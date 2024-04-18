Allianz Australia recognized for innovation





Allianz Australia recognized for technology innovation

Written by Roxanne Libatique

Allianz Australia has been recognized by Canstar's Innovation Excellence Awards for its 'one-click' price quote system, a tool designed to optimize the mortgage process by providing instant insurance quotes. Ta.

The Canstar Innovation Excellence Awards annually recognize cutting-edge financial products and services that significantly improve the consumer experience. Canstar identifies outstanding products in the financial industry through a rigorous evaluation process conducted by an expert research committee.

Allianz Australia's 'one-click' price quote system eliminates the need for redundant data entry by leveraging data already submitted by customers applying for a home loan to quickly generate home insurance quotes. , increasing efficiency for both customers and financial partners.

Allianz's 'one-click' price quoting system wins Canstar award

According to Allianz, the “one-click” system facilitates smoother transactions by integrating with existing application processes through advanced APIs. Additionally, customer data is pre-populated, further reducing time and effort.

Commenting on the award, Dan Tully, General Manager, Consumer Partners, Allianz Australia said: “This is great recognition for our dedication to providing a better experience for our customers.”

Expansion of “one-click” quotation system

Mr. Tully mentioned the expansion of technology into the auto insurance space.

New auto “one-click” price quote system leverages relationships with banks, financial institutions and mortgage brokers to deliver comparable success for home insurance by offering auto buyers a similarly quick quote process. It is intended to be reproduced.

“This will be available to many partners including financial institutions, mortgage brokers and banks. The more partners adopt this, the more customers will be able to deliver the same experience.” That's great,” Tully said.

