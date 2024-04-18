Class QuotaPreference (0.1.7) | Python Client Library | Google Cloud





QuotaPreference represents the preferred quota configuration specified for a project, folder, or organization. Quota values ​​that target a set of unique dimensions have only one QuotaPreference resource.

AttributesNameDescriptionname str Required for non-CREATE requests. Resource name for quota settings. The ID component following “locations/” must be “global”. Example: projects/123/locations/global/quotaPreferences/my-config-for-us-east1 Dimension MutableMapping[str, str]

Unchanged. Dimension to which this quota setting applies. The key of a map entry is the name of the dimension, such as “region”, “zone”, “network_id”, etc., and the value of the map entry is the dimension value. If a dimension is missing from the map of dimensions, the quota settings apply to all dimension values ​​except those for which other quota settings are configured for a particular value. Note: QuotaPreferences can only be applied to all values ​​in the User and Resource dimensions. Do not set values ​​for “User” or “Resource” in dimension maps. Example: {“provider”, “Foo Inc”} where “provider” is a service-specific dimension. uota_config google.cloud.cloudquotas_v1.types.QuotaConfig Required. Preferred quota configuration. etag str Optional. Current etag for quota settings. If the etag provided on update does not match the etag of the current server quota setting, the request will be blocked and an ABORTED error will be returned. For more information about etags, see https://google.aip.dev/134#etags. create_time google.protobuf.timestamp_pb2.Timestamp Output only. Creating a timestamp update_time google.protobuf.timestamp_pb2.Timestamp Output only. Update timestamp service str Required. The name of the service to which the quota settings apply. uota_id str Required. ID of the quota to which the quota settings apply. Quota names are unique within a service. Example: CpusPerProjectPerRegion reconciling bool Output only. Assignment settings pending Google Cloud approval and fulfillment. justification str The reason/justification for this quota setting. contact_email str Input only. An email address that can be used for quota-related communications between Google Cloud and you, if Google Cloud needs more information to determine whether your desired assignment can be granted. Email address is an option in quota reduction settings. In other words, QuotaConfig.preferred_value is less than QuotaDetails.reset_value. This is required for quota increase settings. The email address's Google Account must have Update Quotas permission for the project, folder, or organization that this quota setting is for. Class DimensionsEntry DimensionsEntry(mapping=None, *,ignore_unknown_fields=False, **kwargs)

Abstract base class for messages.

Parameter name description kwargs dict

Keys and values ​​that correspond to fields in the message.

mapping union[dict, .Message]

Dictionary or message used to determine the value of this message.

ignore_unknown_fields option (boolean value)

True if no error is raised for unknown fields. Applies only if the mapping is a mapping type or has keyword parameters.

