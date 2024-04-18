Cantwell, Young, Blackburn, Hickenlooper introduce legislation to ensure America leads the world…





Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), Sen. Todd Young (R-Ind.), Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), and John Hitt, chairmen of the Senate Commerce, Science, and Transportation Committee. Sen. Ken Looper (D-Colo.), a member of the Commerce Committee, today laid the foundation for maintaining U.S. leadership in the global race to develop artificial intelligence (AI) and other emerging technologies. Introduced the bipartisan Future of AI Innovation Act. This law fosters strong partnerships between government, business, civil society, and academia to advance AI research. It authorizes the National Institute of Standards and Technology's (NIST) National AI Safety Laboratory to facilitate the development of voluntary standards to drive breakthrough AI innovation for the benefit of future economic growth and national security. It is about creating national laboratories and testbeds to accelerate it.

“Our bill ensures that the United States maintains leadership in AI for decades to come. It fosters public-private collaboration to foster innovation and competitiveness. NIST AI Safety Institute , National Laboratory Testbeds, and Grand Challenge Awards bring together experts from the private sector and government to develop standards, create new assessment tools, and overcome existing barriers to what's next. It will lay a strong foundation for America's evolving AI technology economy for years to come,” said Senator Maria Cantwell.

“The Future of AI Innovation Act is critical to maintaining America’s leadership in the global race to advance AI. This bipartisan bill creates critical partnerships between government, the private sector, and academia. One of my top priorities for federal AI policy is to establish voluntary standards and best practices that ensure a fertile environment for AI innovation while considering potential risks. “This bill is an important step forward in that effort,” the senators said. . Todd Young.

“The Future of AI Innovation Act encourages the U.S. government and industry to work together to take advantage of the promise that AI will revolutionize our lives,” said Senator Blackburn. . “This bill brings together the expertise of national laboratories such as Oak Ridge National Laboratory to create a testbed for synthesizing new materials for AI systems. It also creates regulatory barriers to AI innovation. These policies will also require strengthening the country's stance in standard-setting bodies to identify fentanyl and illicit contraband detection, and to ensure that governments support rather than hinder technological advances. Leveraging AI to help find solutions to important problems facing Americans today, such as improving security.”

“Artificial intelligence has great potential, but it's up to us to ensure we harness it for responsible innovation,” said Senator Hickenlooper. “Our bipartisan Future of AI Innovation Act will now allow the National AI Safety Council to develop the necessary research, standards, and partnerships without compromising our position at the forefront of this technology. Ta.”

As foreign adversaries and competitors invest heavily in AI, it is important that the United States maintains its leadership, and this bill provides support for CHIPS and science to support major private sector innovation in AI. Based on the law investment. The bill builds on Senators Cantwell and Young's original AI Futures Act, which established a panel of external experts to advise the government on AI. Created a National AI Advisory Council (NAIAC). The provisions of the Future of AI Innovation Act were drafted based on recommendations from the NAIAC report.

The future of AI innovation law:

Authorizes NIST AI Safety Institute to develop AI standards: Officially establishes the AI ​​Safety Institute at NIST to collaborate with the private sector and federal agencies to develop voluntary guidelines and standards and create robust AI standards. Foster long-term innovation. The Institute will develop performance benchmarks, evaluations, and clear transparency documentation standards for AI systems, as well as help businesses and consumers better understand and use AI tools. Create a new AI testbed in collaboration with national laboratories: NIST, National Science Foundation (NSF), Department of Energy (DOE), and security risk tools to evaluate AI models and make discoveries that benefit the U.S. economy Among the private sectors that develop testbed programs are companies that create test environments to evaluate the capabilities and limitations of their systems. The bill also requires public-private partnership testbeds to create new materials for advanced manufacturing, and testbeds to use AI integrated with emerging technologies such as quantum hybrid computing and robotics to create new scientific materials. Allow discoveries to be made. Creates the Grand Challenge Prize competition to foster AI solutions and innovation in the private sector: The Grand Challenge elevates and accelerates high-priority projects and engages researchers across the country in the interest of national competitiveness. Masu. This grand challenge prioritizes finding AI solutions through the integration of advanced AI technologies and emerging technologies such as quantum computing. Grand challenges will create barriers to the further development of AI and computing, microelectronics, advanced manufacturing, and other economic priorities such as breakthroughs in ship propulsion systems and border security, including the detection of fentanyl and illegal drugs. The purpose is to overcome. Accelerate AI innovation with publicly available datasets: Curated datasets to accelerate new advances in AI applications, including solutions to global challenges in agriculture, healthcare, transportation, manufacturing, and more. Directs federal scientific agencies to make publicly available. Unlocking datasets can help with AI discovery and benefit small businesses that often don't have access to much data. Create an International Alliance on AI Standards, Research and Development: Form a coalition with U.S. allies to work toward global standards and among scientific and academic institutions around the world to foster AI research and innovation. Create multilateral research cooperation. This collaboration is based on NAIAC recommendations.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.commerce.senate.gov/2024/4/cantwell-young-blackburn-hickenlooper-introduce-bill-to-ensure-u-s-leads-global-ai-innovation The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos