroeconomic challenges, the research firm said.

