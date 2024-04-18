28 Google employees fired after protests in Sunnyvale, New York





(KRON) — Google announced Tuesday that 28 employees have been fired as a result of Tuesday's Ceasefire protests at company facilities, Google confirmed to KRON4. The 10-hour sit-in took place at offices in Sunnyvale and New York.

Google said the protests were primarily carried out by people who don't work at Google, but some employees also participated. Google called the action “a clear violation of our policies and completely unacceptable conduct,” as it disrupted the work of some employees. .

Google did not say how many of its 28 employees work in the Bay Area.

According to reports, Google's layoffs will affect an unspecified number of employees.

Organizers said the protest was organized by the “No Technology for Apartheid” campaign, which called for Google and Amazon to lead the world's first AI genocide by giving Israel access to their technology. It is claimed that

“This flagrant act of retaliation shows that Google is more focused on its $1.2 billion contract with the genocidal Israeli government and military than on its own workers, which create real value for executives and shareholders. “This is clearly the case,” No Tech for Apartheid said.

According to the Sunnyvale Department of Public Safety, about 80 people participated in the protest. The Washington Post reported that protesters entered the office of Google Cloud CEO Thomas Kurian.

Sunnyvale DPS arrived at the office at 10:30 a.m. to monitor the situation. According to police, all but five participants had left by 12:45 p.m. Just before 6:30 p.m., police entered the building and arrested the remaining five protesters.

The protest was part of a series of protests across the Bay Area this week. Thirty-eight people were arrested Monday for blocking the Golden Gate Bridge and highways in Oakland.

The layoffs are in addition to further layoffs Google is planning, according to multiple reports.

Read Google's full statement regarding protests and related layoffs below.

These protests were part of a years-long campaign, primarily by organizations and groups of people who don't work at Google. A small number of employee protesters entered several of our locations and caused disruption. Physically interfering with the work of other employees or preventing access to our facilities is a clear violation of our policies and is completely unacceptable behavior. After refusing multiple requests to leave, law enforcement engaged in removing them to ensure the security of the office. To date, the individual investigations that led to the dismissal of 28 employees have been completed, and we will continue to investigate and respond as necessary.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/28-google-employees-laid-off-after-sunnyvale-ny-protests/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos